ARC Resources: Moderate Growth, Important Options

The market fairly values the company, but the volatility of oil and gas prices will provide opportunities.

ARC Resources has been prudently growing while maintaining a healthy balance sheet and staying profitable at current oil and gas prices.

ARC Resources' (OTCPK:AETUF) assets include important options.

Despite lower production volume and higher costs expected in Q2, the company will keep on developing its assets within cash flows while maintaining a healthy balance sheet, even at low gas and oil prices.

The development of light oil assets and LNG projects represent the options that will boost ARC profitability.

The market seems to already take into account the potential of the company, but the volatility of oil and gas prices could offer a buying opportunity if the share price drops below C$10.96 ($8.28).

Diversified assets provides flexibility

Better than words, the slide below summarizes ARC's reserves at year-end 2017. The company owns ample reserves to sustain its production over time due to the growing potential of the Montney area.

The graph also shows that the company produces 75% of gas and 25% of oil and NGL. ARC can develop oil, NGL, or natural gas, depending on commodity price levels.

Production and costs structure

The graph below shows that the production has clearly been oriented to the Montney area over the last decade.

Taking into account the mid-ranges of the guidance, crude oil, condensate, natural gas, and NGL will represent, respectively, 19.7%, 5.1%, 70.7%, and 4.7% of the 2018 production, as detailed in the outlook 2018 below.

The table below lists the production costs and compares them to Tourmaline (OTCPK:TRMLF), a similar low cost oil and gas producer focused on the Montney area.

Costs Q1 2018(C$/mcfe) ARC Resources Tourmaline Royalties 0.41 0.15 Operating 1.1 0.53 Transport 0.44 0.49 G&A 0.22 0.08 Interests 0.15 0.08 Total producing costs 2.32 1.33 PDP FD&A 2017 *2.5 (1.48) 1.37 Total *4.82 (3.8) 2.7

*According to the reserves report 2017, PDP FD&A costs for the last three years averaged C$1.48/mcfe. The difference with the PDP FD&A 2017 at C$2.5/mcfe is due to acquisitions that disturb the results on the short term. The three-year average cost of C$1.48/mcfe gives a more accurate picture of the real performance of the company.

ARC Resources operates at higher costs than Tourmaline for two main reasons: scale and light oil production. Tourmaline, with a production of 270,000boe/d against 130,000boe/d for ARC, produces proportionally more oil.

ARC produces at reasonable costs, although costs are expected to be slightly higher for the rest of the year, as shown on the graph below.

Thanks to light oil production and hedges, the company realized C$5.21/mcfe in Q1 2018, implying a positive total netback of C$1.41/mcfe.

The company indicated a C$400M sustaining capital with a capital efficiency of 10,000boe/d (graph below), which confirms the reasonable replacement costs, considering the 30% oil, condensate, and NGL production.

As a side note, the company does not communicate on the decline rate, but we can deduce it with the information we now have. With C$400M sustaining capital for a 130,000boe/d production at a C$10,000/boe/d capital efficiency, the decline rate amounts to (C$400M / C$10,000boe/d) / 130,000boe/d = 30%, which is standard for a moderate production growth.

The rest of the graph above mentions the growth capital and constitutes a perfect transition for the next section.

Oil and gas options

The diversification of reserves allows the company to orientate capex depending of the prices of resources. The management indicated:

ARC is increasing its overall liquids exposure with development activities at Attachie West and the Lower Montney in the Dawson and Parkland fields. - Source: Q1 2018 results

The graph below shows the potential Attachie represents.

Grey/Dark areas represent wells already drilled. Yellow and blue areas show undeveloped (pending) booked locations. Green zones highlight the important option associated with Attachie and its liquids-rich assets non-booked locations.

Attachie potential and development is described by the management in the Annual information form 2017:

Encouraged by recent production results in the liquids-rich Attachie West area, ARC further enhanced the strategic optionality within its portfolio of assets with the purchase of 21 net sections of undeveloped land at Attachie West in the third quarter of 2017 and the drilling of a multi-well demonstration pad in the fourth quarter of 2017.

As a confirmation, the management indicated in the Q1 2018 results:

The capital program will allow ARC to continue to develop the Lower Montney and advance the liquids-rich Attachie asset towards commercialization.

At current prices, developing light oil assets will produce higher profits.

Regarding gas, a positive FID for the LNG Canada project will constitute another interesting option. It will favor all Canadian gas companies by supporting gas prices. However, ARC will be particularly impacted as the gas pipeline will originate close to ARC assets in Montney.

Both oil and gas options can materialize in the middle and long term. This time horizon matches the management's long-term incentives covering an up to ten-year time frame, which constitutes a rare compensation scheme in the oil and gas industry.

the long-term incentive programs are directly aligned with the interests of the shareholders and include a mix of relative and absolute share performance with vesting occurring over a 10-year period. - Source: Q1 2018 results

Q2 earnings are coming

In addition to higher costs, the company should announce, during Q2 earnings, a lower production by 5% compared to Q1 due to maintenance activities; therefore, production should amount to 124,465boe/d.

Besides the short-term results, I will carefully pay attention to any update regarding the Attachie play, considering its potential. In addition to the C$45M investments for Attachie in Q1 2018, the management has indicated:

ARC has initiated a front-end engineering evaluation of commercial development of Attachie West. ARC will continue to optimize and monitor production results in the area, including upcoming results from the seven-well pad, and will incorporate the learnings into future development plans at Attachie.

Valuation

With 354M shares at C$14.59 ($11.02), the market values the company at C$5.16B. Adding the net debt of C$0.728B provides an EV at C$5.9B.

This valuation corresponds to flowing barrels valued at C$5.9B / 131,016boe/d = C$45,032/boe/d, which is 50% higher than Tourmaline at about C$30,000/boe/d. A part of the difference can be explained by the higher ARC light oil exposure.

Considering its moderate growth at reasonable costs, I value the company at 12x FCF.

Q1 FFO (C$201M) should reflect the full year 2018; therefore, I estimate the FFO 2018 at C$201M * 4 = C$804M.

As the company indicated a maintenance capex of C$400M, I estimate the FCF 2018 at C$804M - C$400M = C$404M. A multiple of 12x FCF gives a value of C$4.84B, corresponding to a share price of C$13.7 ($10.35).

I always require a margin of safety when buying shares of a company. Taking into account the options (Attachie and LNG Canada), the low debt, and the history of ARC, I apply a modest 20% margin of safety for a purchase price at C$10.96 ($8.28) per share.

Conclusion

ARC Resources' assets and production allow the company to prudently and profitably grow at current oil and gas prices. In the meantime, LNG Canada and the Attachie play constitute important upside options that will enhance profits.

Despite expected weak production and higher costs in Q2, the market is taking the upside potential into account by fairly valuing the company. However, the volatility of oil and gas prices could provide buying opportunities, and I will buy shares if the price drops below C$10.96 ($8.28).

