Could Aerospace Tariffs Affect Honeywell International?

The upcoming Q2 earnings report will be a significant telling point as to whether this company can continue to grow.

At the end of May, I expressed the sentiment that I believed Honeywell International’s (NYSE:HON) recent decline to be an overreaction based on valuation concerns, and that I saw upside for the company long-term.

Since then, we see that the stock has not really moved since then, instead trading in a largely stationary motion:

This company is set to report Q2 earnings on July 20. In my last article, I expressed my view that even with concerns over price, Honeywell International is a company that will likely see significant growth over time as a result of strong growth in all segments. In particular, I particularly cited the aerospace market as being a particularly attractive growth area for Honeywell. With this market set to be worth 4.84 Billion USD by 2023, along with China set to become the third-largest business aviation market worldwide, I anticipated that growth in this sector would significantly lift price as a whole going forward.

US-China Trade Tensions

Looking ahead, can we expect escalating US-China trade tensions to have a significant impact on Honeywell’s business? Moreover, does this in part explain the apprehension on the part of investors for getting in on the stock?

Let’s analyze specifically how the trade war is affecting the aviation industry. China currently exports $950 million worth of aerospace parts and systems to the United States, whereas the latter country exports $16.3 billion of the same to China. Therefore, in the event of a trade war, American companies clearly have more to lose as far as this industry is concerned.

China currently has a 25% tariff in place on imports of civilian aircraft sourced from the United States, with Boeing (NYSE:BA) having taken a significant hit to its China business as a result. As far as aerospace parts and systems go, the U.S. has levied a 25% tariff on a host of aircraft parts earlier this year. Should tariffs from the Chinese side be expanded to include aerospace parts and systems specifically, then I anticipate this would have significant consequences on Honeywell’s aerospace segment.

For this reason, I will be watching earnings on July 20 closely to determine whether Honeywell is on target to meet its anticipated growth in demand for its aerospace business, which accounted for over 38% of sales in 1Q 2018. Should earnings lag as a result of tariffs, then it could well be a while before we see this company show significant growth.

What Type of Earnings Growth Should We Expect?

Over the past five years, Honeywell International has grown earnings by just under 78% - or an average of 15.6% per year.

Assuming this rate of earnings growth continues for the next five years, let us see what the eventual target price for this company could be.

To do this, I decided to run a dividend discount model with the following assumptions:

Estimated earnings growth of 15% per year

Discount rate of 7% (in line with the long-term average rate of return on the S&P 500)

Estimated dividend growth rate of 15% per year (in line with average growth over the past five years)

The terminal P/E ratio is assumed to equal the current P/E ratio of 64.69x

Dividend Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 15% dividend growth 2.98 3.43 3.94 4.53 5.21 7% discount rate 2.84 2.99 3.22 3.46 3.72

Earnings Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 15% earnings growth 2.33 2.68 3.08 3.55 4.08 7% discount rate 2.71 2.34 2.52 2.71 2.91

Terminal P/E Ratio 64.69 Terminal P/E * Estimated 2020 EPS in Year 5 188.12 Present Value of Dividends Per Share Through To Year 5 16.22 Target Price in Year 5 204.34 Upside from price of $147.50 38.54% 5-Year Annualised Rate of Return 7.71%

From the above, we see that the target price of $204 yields a 38% upside from here, or a 6% annualized rate of return including dividend growth.

In this regard, investors should expect a minimum of 15% annualized earnings growth from Honeywell to ensure that price growth remains robust.

This is realistic for Honeywell given previous trends in dividend and earnings growth. However, should Chinese tariffs affect Honeywell's aerospace business, then this could affect earnings growth going forward.

Conclusion

To conclude, I remain optimistic on Honeywell overall, but the upcoming earnings report will be a good indication as to whether this company is on track to see at least 15% growth in earnings this year. Should the company's earnings come in below expectations, then we could see stagnation in price in the short-term.

