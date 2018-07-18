For Wells Fargo, Heavy Is The Head That Wears The Asset Cap

In a quarter, thus far, of pretty good bank earnings reports, Wells Fargo (WFC) stands out as an early outlier with a rare core earnings per share miss. Not surprisingly, while Wells Fargo continues to offer up performance metrics that suggest the bank is continue to re-grow its customer base follow its multiple scandals, the burdens of the regulator-imposed asset cap and remediation efforts are weighing on the balance sheet and earnings growth. Although Wells Fargo shares do continue to look undervalued, there are multiple other banks at similar (if not better) valuations that offer a cleaner story.

Weak Results In A Good Quarter

Wells Fargo’s results are likely to be a noticeable outlier once this reporting cycle is over, as the company not only missed sell-side expectations, but the components themselves just weren’t all that good. It’s worth noting, though, that although Wells Fargo did come in weaker than expected, it wasn’t expected to be a strong quarter, as the company is weighed down by remediation efforts and regulatory restrictions on its business activities.

Revenue fell 3% year-over-year on a core basis, slightly missing expectations. Net interest income was actually a little better than expected, falling 1% yoy (and rising 2% sequentially) on a better-than-expected 3bp improvement in net interest margin that partly offset declines in average earning assets. As a reminder, Wells Fargo is operating under an asset cap that restricts its ability to grow the balance sheet; while there are pieces the bank can (and has) move around, it is nevertheless a serious headwind to earnings growth. Fee income also weakened, declining 5% on a core basis.

Wells Fargo has moved ahead with cost-reduction efforts like branch closures, but the company is still spending significant sums to fix the mess it created with its multiple scandals. That helped push 4% growth in operating costs and a mid-teens decline in pre-provision operating profits.

Despite the weak PPOP performance, tangible book value per share did still grow (up 3%). ROTCE fell almost two points on a year-over-year basis, though would likely have been around 14% on a “core” basis. The CET1 ratio was stable at 12% on a sequential basis.

The Balance Sheet Is Pinching, As Are Higher Deposit Costs

Wells Fargo reported a 2% year-over-year decline in end-of-period loans, the worst performance so far of its peer group - JPMorgan (JPM) saw reported loan growth of 4% and core growth closer to 7%, Citigroup (C), reported 4% growth, and PNC (PNC) produced 2% loan growth, while overall large bank loan growth came in a little over 2% for the quarter.

C&I lending was relatively strong, up 2% on better results in asset-backed and middle-market lending. This is consistent with the Fed’s data, as well as the performance of PNC, which is also a strong player in asset-backed and middle-market lending. Like JPMorgan, PNC, and larger banks in general, Wells Fargo is also backing away from CRE lending in the face of increasing competition and an aging commercial real estate cycle, and outstanding loans declined 6%. Card lending showed solid growth (up 4% yoy) and mortgages grew decently (up 2%), while auto lending shrank as part of a concerted effort to reduce exposure.

Although Wells Fargo’s loan growth was lackluster, it did manage good yield improvement, as the loan yield improved almost 30bp yoy and 14bp sequentially – matching PNC and topping JPMorgan. Wells Fargo also saw a little less deposit cost pressure, as the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 9bp qoq, versus the 10bp increase seen at PNC and JPMorgan. Wells Fargo’s deposit beta increased less on a sequential basis than for JPMorgan or PNC in the second quarter, but the cumulative beta is still on the higher end of the group. While deposit costs are almost certain to continue increasing, Wells Fargo is in good shape with respect to its loan/deposit ratio and doesn’t have to chase deposits.

The Opportunity

There are no quick fixes available to Wells Fargo, and the flattening yield curve and growing concerns of an economic slowdown are both threats to the bank and the banking sector as a whole. Moreover, given the overall trend banks have experienced in resolving regulatory issues in recent years, I believe it is going to take a little longer for Wells Fargo to resolve its asset cap than management’s most recent guidance (I expect it will be in place until at least mid-2019). Resolving this issue promptly would be a potential source of upside, as well as a speedy conclusion to its remediation efforts, but there’s a lot of work that needs to be done and I would expect regulators to be thorough in reviewing the process.

In the meantime, while the yield curve and economic situation may loom on the horizon, Wells Fargo is forced to at least partly sit out a pretty healthy time in the banking sector. Although there are some valid risks that the CRE loan market is too hot, C&I and mortgage lending conditions remain attractive. Wells Fargo does still have the flexibility to grow its business here, but overall loan growth and earnings growth is hamstrung by that asset cap.

I’ve trimmed down my 2018 earnings estimate slightly in response to higher than expected expenses, but my underlying outlook isn’t very different – I’m still looking for mid-single-digit earnings growth, which supports a fair value of around $60. I get a similar outcome with a near-term ROTCE forecast of around 14.5% and an implied fair P/TBV of 1.9x.

The Bottom Line

At this point, I think the valuation arguments for JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bancorp (USB), and PNC look broadly similar, but JPMorgan and PNC don’t have the regulatory issues. Citi, too, looks undervalued, though there’s a lot of self-improvement still to be done there. Wells Fargo does have the opportunity to outperform as it cleans up its mess and rebuilds its reputation, and this bank will be returning a lot of capital to shareholders in the next few quarters, but the near-term earnings momentum story is likely to be relatively muted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.