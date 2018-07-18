We're With WD-40

There is growth across the globe driving sales much higher than we expected, but keep an eye on margins.

The WD-40 Company (WDFC) remains one of our absolute favorite household names and one that we wish we have owned over the years. The stock itself will ebb and flow, but any long-term chart will show you that the trajectory has been nothing but higher. Recently, the company reported Q3 earnings, and that necessitates that we follow up on our long thesis.

Recall, we consider this American staple a buy-and-hold success story. That said, it doesn't mean you buy once and forget about it. The astute investor should be looking to add to holdings on meaningful pullbacks while considering some small profit taking when shares rally hard. At the very least, long-term investors should add to holdings on large pullbacks.

We have predicted substantial upside for the company, albeit, slowly. We are confident that the next 20 years will resemble prior 20 years; that is, we expect shares will move higher. That said, we still need to understand if the fundamental long-term buy and hold thesis remains intact. As such, we will assess several key metrics to gauge the health of the company and provide our updated outlook for the fiscal year. Let us discuss.

Share price movements

Shares continue to move higher over time. Take a look at the last year of trading:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, there have been numerous points where the stock has pulled back in the last year, providing add-on opportunities for the long-term shareholder. Let us be clear, we still believe new all-time highs will continue to be made this year, barring continued volatility in the broader global financial markets. That said, the headline performance figures could drive shares higher (or lower), so it is prudent to discuss them.

What the headline numbers tell us

The headline numbers were well ahead of consensus expectations and even surprised us on both the top and bottom line. We still have margin concerns, but the headline numbers drove another 10-point increase in share prices, taking the stock to new all-time highs this month.

Beyond the headline numbers, there are still key positives to be aware of. Fundamentally, the story is intact long term. There is no question that WD-40 products have staying power, and we trust in management to work out any weaknesses that may arise. A cursory glance at historical quarterly performance shows there have been periods of weakness. Still, the stock ebbs higher and higher over time, despite short-term blips. This is because the company will always have a market for its flagship multi-purpose maintenance products under the WD-40 brand. Let us discuss in more detail.

Revenues

One of the key metrics we want to see in a long-term holding is steadily increasing sales. When the top line shows stagnation, or worse, contraction, we become concerned. That said, take a look at the last few Q3 sales results:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, growth in sales continues. We simply love this pattern. The growth is just so consistent. While there is the occasional downside surprise, or the occasional impact from currency issues on international sales, we believe the trajectory of sales are incredibly strong and will continue to move higher as the company has both pricing power and looks to penetrate new and growing markets.

A slow and steady increase in sales is what we are witnessing, and this is exactly what we want to see out of a long-term buy and hold recommendation like WD-40. Now, sales for the quarter were impacted positively by currency issues. On an absolute basis, sales for the third quarter were $107.0 million, which was actually up 9% year over year. This was well ahead of our bullish expectations for the quarter of $105 million. Our expectations were slightly more bullish than analyst consensus as we believed a longer winter in the United States and an above-average spring for rain would be a benefit to sales of the company's lubricating products. That said, overall, consensus estimates were beaten by $3.7 million. What is more, these results suggest our annual expectations for $398 to $405 million in sales are likely to be surpassed.

With the international lines of business, the company is continuously exposed to currency issues. Depending on exchange rates, currency can weigh, or in this quarter's case, be a benefit. If we look at the sales on a constant-dollar basis, net sales for the quarter were a touch lower. Controlling for currency, sales were $102.6 million overall, which was still a strong 4% rise. The more international sales the company registers, the more it will be impacted by currency issues. What is key to note is that, in recent quarters, currency has been a benefit to the company, unlike in years past. So, where are the sales?

Regional sales key to follow

Given the international business, currency exchange issues can complicate forecasts, but we firmly believe that one of the key strengths of the company is its international growth and penetration of new markets. Opening up new lines of business overseas and bringing the company's effective and innovative products to new markets solidifies this company as a quintessential long-term holding. Sales are growing internationally, though were down slightly for the quarter in Asia-Pacific:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Net sales by segment for the quarter were 50% in the Americas, 37% in EMEA, and 13% in the Asia-Pacific region. This continues a trend of higher international sales, though we note the Americas regained some ground this quarter in overall sales. Net sales in the Americas were up 8% from a year ago, driving this mix.

Sales in the Americas saw a touch of weakness thanks to lower sales of home care and cleaning products, but maintenance products more than offset this weakness. Further, this increase in sales was driven by the timing of customer orders for the Multi-Use Product and higher sales of WD-40 EZ-REAC Flexible Straw products in the United States. We have no concerns over these sales, as the company's products are so far reaching and constantly in demand.

We are also encouraged by the trajectory of net sales internationally. Sales in EMEA increased 15% in the quarter on the back of solid maintenance product sales in the European direct sales market and strength in the distributor markets. Of course, on a constant currency basis, EMEA sales for the third quarter would have increased by $1.3 million or 4% due primarily to a higher level of promotional activities. Still, this is strong.

Sales in the key market of Asia were down 2% from last year. It is worth noting that year-to-date sales are up 3%. There was a 17% decrease in sales in the segment's distributor markets as a result of transition to new marketing distributors in certain regions, as well as the timing of customer orders. That said, there was a whopping 17% increase in sales in China and a 5% increase in sales in Australia. One negative here is that a higher level of promotional activities was indeed necessary to achieve these sales. Still, expenses were surprisingly well managed to drive these sales as whole, and, as such, earnings were propelled significantly higher.

Earnings view

We now know where the sales strength came from in the quarter, but what is going on with the earnings picture? The bottom line has continued to be strong as earnings have generally met or beat our estimates over the last 3 years. While the company saw some weakness to end 2017 and start 2018, here, in this quarter, we saw WD-40 once again surpass our estimates, which is impressive because our earnings projections were more liberal than the Street consensus. As sales surpassed our expectations and expenses were well managed, it was another quarter of strong earnings:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Despite some pain last year, the trajectory has remained positive. This is strong. Net income was $16.1 million, up 12% compared to last year's quarter, and earnings per share came in at $1.15. This more than surpassed our projections by a solid $0.07 margin, as we expected solid cost controls. However, gross margins were once again under a little pressure. While overall expenses were well managed, helping deliver strong earnings, the heavy promotional activities and higher commodity costs did weigh a bit on margins, as they fell to 54.8% from 55.3% last year. This remains a primary concern we have moving forward, even if the margins are solid. If we look at performance on an EBITDA basis, growth was still present. EBITDA was $21.1 million versus $20.5 million a year ago. This is still a 3% increase. So, what can we expect going forward?

Revised expectations

First, we have to say that we are pleased that we are revising our estimates higher. A good reason for this aside from organic growth is that for the first time in a long time, foreign currencies are benefiting earnings. That is a very bullish sign. Sales of both multi-use and specialty products continue to grow, and for the year, sales are up in every single region, including the Americas. We are further encouraged by the international growth we have witnessed and suspect that this growth will continue.

For the year, we see net sales growth of 6.5-8.5% (up from 6-8%). We see net sales coming in between $404 million and $414 million (up from $402 to $412 million). We see this as likely, given better than expected international growth and favorable currency exchange rates, as well as the much better than expected third quarter here for sales. While margins contracted a bit this quarter, we see them coming in at 55.25-55.50%. This revision accounts for our expectations for expense growth of 2.75-3.5%, with advertising and promotional spending representing 6% of sales. Despite our slightly revised expectations lower for margins, the higher top line and expected tax rate of 22-23% have led us to increase expectations for the bottom line. We see net income coming in at between $56.5 million and $57.0 million (up from $55.8 to 57.0 million). This translates to roughly $4.07 and $4.11 per share, depending on share count.

Current take

With our revisions being quite bullish, we remain optimistic for the long term. That said, shares are somewhat expensive on a forward earnings basis of 39 times earnings. While shares have been considered 'overvalued' for many years, a better price would be preferred to add on to shares. Let shares pull back before adding more. With that prerequisite, we still stand by our call that this is an ideal buy and hold over time. While long-term entry at current levels will pay off, we try to maximize returns for our followers. Coupled with the growing dividend, and share repurchases, the name is simply a winner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.