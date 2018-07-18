Johnson & Johnson Raises Guidance, Now What?

On Tuesday, medical conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) posted quarterly earnings in which management upped full-year 2018 guidance in both revenue and earnings per share. The market reacted favorably, and shares jumped over 4%.

Back on June 20th shares of J&J were bouncing off their 52-week low, and I wrote an article recommending J&J for its long-history of raising dividends, reasonable valuation and ability to weather inflation. That turned out to be a pretty good idea, just as buying J&J continues to be a good idea today.

Since June 20th shares have gone from $121.26 to $129.65 today; a gain of 6.9%. This article takes a look at J&J's latest quarter, new guidance, and finally, the valuation and dividend.

Growth driven by pharma business

J&J's results were largely driven by continued outperformance of its pharmaceutical business. Without counting acquisitions, overall, constant currency sales increased 6.3% versus the same quarter last year. Earnings per share increased an impressive 14.8% year-on-year, fueled by sales growth, a currency tailwind, acquisitions, and $4.4 billion worth of stock buybacks over the last twelve months.

J&J's consumer segment saw operational sales increase only 4%, with domestic sales dropping 0.7% and same-currency international sales flat. The medical devices segment saw operational sales increase 1.9%. The pharmaceutical segment, however, saw operational sales increase 17.6%, with growth coming from multiple products and several more approvals for early-stage medicine.

J&J saw particularly strong sales growth from STELARA (up 34%), ZYTIGA (up 60%), a drug for certain forms of prostate cancer, DARZALEX (up 68%), a treatment for Multiple Myeloma, and IMBRUVICA for b-cell malignancies. Important pharmaceutical-related events include an approval for DARZALEX to be used in combination with VALCADE. The EC gave marketing authorization for JULUCA, a treatment for HIV-1.

As a result, management raised guidance. Organic sales were expected to grow by between 3% and 4% back in April. The new expectation is for 3.5% to 4.5%. EPS guidance has been raised from 6.8%-9.6% growth to 8.5%-9.9% growth.

Acquisitions & divestitures

As alluded to earlier in this article, acquisitions have played a big part in increasing growth. In general, J&J's strength in pharmaceuticals comes from an acceleration of products formerly with Actelion, which J&J acquired last year.

In the Q&A segment of the earnings call, CEO Alex Gorsky said that J&J would look to divest brands and segments where management didn't see "significant growth opportunities," or where something might be better off in the hands of another company. One might assume that management takes a vice-versa approach to acquisitions, with the intent on accelerating growth. That certainly has been the case with the Actelion acquisition. This quarter J&J secured an agreement to acquire Advance Sterilization Products from FortiveCorp for $2.8 billion, and completed its acquisition of Medical Enterprise Distribution this quarter as well.

Valuation and dividend

Since 2009, J&J has kept its dividend between 40% and 50% of earnings per share. I fully expect this trend to continue. In 2017, the dividend was 45% of earnings per share, and investors should expect that ratio to stay roughly the same. Therefore, investors should also expect the dividend to grow at the rate of EPS growth. Update guidance is for 8.5%-9.9% EPS growth in 2019. I would expect the dividend to be raised by a similar number.

As far as valuation goes, J&J is still reasonably-priced. According to data from FAST Graphs, J&J has averaged 15.3 times trailing earnings over the last ten years. Currently J&J trades at 16.1 times trailing earnings, which is a premium of only 5.2%. Given the latest results and improved outlook, J&J certainly deserves to trade at 16 times and higher.

Deferring once again to the chart displayed at the beginning of this article, J&J is only about 6% off its 52-week low, and nowhere near its high of $148 per share reached in late January. J&J is still 14% off of that high, and shares could retrace that in short order. Yet, even if shares don't do much, you're still looking at a 2.8% dividend yield and dividend growth in the high teens. Either way, J&J still represents a solid choice for income-minded investors.

If you're interested in J&J, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. However, I write about this company when time permits, and that often means I am not able to do so regularly. I write about topics at much more regular intervals in my Marketplace service, Streaming Income. In that service I write about broader themes and provide multiple actionable ideas for income investors, with all articles and updates on a strict monthly or quarterly schedule, kept at a reasonable price geared for everyday income investors. I invite you to take a risk-free look.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.