Buy This Dividend Aristocrat For 10%+ Annual Returns

Long-term growth is still attainable. Even with low earnings growth assumptions, the stock can still generate strong returns.

Kimberly-Clark stock has declined over 10% so far in 2018. Negative sentiment is fueled by rising raw materials costs.

Written by Bob Ciura for Sure Dividend

Shares of consumer products giant Kimberly-Clark (KMB) have declined over 10% year to date, while the S&P 500 is up about 5% so far in 2018. Kimberly-Clark’s deep underperformance comes as the company struggles with rising raw materials costs and weak pricing in the U.S., its core market.

However, long-term dividend growth investors should view Kimberly-Clark’s decline as a buying opportunity. Thanks to its portfolio of strong brands, Kimberly-Clark is still highly profitable, with growth potential both in the U.S. and the international markets. It has a proven track record of dividend growth: Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend for more than 40 consecutive years, making it a member of the exclusive S&P Dividend Aristocrats.

The decline in Kimberly-Clark’s stock price this year has lowered its valuation and elevated its dividend yield to nearly 4%. We believe the stock is undervalued, with the potential for 10%+ annual returns going forward.

Business Overview

Kimberly-Clark a huge consumer products company, operating in over 150 countries around the world. Its product line includes items that are found in millions of households, including paper towels, diapers, tissues, and more. Personal Care is Kimberly-Clark’s largest product segment, which represents about half the company’s annual sales. It consists of core brands, including Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, and Poise. The Consumer Tissue segment includes Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, and more, and makes up roughly one-third of annual sales. The remaining portion of sales comes from K-C Professional, which services business customers.

On 4/23/18, Kimberly-Clark posted first-quarter earnings results. Revenue of $4.70 billion increased 5%, while earnings per share increased 9% year over year. Earnings growth was attributable to revenue growth, cost reductions, and share repurchases. Organic revenue increased 2% for the quarter, including 5% organic growth in consumer tissue sales.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 5

Despite the solid overall results, there were signs of weakness underneath the surface. Average selling prices declined 1% for the quarter, while the company absorbed $175 million of higher raw materials costs. The combination of falling prices and rising cost inflation could put a major dent into Kimberly-Clark’s earnings going forward, which explains the declining share price over the course of 2018.

Growth Prospects

Conditions have become more challenging for Kimberly-Clark, but we still believe in the company’s long-term growth potential. Kimberly-Clark management reiterated earnings guidance after providing first-quarter earnings results. The company still expects at least 11% earnings growth for 2018.

Cost inflation could compress Kimberly-Clark's margins, as company management expects as much as $550 million in rising costs this year, mostly from higher raw materials prices. Fortunately, cost cuts are expected to mitigate the impact of higher input costs. In addition to headcount reductions, Kimberly-Clark is pursuing cuts in manufacturing costs. In total, Kimberly-Clark aims for $2 billion of cost reductions over the next three years.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 6

Cost cuts will help boost Kimberly-Clark's bottom line, while the top line should still increase over the long term. The emerging markets will be a major source of growth for Kimberly-Clark. The company stated on its first-quarter earnings call that it has introduced new products in China designed to create volume growth. Last quarter, organic sales were up mid-single digits in Brazil and were up double-digits in Eastern Europe.

Competitive Advantages And Recession Performance

One of the most attractive aspects of investing in Kimberly-Clark is the company’s significant competitive advantages and recession durability. Kimberly-Clark has a large portfolio of strong brands that enjoy a leadership position in their respective categories. It keeps its high market share through significant advertising and new product development. The company spends over $1 billion each year on advertising and R&D, to stay ahead of the competition.

In addition, Kimberly-Clark is a very recession-resistant business. The company remains highly profitable, even during recessions. For example, its earnings per share through the Great Recession are shown below:

2007 earnings per share of $4.25

2008 earnings per share of $4.06 (4.5% decline)

2009 earnings per share of $4.52 (11% increase)

2010 earnings per share of $4.45 (1.5% decline)

As you can see, while Kimberly-Clark did see earnings decline in 2008 and 2010, it also registered a double-digit growth rate in 2009. The company holds up very well during recessions, for a simple reason. Consumers will always need personal care products such as paper towels, facial tissue, and diapers, regardless of the condition of the economy. This gives Kimberly-Clark a certain level of product demand each year, even during recessions.

Valuation And Expected Returns

Kimberly-Clark stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 15.5, based on our earnings per share forecasts of $6.88 per share. Meanwhile, Kimberly-Clark’s average price-to-earnings ratio over the past 10 years is 17.4, a reasonable estimate of fair value, in our view. If the stock returned to 17.4 times earnings, it would generate a positive return of 2.3% per year. In addition, earnings growth and dividends will add to shareholder returns.

Even with a modest assumption of 4% annual earnings growth, along with the 3.8% dividend yield, Kimberly-Clark’s total annual returns could exceed 10% per year. This is a highly attractive rate of return for a relatively low-risk stock. Kimberly-Clark has many strong brands and a leading position in the industry, with stable earnings and a long history of dividend growth. Double-digit returns from blue-chip Dividend Aristocrats are not easy to find.

Final Thoughts

Buying opportunities among Dividend Aristocrats rarely present themselves, but when they do, investors should take notice. Kimberly-Clark shares have declined this year due to fears of rising costs and margin pressures. But the company continues to generate growth, particularly in the emerging markets like China. Short-term fluctuations are inevitable, but thanks to the company’s strong brands, it should continue to grow revenue and earnings over the long term.

In the meantime, investors have the opportunity to buy Kimberly-Clark at an attractive valuation and a high dividend yield. With expected returns of 10% per year and a nearly 4% dividend yield, Kimberly-Clark is a buy for value and dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.