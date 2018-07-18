Ericsson Stays The Course, Good For The Stock

I continue to have a preference for NOK due to (1) the quality of the business and balance sheet and (2) valuations that look more de-risked.

Ericsson's (ERIC) 2Q18 results, reported this Wednesday morning, did not surprise me. Instead, they confirmed most of the trends that I had called out in my earnings preview. Revenues of SEK 49.8 billion (approximately $5.57 billion using the quarter-end exchange rate) dipped YOY, but topped the expected growth rate by a few bps. Operating margin adjusted for restructuring charges landed an inch above 4%, the best performance in recent memory that reinforced the improving trend in profitability.

I had mentioned that 2Q18 would be a "crucial time to (1) further assess Ericsson's prospects in the race for 5G infrastructure spending, which is showing signs of heating up as we move into the back half of the year, and (2) measure the impact of the company's restructuring efforts, which started to produce more noticeable results in 1Q18". Ericsson did not disappoint on either fronts.

On the first topic, momentum carried forward in the Networks division and particularly in North America, where investments in 5G readiness seem to be further along the road. Adjusted for FX impact, this key geography grew by an outstanding 12% -- off a low base, to be fair, as it saw a 7% contraction in 2Q17 before the kick off of the network upgrade cycle -- and almost fully offset softness elsewhere around the globe (especially in China). The narrative around expectations for 5G-related investments in the second half of the year did not seem to have changed much if at all, which I believe to be a bullish sign for the company's future financial performance and the stock itself.

See annualized, two year-ago growth rates for the total company below, and notice how Ericsson seems to be finally finding its way out of the gutter and slowly bringing sales back to 2016 levels.

Further down the P&L, Ericsson continued to trim expenses as it had in the past few quarters. Headcount dropped yet again, with total number of internal and contracted employees having been reduced by 17% since the start of 2017. The mid-2018, SEK 10 billion cost-out program seems to have been executed as planned, with most of the positive impact being felt in the form of gross margins that expanded by nearly six percentage points. In addition and as I had anticipated, opex ex-R&D remained flat YOY on a restructuring-adjusted basis, with cost reduction initiatives helping to cap the growth in SG&A expenses and partially offsetting extra research dollars needed to finance growth initiatives.

Takeaways for the stock

I believe all that ERIC needed to justify further momentum (the stock is now up 25% YTD vs. the broad market's +4%) was a reaffirmation of the bullish narrative around the 5G upgrade cycle and satisfactory financial impact of the company's cost savings efforts. Both have materialized, so shares shot up by about 9% in the early minutes of Wednesday's trading session.

As I mentioned yesterday, Ericsson is in a much better position than it was a mere 12 months ago, and the improvement has been driven by external forces (increased mobile network spending) as well as internal factors (cost management). Yet, shares have been on a strong run over the past year, suggesting at least a good chunk of the upside potential may have been already captured in the stock price.

All taken into account, I still see potential in ERIC and peer Nokia (NOK) at current levels, but continue to have a clear preference for the latter (up 4% this morning) due to (1) the quality of the business and the balance sheet and (2) valuations that seem more de-risked and less speculative.

