Peak Resorts: When Growth Isn't A Good Thing

The revenue growth came at the cost of weak earnings and returns on capital, which is a long-term trend with this company.

SKIS's latest results look decent on the surface, but it's just more of the same and this isn't a good thing for investors.

Peak Resorts (SKIS) reported results for Q4 and FY18 last week. There was strong growth in visitation and revenues across segments, which at first seems impressive in light of the challenging industry environment. But once again the growth came at a cost in the form of weak earnings and returns on capital. Management is destroying shareholder value and investors need to look beyond headline growth and see the bigger picture.

Peak Resorts owns and operates ski resorts in the US. The company currently operates 14 resorts primarily located in the Northeast and Midwest, the majority of which are located in close proximity to major metropolitan markets, including New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, and St. Louis.

SKIS’s Q4 and FY18 results looked decent on the surface, but if you dig deeper there’s not a lot to be optimistic about. Revenues increased 9.3% to $56M, which beat estimates by more than $3M, but earnings missed estimates by $0.06 and the y/y increase in EPS was driven by lower taxes (operating income fell 1.1%). For the year sales grew 6.8% and EPS decreased from $0.03 to a loss of $0.02, mainly due to a spike in labor costs that lead to a 27% decline in operating profits in FY18.

To be fair, FY18 was a challenging year for the ski industry and SKIS is not alone. Historically low snowfall crimped demand throughout the sector while minimum wage increases pushed up costs. If there’s a positive to take from SKIS’s latest results it’s that the company outperformed the industry in several areas and showed strong sequential improvement throughout the year as weather normalized.

Skier visits, for example, increased 7.4% at Peak Resorts last year compared to an increase of 6.4% for Vail Resorts (MTN) in the latest quarter and a decline of 2.8% for the overall sector. And revenue from lift and tubing tickets (the company’s primary source of income) grew 9.6% in the quarter and 6.2% for the year, versus an increase of 7.9% in the latest quarter for MTN and flattish growth for the sector on average.

SKIS owes this growth to its various capital improvement/expansion projects such as Mt Snow (a ski area that produces artificial snow), which have opened up new terrains for skiers and helped mitigate the adverse weather impacts. Management wants investors to view FY18 as proof that the company can “successfully overcome challenging and volatile operating conditions” to deliver results, but it’s important to consider the costs of these projects.

What ultimately matters is earnings. Ever since the company went public in 2014 it has taken advantage of its improved access to capital to finance large infrastructure projects that may have led to growth in visitation and revenues, but haven’t resulted in better earnings or cash flows.

Figure 1: Revenue vs. Operating Income (USD thousands)

Source: Madison Investment Research

These are very costly projects that historically have not generated a high enough return on capital: since 2010 the company has averaged an ROIC of just 5% (Figure 2), compared to an average WACC in the upper single digits. FY18 was really just more of the same, and management has destroyed shareholder value (Figure 3) by continuously investing so aggressively in this operation.

Figure 2: Historical Returns on Invested Capital % Source: Madison Investment Research

Figure 3: SKIS vs. MTN Total Returns

Source: Morningstar

Note: Since it started to trade, SKIS (in blue) has a total return of -38% vs. a total return of 230% for MTN (in red).

SKIS has a D/E ratio of 3.8, and while most of the debt isn’t due until after 2022, the interest rate on these loans exceeds 10%, so interest payments eat up most (if not all) of the earnings that SKIS generates from operations.

These projects are also partly responsible for the huge spike in labor costs at SKIS, as they are requiring the company to increase overtime pay to deal with the labor shortages at its now larger resorts: in the latest quarter labor costs increased 14.5% at SKIS but increased just 5.7% at MTN.

In terms of the valuation, the stock trades at a multiple of 13x operating cash flow, compared to an average of ~8.5x since it started to trade publicly. This is still a sizeable discount to MTN (who trades at a P/CF of 21.9), but MTN is a much more profitable company with a lot less debt, and the discount is fully justified.

Even with a dividend yield of 5.3% I can’t get excited about Peak Resorts. The high yield reflects a low return/capital intensive/risky business model rather than a high payout ratio, and things could get a lot worse. It’s important to remember that as mediocre as SKIS’s performance has been in recent years, it has occurred over a period that saw huge gains in employment, consumer confidence, and discretionary spending (the leisure sector returned more than 13% annually over the last 5 years according to Morningstar). SKIS is a cyclical company and an economic downturn would hit the valuation hard.

Conclusion

Taking everything into consideration, it’s difficult to view the latest results in a positive light. The company grew revenues and attracted more visitors, but once again it was at a cost to shareholders. Management’s priorities don’t appear to be aligned with shareholders, and investors should stay away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.