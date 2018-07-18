Financial Survival And Recovery From Divorce: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: Two relevant financial implications seem fair to state given the far reach and high cost of divorce in society.

​Gold

“T​he correlation between monthly returns of gold and other asset classes over the past 20 years ranges from 0.3 to -0.3, suggesting the asset has low or negative correlations to most other major asset classes.” (BlackRock)

Retail

Headlines about the death of the American shopping mall have become so common that the phrase "retail apocalypse" has its own Wikipedia page. But this is a death wrongly foretold - and that creates investment opportunities. (AllianceBernstein)

Italy

“​Both Five Star and the League have some economic policies that are irrational at best, dangerous at worst. With the news cycle focused on cultural issues, we are wise to remember that Salvini, currently positioned as the champion of nativist Italy, has communist roots. His economic belief system has shifted with age, but this is no solace to EUR longs.” (WisdomTree)

Tariffs

“Using tariffs as a policy tool is a game that no one can win. Tariffs on imports from China are not a tax on Chinese citizens, they are a tax on Americans. (So are tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and Europe). Yes, China will export less so it will hurt them too, but the cost of it is being born by citizens in the United States and the cost is a lot larger than the tariffs being threatened on $250 billion of imports from China.” (Scott Minerd)

Thought For The Day

Nearly half of all marriages in the U.S. end in divorce, the divorce rate of those 50 and older has doubled in the past 20 years, and families with children that were not poor before the divorce see their income drop as much as 50 percent. I found these and more than a hundred other stats and research findings on the site of a San Diego-based divorce law firm. While we typically think of divorce as a personal issue, among the findings shared by Wilkinson & Finkbeiner (W&F) was the toll divorce takes on the public weal:

“One researcher determined that a single divorce costs state and federal governments about $30,000, based on such things as the higher use of food stamps and public housing as well as increased bankruptcies and juvenile delinquency.” (Item #110)

This digest cannot venture into the emotional lives of its readers, but given the far reach and high cost of divorce in society, per the above-cited factoids, it is a given that divorce is apt to severely crimp household finances, on the basis of which a couple of things can fairly be said.

First, a divorcing couple would do well to limit the financial and emotional drain of a legal divorce battle. I’ve written approvingly in the past of Professor Lawrence Kotlikoff’s divorce-planning software, which costs $99 and through which each side can assure a neutral outcome based on certain principles of an economically fair divorce. That sure beats the $5.3 billion it cost Harold and Sue Hamm to divorce – the most expensive divorce cited on the W&F website.

To be completely accurate, I have no idea what kind of settlement Kotlikoff’s software would have proposed to the former Mr. and Mrs. Hamm, but when your estate already reaches the billions, and all the more so when it does not, it would seem prudent to adopt an approach that might avoid the near-certain risk of severe damage (to the principals and their children) that is an all too common result of divorce. (See Dr. Kotlikoff’s article on Seeking Alpha for details on how his software works.)

The second seemingly relevant financial implication of divorce is that those with their desire to rebuild still intact could consider remarrying. It is common to say that marriage and family is expensive – and that is true – but marriage has a higher rate of return. A noted 2005 study by Ohio State University economist Jay L. Zagorsky found that married respondents tracked through their 20s, 30s and 40s saw increases in net worth 77 percent greater than single respondents; interestingly, divorced respondents see their net worth drop by 77 percent on average. Thus, there is a certain je ne sais quoi about marriage that fosters the building of wealth.

The disappearance of love, the failure of the “we” and return to just “me” place a heavy emotional burden on couples going through divorce. But just as some volcanoes thought to be extinct can erupt with renewed vitality, even after 10,000 years of dormancy, all the more so can divorcees re-activate their human capacity to build anew.

--

