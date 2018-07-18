DXCM: A Leader In The Shift From Prick To Click

Investment Thesis

Dexcom (DXCM) is focused on pioneering technologies for the continuous monitoring of glucose in people with diabetes. The healthcare industry has adopted technology and connectivity to provide patients with a more comprehensive ecosystem for managing diabetes. Within this ecosystem, Dexcom stands in a unique position with best-in-class CGM solutions.

DXCM stands by its view that industry-leading accuracy will be the key incremental tailwind. The company has taken multiple shots on goal through value-generating partnerships with innovative industry leaders, and as a result does not appear a likely takeout candidate at this time. This mentality implies that DXCM could be a future buyer rather than a seller. The company has already deployed capital for strategic acquisitions in the past (SweetSpot, Nintamed), and the current market for innovative yet affordable assets could enable a successful string of pearls strategy down the road.

DXCM is well positioned to remain the leader in the +$40 B global CGM market and capture incremental market share in the growing space through catalysts such as future product launches – which to this point have displayed unmatched performance – and the continued evolution of its relationships with other leading players, both internal and external to the industry.

Based on my 10-year discounted cash flow analysis, I value DXCM shares at $130, a 28% premium to the current share price ($101.74).

Thesis Support

The company already has the G4 and G5 on the market, but DXCM’s newest approved asset, the G6, secured PMA clearance from the FDA in March 2018 and a CE Mark in June 2018. The G6 has a best-in-class 9% MARD rate (the industry standard for CGM accuracy; lower is more precise), is factory calibrated with 10-day wear time, and is a Class II device. Further, the G6 requires no blood to be drawn (the dreaded "finger-prick"). Launched in June 2018, this could be the key product that drives accelerating adoption in CGM going forward.

The next wave in data-enabled diabetes management are Artificial Pancreas (NYSE:AP) solutions. These systems combine CGM, machine learning control algorithm, and insulin delivery device for “closed-loop” blood glucose control. DXCM’s deep AP pipeline is bolstered by development agreements that allow DXCM CGM products to be integrated with insulin pump and pen solutions supplied by various partners (Verily (GOOGL), Insulet (PODD)) with an expected timeline for approvals/launches of 2018 to 2021. Competition in this area includes Medtronic's (MDT) MiniMed 670G and Abbott (ABT)/Bigfoot Biomedical’s Libre AP collaboration. I believe the exciting AP area will be an instrumental channel for DXCM’s expansion, based on the unmatched performance of its prior and current devices and the exponential opportunity in working with key innovators.

Market Opportunity

Type 1 diabetes accounts for 5-10% of the diagnosed diabetes patient population. Type 2 diabetes, or adult-onset diabetes, accounts for 90-95% of diagnosed diabetes cases worldwide. It is estimated that there are ~30.3 M people in the US and ~60 M people in Europe (EU for simplicity) with either T1 or T2 diabetes (Source: ADA, WHO). Out of this group, roughly 10-15% of the total patient pool requires supplemental insulin and would benefit from CGM. Thus, the current total worldwide (WW) market opportunity for DXCM is approximately $40.8 B and could reach $42.6 B by 2028, assuming US/EU population growth of 0.7%/0.3% and modest incremental DXCM market share gains year-over-year. Conservatively assuming $3,000 in revenue per user for DXCM, this translates to $800 M in 2018 WW revenue (~2% WW penetration) – however this could grow to almost $4 B by 2028 with ~9% WW penetration under the assumptions mentioned earlier. See CGM Market Opportunity build below for more detail.

Refinement in algorithms and the availability of smartphone-based monitoring apps are enabling a rapid evolution in the space, e.g., players like DXCM and MDT are integrating their apps into the Fitbit (FIT) wearable for widespread use, and MDT is working with IBM (IBM) to advance its diabetes management apps. As a result, I believe my projections are likely underestimating the opportunity for DXCM.

Financials

New market entrants/competitors have not been significant headwinds, as DXCM's sales and market penetration have been healthy and show stable improvement over the last few years. Strong positioning should enable DXCM to continue this growth.

That said, the company’s high Operating Expenses (OpEx) are concerning and could impede growth. To enhance financial performance through increased efficiency, DXCM looks to accelerate the R&D effort by reducing sensor warm up time, lowering cost to compete on price, and other important factors aimed at improving device connectivity and the patient experience. While DXCM is rightfully investing resources to develop the standalone CGM market, at some point, its OpEx, which currently stands at ~77% of revenues, will have to decline. Takeout potential and intrinsic valuation (discussed later) will be highly sensitive to OpEx synergies.

Valuation

Based on a 10-year DCF (using my revenue build, 66% gross margin consistent with mgmt. guidance, and operating expenses declining 250 bps annually as my Base Case assumptions; along with an 8% discount rate and a 3.5% terminal growth rate) I have calculated an intrinsic value of $130, a 28% premium to the current share price (Bear Case: $68, Bull Case: $238). This price target implies an Enterprise Value approximately 11.5x FY19E sales ($983.3 MM), approximately the historical average multiple for the company and in-line with peers in the diabetes space. This target also assumes $230 MM in net cash and 88.9M fully diluted shares outstanding. See below for DCF and sensitivity analysis.

Risks

Risks to my thesis and price target include regulatory approval, product uptake, competitive products, and reimbursement.

The G6 closes gaps on competitors such as ABT and MDT, but pricing and distribution still remain challenges that comps largely do not face due to scale or tech. Other competitors, such as Senseonics (SENS) with its implantable Eversense Sensor, offer products with attractive technological features that could also grab share from DXCM. Products aside, Operating Expenses have historically been a heavy burden (~70% of revenue), making intrinsic valuation difficult.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.