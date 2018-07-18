Focus Financial Partners Readies $600 Million IPO

FOCS is growing topline revenue at an accelerating rate, but the IPO isn't cheap.

Management is executing on a consolidation strategy for entrepreneurial RIAs who are oriented toward providing transparent, fee-based services.

Focus Financial has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) intends to raise $600 million in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is developing a nationwide network of RIAs (Registered Independent Advisors) that provide primarily fee-based investment and wealth advisory services to clients.

FOCS is growing topline revenue at an accelerating rate, but other financial metrics have been uneven and the IPO appears pricey.

Company and Business

New York-based Focus was founded in 2006 to become the partnership of choice among companies with a growth-oriented wealth management and entrepreneurial mindset.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Ruediger Adolf who was previously Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Global Brokerage and Banking division at American Express (AXP).

Focus cites many reasons why clients should choose their services. The firm claims expertise in many business areas - from handling M&A and helping independent advisors setting their own business to managing scalability and enhancing the overall customer experience.

The company is a partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms operating in the highly fragmented Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) industry.

Through its many partner firms, Focus operates on a national level, covering the entire United States. However, the company has begun to expand into new markets in Canada, the United Kingdom, Western Europe and Australia.

Customer Acquisition & Market

The company has positioned itself as the acquirer of choice for many partner firms - it primarily caters to high net worth individuals and families.

Focus acquires new business clients through "partner" firms where it owns substantially all of the assets - it currently counts 50 such "partners" across the country.

The firm receives substantial revenue from its partners derived from the wealth management services these partners provide. Clients are billed on a monthly, quarterly or semiannual basis, and they’re charged for services on a flat fee, an hourly rate, or a contractual percentage of the client’s assets. The rest of its revenue comes from back office recordkeeping and administration service fees, commissions and distribution fees.

The firm’s selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues have been largely stable in the past three years, although the rate dropped in Q1 2018:

Q1 2018: 18.5%

2017: 20.3%

2016: 20.3%

2015: 20.7%

According to a 2017 market research report by Evolution Revolution, the RIA market reached a record high of $70.7 trillion with a 17-year CAGR of 8.1%.

The main factors driving market growth are advisors moving toward an independent advisor model, increased demand for independent advice, lack of a succession plan, and project growth of managed accounts.

Financial Performance

FOCS’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue, at an increasing rate in Q1 2018

Uneven gross profit

Variable gross margin

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: FOCS S-1/A)

Total Revenue ($)

Q1 2018: $196.2 million, 44.8% increase vs. prior

2017: $662.9 million, 36.6% increase vs. prior

2016: $485.4 million, 27.0% increase vs. prior

2015: $382.3 million

Operating Profit ($)

Q1 2018: $12.5 million

2017: $5.8 million

2016: $38.3 million

2015: $21.3 million

Operating Margin (%)

Q1 2018: 6.4%

2017: 0.8%

2016: 7.9%

2015: 5.6%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

Q1 2018: $12.7 million

2017: $69.0 million

2016: $77.2 million

2015: $61.1 million

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $51.5 million in cash and $1.15 billion in total liabilities.

IPO Details

FOCS intends to sell 16.2 million shares of Class A common stock at a midpoint price of $37.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $600 million.

Class A and Class B shareholders will each be entitled to one vote per share.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for existing management and shareholders to retain voting control in the event of loss of the economic majority of company shares. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $2.26 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Focus intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to pay $22.5 million to mandatorily exchanging owners of vested incentive units and mandatorily exchanging owners that elect to sell their Focus LLC units and pay $73.2 million to other exchanging owners that elect to sell their Focus LLC units. Focus intends to contribute $454.8 million of the net proceeds from this offering to Focus LLC (or $538.5 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) in exchange for 13,513,515 common units. Focus LLC will use $392.5 million of such contribution amount to reduce indebtedness under our credit facilities. The remaining $62.3 million of such contribution amount (or $146.0 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) will be used by Focus LLC for acquisitions and general corporate business purposes and to pay the expenses of this offering.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, KKR, BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Raymond James and William Blair.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 25, 2018.

