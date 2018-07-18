I'm Buying Malls With Yields Up To 15%

Once loved, retail real estate is today deeply hated by the public markets. The market sentiment is volatile, and we do not expect this pessimistic view to last forever.

REITs as a whole may be cheap after the latest market correction, but some of the most opportunistic picks remain in the mall sub-sector today.

Instead, we seek to uncover the overlooked names in obscure sectors offering the most value and income for your dollar.

Don’t follow the crowd and invest in highly priced growth stocks just because they are “popular” at the moment.

Buy assets when they are offered on the cheap, sell them when the market euphoria takes over. Simple logic, yet so often misapplied in the market place.

Just have a look at the FANG stocks , Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) and Netflix (NFLX).

GOOG data by YCharts

Investors are clearly excited about high-tech growth companies, perhaps too much if you ask me. Look at these valuation multiples:

AMZN PE Ratio (ttm) data by YCharts

Sure, each firm has attractive growth prospects, but what if the expectations are just set too high with such lofty valuations? We are not here to make judgements, and have not done the necessary homework to answer this question, but we would simply note that after a long period of significant outperformance, investors may want to consider other sectors offering perhaps more value.

In this sense, we are here to look at a specific market niche that may offer just that.

Mall REITs: Irrational Fear, Mispriced Risk, Excess Yield

While growth names got all the attention in the recent years, one sector that took great pain is retail REITs, and more specifically mall REITs.

SPG data by YCharts

This is due to two main reasons:

The market thinks that the growth of e-commerce will cause significant pain to mall properties. The recent rise in interest rates is causing a deterioration in market sentiment for REITs as a whole.

Yet, after studying the fundamentals in depth, we feel that to the most part, the market has become the victim of its own irrationality. We see a large disconnect in market perception and reality. While share prices fell sharply, the fundamentals have in many cases kept on improving.

We think that the market is acting wrong. First, we see no reason to think that e-commerce would steal so much business from physical retailing. Second, we believe that interest rates hikes have a rather neutral effect to REITs.

Malls Are Here to Stay

The market is in full panic mode as on one hand it sees Amazon growing at a fast pace, and on the other hand, it sees retailers such as J.C. Penney (JCP), Macy's (M), and Sears (SHLD) losing significant market share.

Not good for brick-and-mortar, right? This is pretty much how the market thinks today when considering investments in retail REITs which are the landlords of retailers.

Will e-commerce cause malls to become obsolete?

Source: People's Daily

We hardly doubt it. On the contrary, we believe that malls are attractive assets to our society and that their utility is not in danger. It is clear that e-commerce will keep on growing and that certain retailers will suffer. That said, REITs are not a retailer, they are a landlord. If a tenants vacate, REITs can replace them with other ones that may be more resilient to e-commerce. Some of the large retailers that we know today will disappear, but others will come replace them. It is just part of retailing.

It is also fair to note that consumers still prefer shopping at malls to shopping online by a large margin. As of 2018, online sales were only about 10% of total retail sales. This number will continue to grow over time, but the significance of this is not as substantial as the market is predicting. We don't know about you, but we still enjoy going out to the mall. We actually think that shopping at a mall is much more entertaining than shopping online, which we find quite boring. People enjoy going out to see, feel, touch the product that they are considering buying. Malls provide a different shopping experience that the internet simply cannot replicate.

Moreover, the battle between malls and e-commerce is not a zero-sum game.

Source: Economagic

U.S. retail sales have grown at an average of 4.5% per year since 1992. As such, the pie keeps on growing, and even though Amazon-like firms grew their share of the pie, it does not necessarily come exclusively at the cost of traditional retailers. In less than 30 years, U.S. retail sales have almost tripled, and as such, even if e-commerce takes a larger share of the pie in the future, the total retail sales are also expected to be much higher assuming that the growth continues.

Therefore, we do not anticipate one to replace the other. Instead they will co-exist together and retail REITs will adapt to the changing environment by increasing their focus on entertainment and more service focused retailers. This is what most REITs have been doing as they have consistently improved the quality of their portfolio by replacing poorly performing tenants with restaurants, movie theaters, fitness and other more internet-resilient concepts. It has allowed the REITs to maintain fairly favorable performance with in many cases even growing cash flow despite the sharp drops in share prices.

Interest Rate fears Are Overblown

We believe that just like fears over the growth of e-commerce, the fears over interest rates are also widely overblown.

Today, the economy is greatly improving, and as a result the fed is expected to increase interest rates. Due to this expectation, investors are selling off REITs as they scare that higher interest rates could result in pain for REITs. But does that really make sense?

Think of it this way: If you owned a retail property and a very favorable job report came out suggesting that the economy is improving, would you think of this news as a positive or negative? We would say that it is a clear positive. If the economy improves, it will lead to more shoppers, higher rents, and lower vacancy. This is simple logic for real estate investors, but not for REIT investors who see this positive news, and turn it into a negative because it may cause interest rates to increase and essentially sell REITs because of the improved economy. It does not make much sense to us, but it is exactly what is happening.

Research shows that it is the wrong thing to do and yet it happens over and over again. The share prices of listed equity REITs have more often increased than decreased during periods of rising interest rates. In the 16 periods since 1995, when interest rates rose significantly, equity REITs generated positive returns in 12 of them. Knowing that REIT benefits from an improving economy, this result should not come as a surprise.

The "High Yield Landlord" Approach to Mall Investing

Almost all retail REITs appear cheap today, even after the recent rebound. They are all still far off their multi-year highs, and in this sense, no matter what your investment approach is, you are making a contrarian investment here. There are however many different risk profiles. Certain REITs own much higher-quality assets than others, and this is an important consideration to make in your investment decision-making process.

Property quality matters especially much here because it is clear that specific properties will suffer more than others from the growth of e-commerce.

We think that conservative investors should rather focus on higher quality names including Simon (SPG), Macerich (MAC), Taubman (TCO) or GGP (GGP). We think that each name affords value for your investment dollar today. Most assets are class A, and we believe that the risk of e-commerce is minimal for these assets in the long run. Great location and superior retailers is the key that will continue to provide very sustainable traffic to these properties for years to come.

On the other hand, more aggressive investors may be interested in taking positions in extremely discounted B mall REITs CBL & Associates (CBL), Washington Prime (WPG) or Pennsyvalnia (PEI). The risk is clearly higher here given that tenants are more speculative, property locations are less desirable and as such, if e-commerce ends up replacing malls, these REITs will be the first ones to take the pain. While risk is high, we still consider these investments to be very favorable because of the extremely low market valuations. CBL for instance sells today at just 3.2 times annual cash flow. We consider the risk premiums to be excessively generous when considering that CBL and WPG are still performing relatively well and far from going bankrupt which seems to be the market's expectation.

This valuation differential is also very well reflected in the dividend yields with CBL and WPG trading at up to 3 times the yield of higher quality peers.

CBL Dividend Yield (ttm) data by YCharts

We like both approaches, and do not see it as being the one or the other. We rather mix both and own some higher quality names such as Tanger (SKT) and complement that exposure with some deep value picks to boost our overall income.

