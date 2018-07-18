IPO Potential: AFG Holdings

Overview

AFG Holdings (AFGL) is set to IPO this week, expecting to raise $82.3 million selling ~5 million shares at $16.50 per share. AFG Holdings is a leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) that operates within the oil & gas industry. The company was founded out of Houston, Texas and recently completed a consolidation process that saw 25 facilities decrease to 15, saving $90 million a year. The company is focusing on two of its products: Managed pressure drilling ("MPD") systems and its new DuraStim frac pump.

Source: Business Wire

Macro

Oil prices have been pretty hectic over the last few months, but have seen a near 50% rise over the last year. Although there has been a recent pullback, most investment houses agree that oil is still on the rise. Merrill Lynch is expecting at least $90 a barrel by the third-quarter next year.

Source: Market Insider

So why are analysts calling for higher prices, when the Trump administration has been pushing for increased production from OPEC countries? There are many factors, some have larger impacts than others. An outage from Syncrude Canada a few months back caused a sudden supply shock of ~360,000 barrels of oil/day. This affected supply in both the US and Canada, and caused the lowest inventory levels since 2014 within Oklahoma's futures. Production restarted in July and is expected to be at ~65% of full-capacity throughout August, reaching full-capacity by September. There are also supply shocks coming from Venezuela who produces 1.4 million barrels/day, which is half of normal production.

More recent news shows that the global economy as a whole is poised to demand less oil. On Monday, the IMF reported that the global economic expansion that we've grown used to is set to slow. While it is still strong at an expected 3.9%, the IMF states that this growth is, "less even, more fragile [and] under threat." Most of the world saw its economic growth estimates cut, besides the US who remained at 2.9% for 2018 and 2.7% for 2019. Brazil, UK, Japan, and France all saw their growth rates cut. One of the most prominent reasons behind these cuts is the current state of global trade relations.

Source: MarketWatch

However, there are some who are expecting a rise in production, and thus a lower price. Recently the price of crude has been decreasing and some say this is the market realizing that the supply is about to increase soon. OPEC countries, most notably Saudi Arabia, are set to increase production during the second half of this year, and Libya has already begun to increase output after recent shortages. There was also a report from the EIA on Monday that expects US oil output to rise by ~143,000 barrels a day in August.

Financial

So how does this affect AFG Holdings? While they are not directly involved in the drilling of oil, they are the ones who create the equipment that makes the drilling happen. As a result, more drilling equals more investment into equipment. Oil & Gas made up the majority of revenue (65%) in 2017. This number is actually higher because there are Oil & Gas dealing within the 'Connectors & Precision Manufacturing' segment. This means there is a correlation between AFGL and oil prices.

Source: S-1

*It is important to note moving forward that AFGL filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early 2017. The 'Predecessor' in their financial statements is the company pre-bankruptcy.

The good news, is that since the restructuring revenues have nearly tripled in the first 3 months of 2018. Results showed that there was positive gross, operating, and net income for the first 3 months, contrary to the previous year. EBITDA increased from -0.1% to 15.3%.

Gross margin currently sits at 22.3% which is a large improvement from the negligible GM the year before. Operating margin was positive this year at 7% and net margin was a positive 4.4%. Moving forward we can expect interest expenses to increase which may eat into net profit unless offset by increasing revenues.

Source: S-1

There is still a lot of debt within the company. However, many of the outstanding principle is not due until 2022. In fact, $68.7 million of the $71.7 million total principle is due in 2022. Total contractual agreements total $164.6 million. However, as of the first 3 months of 2018 AFGL had $71 million cash on hand and profited another $7.5 million. Given the increase of the oil industry's activity and potential price increase, business should be on the upswing for the next few years.

Source: S-1

Conclusion

AFGL is incredibly tiny compared to its competitors. These giants (Halliburton, Schlumberger, Weatherford) all make billions in sales, compared to the millions that AFGL brings in. Naturally, this puts AFGL at a disadvantage especially coming out of a restructuring process. There is still a large amount of debt held by the company, but with the promise of the oil market this should not be a worry in the short to mid-term. As oil prices increase and oil companies make more investments into themselves, AFGL will see increasing sales from equipment purchases. This company does not come without risks however, being a tiny competitor and ending a recent restructuring, investors should evaluate this stock further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.