Alfa Laval Flexing Its Late-Cycle Muscles

Alfa Laval's shares no longer appear to be trading at a discount, but there could be a few more surprises left in this name before the cycle ends.

The surge in Marine orders from scrubbers is likely not sustainable long term, but the outlook for Energy and Food/Water demand is still relatively positive.

I liked Sweden’s Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) (ALFA.ST) earlier this year as a late-cycle play on stronger Marine and Energy orders, as well as decent prospects for ongoing growth in the Food/Water business. Much of that has come to pass, and the shares are now about 20% higher than they were at the time of that last article. Alfa Laval has since logged two very strong quarters, and those hoped-for improvements in the company’s three main business lines have materialized with stronger revenue, orders, and margins.

With the strong move in Alfa Laval’s share price, not to mention some growing concerns about how much is left in this current industrial upswing, I believe these shares have moved from good idea to okay idea. The implied long-term return is still in the high-single digits, which isn’t bad, and I won’t be too surprised if the company has at least one more better-than-expected quarter up its sleeve. Still, I wouldn’t push my luck too far, even though I regard this as a well-managed operator in some attractive businesses.

Another Very Strong Quarter, As Every Segment Contributes

Alfa Laval followed up the 11%-plus organic growth of the first quarter with a second quarter that saw organic revenue growth come in just a bit under 15%. What impressed me was that there was double-digit growth across the business, with Energy up 10%, Marine up 26%, and Food/Water up more than 13%.

Although Greenhouse was down 14%, it’s a tiny part of the business. I am slightly more concerned about the 4% organic growth in service revenue. I certainly appreciate that service revenue lags equipment sales growth during the upswings, but combined with a 1% decline in service orders, it’s enough for me to flag this as an item worth watching more closely.

Alfa Laval lost a little momentum at the gross margin line (down 100bp on an adjusted basis), but given the impact of higher input costs and the relatively stronger starting position of Alfa Laval relative to rivals like GEA Group (OTCPK:GEAGY) and SPX Flow (FLOW), I’m not too concerned. What’s more, adjusted EBITA rose 20% from last year, with a 40bp improvement in margin, while operating income improved almost 30%. Every business did well at the segment level, with Energy and Food/Water each seeing more than a full point of margin improvement.

Strong Orders

Alfa Laval beat revenue expectations by 8% and EBITA expectations by 5%, but really stood out on orders, where the 22% year-over-year growth led to a 17% beat versus sell-side expectations. The company’s performance here was not nearly so balanced, as Energy orders grew 6% on an organic basis and Food/Water grew 3%, but Marine jumped 69%.

Stronger demand for product tankers (for which Alfa Laval sells equipment like pumping systems) helped the Marine business, but it was a sharp jump in scrubber orders that really drove the increase – scrubber orders accelerated to a level 3x-4x above recently quarterly trends. This is a mixed blessing, as these are largely retrofit orders meant to get fleets in compliance with new regulations that take effect in 2020. Still, money is money and better for Alfa Laval that it gets the orders rather than rivals like Wartsila (OTCPK:WRTBY); still, don’t expect this to be a “new normal.”

Within the Energy business, the healthy demand for heat exchangers should bode well for Chart Industries (GTLS) and Harsco (HSC), as increasing onshore gas production in the U.S. continues to drive demand for exchangers used in gas treatment/conditioning. It’s harder to make the same read-through to SPX Flow, as that company’s experience has been a little different here of late. Still, momentum is starting to slow in the face of higher/tougher comps for Alfa Laval, even though underlying base order growth remains stronger than headline order growth.

Food/Water remains consistently inconsistent, but management noted strong demand from companies in the edible oil, ethanol/sugar, and bio-pharma verticals. Dairy isn’t as important to Alfa Laval as it is to GEA Group, but the company did see a headwind from a large one-time order last year from a brewery customer. All told, I’d say this is at least modestly encouraging for GEA Group and SPX Flow, as well as Rockwell (ROK), which sells very different products into the food/beverage space, but nevertheless depends upon capex spending budgets.

The Opportunity

I’m not ready to say that late-cycle players like Alfa Laval have passed their peak, but the slowdowns in order momentum in Energy and Food/Water do give me some pause, and I would expect tanker orders to weaken later this year. There’s still ample demand to drive some more good quarterly performances in Energy and Marine, but I think we’re closer to the end of the run than the beginning.

As far as Food/Water go, I expect ongoing quarter-to-quarter inconsistency. I like the long-term trends for packaged food and beverages driving more equipment demand, not to mention ongoing capex from biopharma to support growing biologics production, but ordering trends have always been more idiosyncratic here than in more cyclical industries like oil/gas, refining, and petrochemicals.

Based on the strong quarters Alfa Laval has been delivering, my modeling expectations are definitely higher than they were earlier this year. My 2018 revenue expectations have risen about 10%, and my long-term revenue growth rate has moved from around 5% to closer to 6%. My margin estimates haven’t changed as much, though, and so my long-term FCF growth rate has basically tracked the revenue growth rate higher (up now to about 10%).

The Bottom Line

I’m not so enamored with the valuation and return prospects today. Alfa Laval looks a little pricey on forward EBITDA and the implied long-term annual return from my DCF analysis is now in the high-single digits. That’s not terrible, but it’s just not as compelling as the opportunity earlier this year. If I owned these shares, I might think about protective stops, but I wouldn’t be in a rush to sell. I’m a little more cautious about the idea of putting new money here now, though I can support the idea that Alfa Laval could stand as one of the “hot hands” coming out of second quarter earnings and attract more institutional attention on that basis.

