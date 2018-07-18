How To Value Sandridge Permian Trust

So, one can value Permian using a simple model of discounted cash flows and reasonable assumptions about the quarterly distributions.

The trust is not developing new wells. Rather, its goal is to extract existing reserves through set liquidation date.

Background

SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) is a Delaware statutory trust formed to own royalty interests conveyed by SandRidge Energy (SD) in its approximately 15,900 net acres of oil producing properties around the Grayburg/San Andres formation in the Permian Basin in Andrews County, Texas (see map below). The development agreement called for drilling the development wells on or before March 31, 2016, so that PER now is in the multi-year winding down process of extracting and selling its oil and gas.

That is, PER is not acquiring new properties or constructing new wells. According to its S-1 statement, "the trust will make quarterly cash distributions of substantially all of its cash receipts, after deducting the trust's administrative expenses ... through March 31, 2031 (source: S-1)." After that date - the Termination Date - 50% of the royalty interests will be paid out to unitholders with the remainder going back to SandRidge.

Map of the Andrews County with Producing Wells

Source: SandRidge Permian Trust S-1

Trust Structure and Related Parties

Source: SandRidge Trust S-1. Note, in total, there are 52.5 million units. The offering was for 31.5 million common units to public unitholders.

Valuation

SandRidge operates all of the producing wells. PER simply exists to get paid. With the Termination Date set in stone and liquidation plan laid out, PER unitholders need only to estimate future distributions and discount those payments to derive the present value of the trust. Of course, those future estimates are tied to oil prices, because the prices drive the sales proceeds of the oil and gas. As it is, PER expenses should be somewhat fixed. SandRidge is not building any more wells, so apart from inflation, you can expect a fairly steady expense line item. What's volatile will be the top-line.

Now, oilmen (and oil-women) aside, guessing future oil price trend is a fool's errand. (If you know what oil price will be five years, 10 years, or 15 years from now, and you're getting fired up in the comments section about your forecasts, then you're wasting time my friend - go out there, lock in those futures and make your millions; make me look bad!) But, even though my oil price forecasting abilities are nil, I'm saved by the fact that the farther you go out and discount, the less the future estimate accuracy matters. What matters is that there's oil to be extracted until 2031.

So, for this exercise, let's make some simplifying assumptions and leverage the power of discounting. Modeling is an art to gain actionable insights, not an exact science to get an exact number.

So, to summarize (baseline facts and assumptions):

Trust land area is fixed, and no new development will take place. So, operating expenses (inflation aside) are relatively fixed.

Discounting means that the more distant price estimates impact valuation much less.

Assume that the reserve estimates made as of March 2011 (per S-1) filing will hold through the Termination Date. Those estimates were (again, per S-1): 21.8 million MMBoe (million barrels of oil equivalent), 96% of which are in liquids, with the rest in natural gas.

While the trust interest entitles PER to receive only certain percentages of the royalty producing wells, all we care about is the net dollar figure.

Spreadsheeting

Spreadsheet lines are cheap. We don't need some fancy annuity formula. Rather, we can make quarterly distributions down to 2031, and discount them using a reasonable discounting rate.

(The author's Excel workbook is attached: PER-valuation.xlsx.)

Source: Author's workbook.

The 2018Q1 distribution was already made. And it's $0.125 per unit. For simplicity, in this workbook, I assume all future distributions will be 10 cents (I'll justify this assumption below). But, for your purposes, you can make tweaks to the model. For example, knowing that oil prices are much higher in 2018 than they have been in past years, you can add a premium to 2018 distributions. Perhaps all of the remaining 2018 distributions are 13 cents, rather than 10 cents. As I mentioned, the further we go out, the less it matters because of present value discounting.

For example, 10 cents in 2031Q1 discounted at 10% is just 3 cents today.

Source: Author's workbook.

Corroboration

The following is why I think I'm justified in using 10 cents per quarter as a reasonable and conservative assumption. Based on prior five-quarter actual, one can see that the production activity is reasonably steady, though declining. Moreover, average oil prices have been on the rise, from mid-to-upper $40-range in 2017 to $59.37 per barrel in 2018Q1.

As mentioned before, quarterly expenses are steady around $1 million per quarter (except 2017Q3), but the top-line moves around, and is a factor of both the volume and the price of the oil/gas produced.

Source: Compiled by the author based on company press release.

Now, you can see that rather than trying to guess quarterly production volume and price, it would be better to run the model with uniform prices through termination, but sensitize it using different assumptions.

Termination Value

Termination value is so far out that it matters relatively little. In the spreadsheet, you'll see how I handled it. I made an effort at valuation, and then divided it by the total number of units. The discounted termination value is quite small in this model: 1.7 cents per unit.

Source: Author's workbook.

Discount Rate

You might ask, how did you come up with the discount value? I used 10%, because it's reasonable given the current long-term Treasury yields. Today's 10-year and 30-year Treasury bond yields are just below 3%. 10% discount rate means that you are requiring a 7% risk premium over risk-free rate. That's probably a generous assumption. You might require more premium for an oil venture like this. But, that's up to you.

Sensitivity

Best way to address these necessary assumptions is to sensitize them. You can do that by playing around with the figures in the model, but I have summarized the core sensitivity in the following table.

Source: Author's workbook.

Today's market price would suggest that the market is using something like 10%-11% discount of future distributions that average 9 cents per quarter. It's also possible that average distributions are higher, but that the discounting rate also is higher.

Conclusion

In conclusion, by taking some simplifying assumptions and known facts, you can derive a reasonable model of the valuation for the SandRidge Permian Trust units. Based on that valuation work, today's unit prices appear to be fairly priced based on the assumption that future distributions will average 9 cents per quarter discounted at 10%-11% through 2031. As recent history of distributions has been higher than this figure, PER probably stands to benefit from a modest upside so long as oil prices hold at the present range.

