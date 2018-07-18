Roku: The Dominant Smart TV Platform

Well-funded competition from the likes of Apple and Amazon do not provide the same breadth of content Roku does.

The shift from hardware revenue to platform revenue continues to accelerate as Roku earns more from advertising on the platform and their Roku channel.

In what has quickly become a commoditized product category, Roku (ROKU) has established itself as a clear winner within the battle for Smart Television operating systems. As the cost of Smart TVs continue to come down, cord cutting accelerates and Roku shifts into advertising and channel distribution, I believe Roku is positioned for several years of continued growth.

Growth

As you can see from the chart below, Roku continues to grow active accounts greater than 40% to over 20 million, streaming hours greater than 50%, and Average Revenue Per User or ARPU grew greater than 50% in the latest quarterly results year over year.

This growth will likely continue as Roku continues to own the operating systems of the top 10 best selling Smart TVs on key selling channels such as Amazon.com (AMZN) and Bestbuy.com (BBY). In Q1 2018, roughly 1 in 4 TVs sold were Roku powered. On key selling Amazon Prime Day, Roku powered 5 of the top 10 selling TVs on Amazon.

Mix Shift

Roku's management realizes that to build a moat, the company must own the operating platform on TVs as opposed relying only on hardware sales like Roku sticks. As that shift takes place, Roku stands to earn a better profit margin. In Q1 2018, the platform accounted for 45% of revenue compared to 36% in Q1 2017 and 25% in Q1 2016. Platform gross margin ranged from 71-77% in recent quarters versus a hardware gross margin of 6-17%.

Additionally, Roku is focused on extending their ad supported Roku channel onto other Smart TVs. The first deal came in March 2018 for Samsung Smart TVs. As these audiences grow well above 20 million customers, advertisers will seek more reliable and targeted audiences outside of traditional linear television. Roku's platform provides that confidence to advertisers with audience guarantees as traditional and paid TV subscribers decline.

Competition

To put it bluntly, the competition is strong and well capitalized ranging from tech stalwarts like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to legacy OEMs such as Sony (NYSE:SNE) running their own software. The two largest competitors with the most viable solution in terms of price and selection are Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon.

Apple will likely release an update to Apple TV this coming Fall, driving their captive ecosystem of customers to upgrade or join. With that said, Apple's walled garden excludes key streaming offerings like that of Amazon Prime.

Amazon is also a major competitor with a captive customer set and ability to market their offerings to a highly attractive Prime audience. Amazon has similar offerings like the low entry point Prime Stick but also truly limits their selection when compared to the broad offering Roku has.

Roku is focused on cementing their platform through low entry Roku sticks, partnerships with OEMs like TCL, and extension of their ad supported channel within OEM Smart TVs they don't operate the OS of. These three components are all growing greater than 40-50%, establishing Roku as the platform of Smart TVs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.