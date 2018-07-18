Sinclair Broadcast Group Shareholders Need Not Worry About FCC Chairman's Concerns

The acquisition of Tribune by Sinclair only enhances the value of Sinclair; Sinclair is undervalued and does not need this deal to close to be an attractive investment.

Sinclair Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) represents an opportunity to purchase shares at a discount because of uncertainty associated with their proposed merger with Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO). Our position is that the market is being inefficient in its pricing of the Sinclair stock. Because the Tribune merger would only enhance cash flows, its pending status should have a neutral or positive impact. However, the market appears to be discounting the in place value of Sinclair due to this uncertainty. Based upon our research, we believe that Sinclair’s in place free cash flows and strong financial position support a value up to 40% greater than it is trading at (see my previous Sinclair article).

In other words, the Sinclair stock will benefit from the removal of the Tribune uncertainty, not just from its successful completion. Because of synergies, economies of scale and increased market share ,Sinclair will benefit more from the completion of the acquisition than from the cancellation, but barring any other changes to Sinclair’s existing operations, the stock should improve from its current trading price with or without the completion of the merger.

Over the past two days, the market moved Sinclair’s stock downward an additional 15% based upon Ajit Pai, FCC Chairman, expressing “serious concerns” about the companies’ planned merger and consequently issuing a draft order for a hearing in front of an administrative judge. Let’s break this move into two possibilities: (1) this move is the beginning of the end of the acquisition, or (2) this move is more for optics (as discussed below, the FCC Chairman has his own personal exposures to manage) and ultimately is a step necessary to completing the transaction.

Possibility 1: Sinclair stock will dip while the market reacts to the “bad” news. However, our previous analysis pegs Sinclair’s FCF without completion of the merger closer to $40/ share. Therefore subsequent to the dip the stock should appreciate toward our $40 minimum target. Not a bad outcome.

Possibility 2: The FCC eventually approves the merger (possibly SBGI modifies certain divestitures to complete the merger) and all the benefits of the merger become accepted by the market. Sinclair stock should improve significantly, rapidly, and assuming the synergies exist will continue to climb from there. A great outcome.

Therefore, the SBGI shareholder is deciding between a good and a great outcome. Albeit there are bumps in the road on Possibility 1 as the cancellation of the transaction will likely have a short term negative impact on the stock.

Which outcome is more likely? Ajit Pai, the chairman of the FCC issuing the order for administrative review, was investigated by the FCC’s inspector general (Brenner/ New York Times February 15, 2018) for his decision to change broadcast TV ownership rules which allow for mergers such as the Sinclair/ Tribune deal! With this in mind, recommending the deal for administrative review seems the only prudent move for all who wish this deal to close and without subsequent litigation from competitors or other special interests. Not that it matters to deciding whether to buy or hold SBGI stock because you’re a winner either way. However, we believe that Possibility 2 is most likely.

If a reader can’t tell yet, we are bullish on Sinclair. Not so for Tribune. The focus of this article is from the Sinclair perspective. Our previous article notes that Tribune shareholders hold a stock that has already liquidated their prime non-core assets. Their surviving free cash flow supports a value much lower than it’s $32.56 trading price and is only supported by the conclusion of the deal with Sinclair upon which the Tribune shareholders receive value of $43.50/ share. Indeed this is a nice upside, but the Possibility 1 scenario above is real. If this deal does not go through, the Tribune stock should tumble dramatically. Holding or buying Tribune stock should, in our view, only be made by an investor with great confidence that the acquisition will be completed. The beauty of the SBGI buy/hold is that it doesn’t matter. The outcome is likely positive, only a matter of magnitude and timing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.