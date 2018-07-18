Wells Fargo: Dividend Yield And Share Buyback Program Make It A Buy

Wells Fargo has performed quite badly during the last two years, with earnings and investor returns trailing its larger competitors.

It's been a tough year for Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC). The banking giant is still reeling from the effects of its account scandal from two years ago, which earned it the largest banking fine in the country's history. A slew of fines, investigations and regulatory actions culminated in the Fed prohibiting Wells from growing its balance sheet, and unprecedented action, which effectively ground to a halt the bank's growth prospects.

Wells Fargo's latest quarter is an unfortunate continuation of this trend. While most companies and banks have been reporting blowout quarters, as improving economic conditions and tax reforms propelled strong revenue and earnings growth, Wells was unable to deliver. Both revenue and EPS were below consensus, and both are either flat-lining or decreasing.

Nevertheless, the company's fundamentals remain strong. Its dividend remains untouched and its industry-leading brand and large size/footprint in the US ensures it can return to growth once the asset cap is gone. The company's many issues and problems are, although quite severe, momentary in nature. I'm cautiously optimistic about the bank, although significant issues remain.

Latest Earnings

Wells reported EPS of $1.08 and revenue of $21.55B, both below analyst expectations. Revenue was down 3.2% YoY, EPS was up by slightly less than 1% YoY. Considering the tailwinds provided by tax reform, results were quite negative.

(Source: Wells Fargo 2Q2018 Earnings Presentation)

Looking at revenue generation, the company's net interest income was up mostly due to widening margins. On the other hand, mortgage income and trading revenues saw reduced revenues and were mostly responsible for the company's under-performance. Trading activities are inherently volatile, and the stock market has underfunded this year compared to 2017, so this isn't particularly troubling.

Lower mortgage income is, on the other hand, much more problematic. Wells's mortgage business has always been the company's crown jewel, and Wells has been the largest bank in this sector for years. Weakness in this area is the last thing investors should want to see. Besides:

(Source: Wells Fargo 2Q2018 Earnings Presentation)

Looking at costs, the company's expenses have been going down at a relatively steady pace during the last few quarters. Expenses were down $1.1 billion, with the company's efficiency ratio going down to 64.9% from 76.2%. Although results were quite positive, the company's efficiency ratio remains relatively elevated and it only decreased from a relatively high base.

(Source: Wells Fargo 2Q2018 Earnings Presentation)

Finally, Wells's tax rate actually increased this quarter, as certain tax rulings negatively affected the company. To quote from the earnings call:

Following the ruling, some of our affiliated entities may be considered to be taxable based on an economic presence in the state, even if they have no physical presence in the state. And while our effective income tax rate increased to 25.9% in the second quarter from this expense, we currently expect our effective income tax rate for the remainder of '18 to be approximately 19%, excluding the impact of any other future discrete items. (Source: Wells Fargo 2Q2018 Earnings Call)

Headwinds Facing The Company

If the company's latest weak earnings weren't enough, Wells continues to deal with several long-running issues.

As everyone who follows the company knows, Wells has been grappling with scandals, investigations and fines concerning fraudulent and abusive customer practices. Investigations started in 2016 and focused on the opening of fraudulent checking and savings accounts, mostly due to pressure from managers to meet sales targets. The company was fined $185 million for this, its CEO resigned, and its reputation plummeted.

Afterwards, regulators found certain irregularities in Wells's auto and mortgage loans and started to investigate. Regulators found that Wells was forcing certain customers to buy unnecessary auto insurance and charged penalties to certain customers for botched paperwork the company itself had mishandled. For this, Wells was fined $1 billion earlier this year, a sizable amount.

These scandals, investigations and fines have been very public, with congressional hearings, boycotts and several polities loudly cutting ties with the company. It's no surprise, then, that Wells is currently the least-trustworthy bank in the country:

(Source: American Banker)

The bank's reputation has taken its toll, with the company's CFO stating that it's made it:

"(...) a little harder to compete for new business or to compete head-to-head with other advisers for new business" (Source: The Business Times)

Although it's obviously difficult to ascertain the magnitude of the impact these reputational issues have on the bottom line, it's clear damage is being done. Most importantly, they are an indication of deficient risk management practices, which have the potential to create further scandals and adverse regulatory actions in the future.

Besides the above, these scandals also compelled the Fed to increase the bank's asset until its risk management practices are revamped to ensure the abuses above aren't repeated. This basically ensures the company's revenues won't grow, and limits earnings expansion to cost savings, not the best news for the bank or its investors.

Why Invest Then?

Even though Wells's financial performance and growth prospects seem dreadful, I believe the company remains an attractive investment choice for the following three reasons:

The company is reasonably valued relative to peers and yields better than its peers, returns are therefore likely to be higher.

Wells's buyback program is largest among its peers as well, leading to EPS growth and higher investor returns.

The company's issues are unlikely to persist in the long term, patient investors are likely to be rewarded.

Valuation measures

Wells doesn't look cheap, at least from a P/E perspective, at first glance. It's currently trading at a similar ratio to JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Citigroup (NYSE:C), so it's not cheap compared to its peers. It's also been trading at a slightly lower valuation for most of the year, so it doesn't look particularly cheap currently either. The issue is, Wells has been buffeted by fines and adverse tax rulings during the last few quarters, dragging down the company's earnings. Exclude these exceptional items and the company would be trading at a 12.5-13 P/E ratio, slightly lower than its peers.

WFC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Wells's dividend yield is also marginally higher than its peers, 2.7% versus 1.6%-2% for the competition.

WFC Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Largest share buyback program

Wells is not only the cheapest and highest-yielding of the large banks, but it's also engaging in the largest stock buyback program in the industry. Wells had the strongest showing in the Fed’s annual stress test and earned permission to buy back $24.5 billion in shares, significantly more than JPMorgan, $20.7 billion, or Citigroup, $17.6 billion. The staggering amount equals around 9% of the company’s market cap, a sizable amount. It comes at an opportune moment as well, considering the stock’s relative weakness.

The large buyback program creates significant upside potential for investors, especially if the asset cap is lifted and Wells can grow its asset base once more.

Issues plaguing the stock should subside

Wells has under-performed the competition due to its scandals and their repercussions. I'm cautiously optimistic that these will subside by 2019, as the company has taken action to prevent these from happening again. Most importantly, the Fed seems to agree. The latest stress tests were incredibly positive for Wells, even as many analysts and investors thought the company might be adversely affected in the qualitative assessment due to its (deficient) risk management. It's unlikely that regulators would have approved the company's aggressive dividend and share buyback program unless they believed the company is making solid progress, I'm inclined to agree with their judgement.

Conclusion

Wells's dividend yield and large share buyback program create significant upside potential once the company's asset cap restriction is lifted. Although some risks remain, long-term investors in Wells are likely to see attractive investment returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.