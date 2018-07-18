AV Homes: Potential Deal Upside

On Friday, July 13, Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) issued a detailed Form S-4/prospectus that laid out the history and terms of the recently announced acquisition of AV Homes, Inc. (AVHI) at $21.50 per share. The deal was announced on June 7, 2018. Currently, and surprisingly, AVHI is trading at $21.97, a meaningful premium to an acquisition that is likely to close within a few months. I believe the recently-released prospectus provides the rationale for this current premium.

Firstly, TPG, a large private equity firm and AVHI's largest shareholder with over 40% ownership, expressed that it would be "supportive of a potential sale of AV Homes that could result in TPG disposing of its equity position" in the company on September 13, 2017 (pg. 55). My interpretation of this statement is that TPG was eager to exit its stake due to reaching the end of its fund's life. It initially invested in the summer of 2013, so it had held the position for nearly 4.5 years versus an average 5 to 7 year investment holding period for private equity investments.

Secondly, the prospectus details that AVHI had received multiple acquisition approaches from the fall of 2016. In all, eight different companies (Companies A through G and TMHC) conducted due diligence on the target between end-2016 and June 2018 (pgs. 53 to 67). Indeed, AVHI turned down a few offers that it felt were not compelling. I am not surprised of this widespread interest in AV Homes since, as I have detailed in earlier Seeking Alpha articles, the company was substantially undervalued by the stock market.

Thirdly, and most interestingly, an unnamed Company F and TMHC entered into a bidding war for AVHI between March 29, 2018, to April 26, 2018 (pgs. 60 to 64). Before accepting TMHC's seemingly final offer of $23.05 per share - a premium to the current announced bid of $21.50 - on April 27, 2018, AVHI turned down Company F's bid of $23 per share in cash plus a contingent value right, "which Company F estimated to be worth at least an approximate $0.50 per share (pg. 63)." So, two acquirers saw value in AV Homes at over-$23 per share by late-April 2018.

However, on May 23, 2018, TMHC dropped its price to $21.50 per share "due to diligence findings, higher than expected transaction costs and recent declines of Taylor Morrison's stock price (pg. 64)." My interpretation of this surprising action is that TMHC's management was distressed that their company's share price had sharply dropped from over-$28 in January 2018 to $21 in May 2018, or a decline of 25%. Moreover, the entire home building sector faced large share price declines as sentiment soured following a rapid rise in interest rates - the 10-year yield rose from 2% in September 2017 to over 3% in early 2018.

This decline in home building sentiment probably made TMHC management hesitant to proceed at the higher initial bid price of $23.05, while TPG's eagerness to exit their position in AVHI probably limited AVHI's management flexibility to walk away from the lowered bid price. This was an unfortunate situation for the target's management team to navigate.

But, as a testament to the high quality of AV Homes' management, they negotiated some terms that may still allow shareholders to achieve a higher final price. On pg. 66, the company required that TMHC have a "bifurcated termination fee" that allowed "qualified bidders" to pay a lower termination fee in the event of a superior proposal for AV Homes. Such qualified bidders (e.g. Company F) would be required to pay TMHC a $10 million termination fee instead of the non-qualified bidder fee of $18.472 million (pg. 71). Additionally, this bifurcated fee arrangement is valid to the "later of July 22, 2018, and one day after the end of a required notice period (pg. 71)."

My interpretation of this interesting arrangement is that approximately by day-end July 22, Company F or some other unnamed qualified bidder has to make a superior bid for AVHI to avoid paying a higher termination fee plus facing likely litigation. I believe these details explain why the stock is trading well above TMHC's $21.50 acquisition price.

Overall, I do not have any unique ability to handicap the probability of a higher bid surfacing over the next few days. However, I believe the facts of this whole process confirm that AV Homes was substantially undervalued by the stock market over these past few years. Undoubtedly, the likely acquirer will secure a growing home builder with large landholdings at a very attractive price, so there is justification for a higher bid to surface. I am guessing that the merger arb funds have realized this rationale and, thus, have bid up AVHI's stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.