PGP: Worst Metrics, Highest Premium

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) is not an attractive investment option at its current market price. While the fund has performed strongly short-term, this is not because of underlying fundamentals. Rather, the share price has been bid up while income production has lagged, and the fund's net asset value (NAV) has been declining steadily year-to-date. While the majority of Pimco CEF's soared in Pimco's most recent undistributed net investment income (UNII) report, PGP has seen little improvement and ranks near the bottom in terms of its metrics. Finally, the Fed continues to remain committed to higher interest rates, which will likely impact high-yield funds lacking solid fundamentals, such as PGP.

First, a little about PGP. PGP's stated objective is "to seek a total return comprised of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. The fund attempts to achieve this objective by building a global equity and debt portfolio and investing at least 80% of the fund's net assets in a combination of securities and instruments that provide exposure to stocks and/or produce income". Currently, the fund is trading at $15.20/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.122/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.63%. My last review of PGP came about three and a half months ago, when I recommended investors avoid it because I felt the fund was too expensive. Simply put, the market did not agree with me, as the fund has seen a return in excess of 16% since that time. However, I believe this rise in share price was largely unjustified and I expect to see a sharp move downward from here. While PGP's high yield continues to looks attractive in our low rate environment, I believe the reward is not worth the risk, and I will explain why in detail below.

Valuation Is Just Plain Scary

While PGP's valuation has been a consistent concern for me since I began covering the fund roughly five years ago, it has now reached dangerous proportions. While it is true that PGP has traded at higher levels in the past, its current premium of roughly 46% is high in both isolation and on a relative basis. To put this figure in perspective, consider the year-to-date trading range of PGP, which is illustrated below:

As you can see, while PGP has consistently traded at a premium for the entirety of 2018, it is nearing the upper-end of its range, which tells me the fund has very limited upside. While entirely possible for the fund to move higher, its current level is well above its average for the year, and Pimco CEFs do have a tendency to revert back to their means. To illustrate my point, consider the chart below, which puts the premium in further perspective:

Metric Percentage Current Premium to NAV 45.93% 1-Year Premium High 59.02% 1-Year Premium Low 13.97% 1-Year Premium Average 36.52%

All this adds up to one thing, PGP is expensive, in fact it's very expensive. The fund has the highest premium of all Pimco CEFs, and its current premium is actually almost 26% higher than its own average. Therefore, if you were to initiate new positions in PGP, you would not only be buying the most expensive Pimco CEF, but you would also be paying a price well above its own short-term average. Why someone would want to do this is, quite frankly, beyond my rational level of thinking.

UNII Report - PGP Lags

Another area of concern for me with regard to PGP is the fund's income production. Pimco released its latest UNII report this week and by and large the results were very strong across the board. One of the few exceptions to this was none other than PGP, which further confirms for me that the valuation is completely out of whack. While many Pimco CEFs have seen huge short-term income gains, pushing their coverage ratios well in to the upper 100%s, PGP's performance has been flat. Month over month the fund's UNII remained unchanged, at an unimpressive negative $.16/share. This is despite an increase in the fund's three month rolling distribution coverage ratio, which climbed from 62% last month to almost 77% currently. This has pushed the fund's year-to-date coverage ratio above 90%, up from 89% the month prior.

While these numbers don't sound terrible, let's consider how this stacks up against the competition. PGP's UNII of negative $.16/share is close to a month and a half worth of distributions, which concerns me. But this is not insurmountable. However, consider that this is the worst UNII metric of all twenty Pimco CEFs. So, to recap, PGP has the worst UNII metric, yet trades at the highest premium. Furthermore, if we consider the Pimco CEFs that are not focused on municipal debt (which is 11 out of the 20), PGP's distribution ratio for the fiscal year of 90% is actually the second worst out of the lot. Therefore, while the figure may not look bad on the surface, it does not look great in comparison, which tells me that new money will probably steer towards some of the other funds.

In summary, PGP continues to reflect a negative trend. Even its short-term improvements do not look great when considered on a longer term. For instance, during my April review, PGP had negative UNII of $.07/share, and three and six month distribution coverage ratios of 88% and 93%, respectively. Now, PGP has seen its UNII decrease substantially, and its three and six month ratios are in the mid-70s%. These figures are not reassuring and, considering the risk you are taking on by paying over 45% what the fund is actually worth, it doesn't seem like a risk worth taking.

Interest Rates Will Continue Higher

My last point has to do with interest rates, which are forecasted to move higher throughout the next few years. While the fund's share price has held up noticeably well despite the increases so far this year, the NAV of the fund has understandably not. In fact, PGP has seen its NAV decline by almost 6% since the start of the year, which is contributing to the rising premium. This highlights some struggling performance in the short-term, which is likely to continue. In fact, the fund's NAV drop over the past year is just over 6%, so almost its entire NAV decline over the past fifty-two weeks has come in the first half of 2018. While this is clearly not a good sign, the bad news is this will likely continue, as interest rates are expected to continue marching higher.

While the original forecast for rate hikes this year stood at just three, investors have been pricing in a fourth hike for some time now. And today (7/17), Federal Reserve Chairman Powell just added fuel to this belief, as he was quoted "The (Fed) believes that - for now - the best way forward is to keep gradually raise(ing) the federal funds rate". At this point, Powell is undeterred by lackluster wage growth and relatively modest inflation, in addition to escalating trade disputes. It seems the Fed is staying course, and the markets have taken notice. The odds of a third rate hike at the September meeting are at roughly 90%, as illustrated by the chart below:

Furthermore, the market is pricing in the possibility of a fourth rate hike by year-end as the most likely scenario. Data by CME Group gives the odds of a fourth (or fifth) rate hike by December at roughly 62%, making just three hikes this year seem very unlikely.

Ultimately, the impact on PGP will be difficult to forecast, as the fund has risen steadily despite hikes. But the impact on the fund's NAV will almost certainly be negative, and that means the best investors can hope for is a rising premium, and it is hard to imagine the premium going much higher from here.

Bottom-line

While PGP has done well since my last review, I do not regret advocating avoiding it. The share price has moved higher, it is true, but the reason behind that rise has been pure speculation. The fund's underlying value has actually declined, and the UNII report shows PGP is at the bottom of the pack. While its yield is attractive, many other Pimco funds offer similar distribution rates, yet they trade much safer valuations. To me, the choice is clear. Better options exist that will provide you a similar level of income, but also piece of mind. Until I see a substantial reduction in PGP's premium, or a substantial improvement in the fund's underlying metrics, I must continue to caution investors away from initiating positions in PGP at this time.

