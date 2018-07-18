Mesoblast Completes Deal In China For Stem Cell Heart Therapies

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) announced yesterday that it had entered into a partnership with China based Tasly Pharmaceutical Group. The deal gives Tasly exclusive rights in China for Mesoblast’s allogeneic mesenchymal precursor cell (MPC) product candidate MPC-150-IM for the indications of Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) and MPC-25-IC for Acute Myocardial Infarction, a.k.a, heart attack. Mesoblast is currently running two Phase III trials in the U.S. for CHF as indicated in the pipeline below from Mesoblast’s website:

Under the agreement Mesoblast will receive $40,000,000 up front. $20,000,000 as a technology access fee and another $20,000,000 for the purchase of its Australian shares at a price representing a 20% premium to a blended volume weighted average price calculated over three months, one month and one day. Some of the other terms are:

Tasly will receive exclusive rights and will fund all development, manufacturing and commercialization activities in China for MPC-150-IM and MPC-25-IC.

Mesoblast will receive US$25 million on product regulatory approvals in China.

Mesoblast will receive double-digit escalating royalties on net product sales.

Mesoblast is eligible to receive six escalating milestone payments upon the product candidates reaching certain sales thresholds in China.

This is a very nice deal for Mesoblast as it requires minimal additional resources for the company while, at the same time, monetizing pipeline assets that are potential blockbuster indications but by no means slam dunks for approval by the FDA.

Benchmark For Athersys?

This deal also can be seen as a benchmark for what investors can look for in another similar potential pending stem cell therapy deal in China. On June 6th, Athersys (ATHX) disclosed that Healios KK still owns rights of first refusal, until September 1, 2018, related to MultiStem applications in China after the parties failed to complete all the potential expansion agreements based on a letter of intent that was signed on March 13, 2018:

Under the Collaboration Expansion Agreement, Athersys also grants to Healios an exclusive right of first negotiation through September 1, 2018 (the “ROFN Period”) with respect to (i) an option for an exclusive license in China (the “China Option Agreement”) to use MultiStem products for the treatment of one or more of ischemic stroke, ARDS, and either trauma or an alternative mutually agreed-upon indication and (ii) an exclusive license for Healios to use certain other Athersys technology for non-therapeutic applications. If the parties agree to the terms of the China Option Agreement and the additional non-therapeutic technology license, Healios would be required to pay to Athersys an upfront fee of $15 million in six equal installments, which payments would be capable of being applied as credits towards payments due under the First License Agreement.

To put the status of the comparative lead China assets related to these two deals (one of course is still pending) in perspective, Mesoblast is currently nearing completion of the U.S. Phase III trial in CHF that Talsy has obtained rights to in China. Mesoblast expects enrollment completion by the end of this year. The lead indication under the Healios-China option, stroke, is also currently recruiting in a Phase III trial in Japan with enrollment expected by the end of 2019. However, commencement of enrollment in an FDA Phase III trial in U.S. is behind schedule based on previous statements from Athersys management. Both CHF and stroke represent very large markets with unmet medical needs. It is difficult to make direct comparisons but if all that Athersys receives up front from Healios is a $15,000,000 down payment credited against future milestones and no upfront revenues, it would seem to indicate that Mesoblast has obtained more lucrative terms for its shareholders. Could this deal lead to other China suitors for Athersys assets? That is a possibility but only after September 1st when the Healios Right of First Refusal expires.

Debt Deals:

Mesoblast also has been very successful in obtaining debt financing this year based on strong results from its Phase III acute Graft versus Host Disease results. In March it obtained a $75 million 9.45% non-dilutive, four-year credit facility with Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) and drew down $35 million at closing. Earlier this month, Mesoblast announced a deal with NovaQuest that will provide a non-dilutive $40 million, eight-year term loan and $10 million purchase commitment of Mesoblast common shares. The purchase price will be calculated at a 5% premium to the 10-day volume weighted average price at the time of execution of the equity purchase agreement. Under terms of the agreement Mesoblast will issue the shares and draw the first tranche of the loan in the amount of $30 million on closing, with an additional US$10 million to be drawn upon marketing approval of remestemcel-L by the FDA.

Prior to maturity of the NovaQuest loan in July 2026, the loan is only repayable from net sales of remestemcel-L in the treatment of pediatric patients who have failed to respond to steroid treatment for acute GvHD in the United States and other geographies excluding Asia. Interest on the loan will accrue at a rate of 15% per annum with the interest only period lasting four years. Interest payments will be deferred until after the first commercial sale. NovaQuest Capital Management manages more than $1.8 billion through its BioPharma and Private Equity strategies.

Patent Muscle:

Mesoblast also had another very nice win six months ago when succeeded in convincing Tigenix (TIG) to agree to pay Mesoblast up to $24,000,000 in licensing and milestone payments plus single-digit royalties on its Cx601 allogeneic Mesenchymal Stem Cell treatment for fistulae for infringing on Mesoblast MSC patents. Subsequently, Takeda Pharmaceuticals agreed to acquire Tigenix for approximately EUR 520 million on a fully diluted basis. The transaction has yet to close but represents another indication of interest out of Asia for stem cell therapies.

Beefed Up Cash Position:

Mesoblast had $59.5 million in cash in the most recent reporting period. Between the three recent deals, assuming they all close, Mesoblast will receive or have potential access to a total of $165,000,000. This breaks down to $20,000,000 in revenues, $30,000,000 in new equity and $115,000,000 in potential debt financing. It's been quite a few eventful and successful months for the company. But to take shares to the next level, they must succeed in the upcoming chronic heart failure clinical trials that are expected to complete enrollment by the end of this year.

