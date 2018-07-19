Trouble Ahead For The Shotgun Wedding Of Polycom To Plantronics

The 45%+ move in PLT shares since the Polycom deal seems nonsensical; we believe the deal is likely to go down as one of the worst M&A transactions ever.

Intro: You Are Cordially Invited to the Shotgun Wedding of Plantronics to Polycom

In March 2018, Plantronics (PLT) announced an agreement to buy Polycom from private equity firm Siris for ~$2B. Siris took Polycom private in September 2016 and, within 18 months, engineered the sale to Plantronics. Given the average holding period of a private equity deal is over 6 years, it is fair to characterize the Siris/Polycom deal as a “quick flip”. According to media reports, Siris also paid ~$2B for Polycom in its original September 2016 transaction. So, after holding Polycom for only 18 months, Siris decided it wanted out. Furthermore, despite the ~20%+ appreciation in the S&P 500 between September 2016 and March 2018, Siris was happy to dump its Polycom investment for at best a modest return (including the recent stock appreciation/our speculation that Siris pulled some cash out early). Furthermore, if Siris actually believed in this merger, given the short holding period, it could have taken more stock in NewCo. Instead, Siris took only $362M of its $2B purchase price in stock (representing only ~18% of the total consideration).

Plantronics is an off-the run stock covered by only Northland and Sidoti. No major banks cover the stock. The sparse research coverage is despite the company’s ~$4.5B TEV and ~$3B market cap, and fairly liquid trading dynamic (~$15M ADV).

We believe there is a genuine risk that Plantronics’s huge debt load, combined with its worsening competitive positioning, could result in Plantronics facing a fate similar to its direct peer Avaya (AVYA), which was another private equity-linked telephony company that went bankrupt in the last recession. Even if Plantronics does not ultimately go bankrupt as a result of its awful Polycom deal, the stock is, in our view, likely to fall over 70%. The market has foolishly run PLT shares up over ~45% since the Polycom deal, despite our view that the Polycom deal is likely to go down in history as one of the worst M&A transactions of this cycle.

The market also seems to be completely missing Cisco’s recent moves. Cisco (CSCO) recently acquired Broadsoft and also announced that it is entering the headset space in June 2018. These two moves directly go after Plantronics, with the Broadsoft deal choking off Polycom’s most important integration/distribution partner, and the headset entry directly attacking Plantronics’ standalone business (Plantronics was historically one of the preferred vendors for headsets for Cisco phones). These moves are so directly targeted at Plantronics that it appears to us that Cisco designed its strategic plan with the express idea of attacking the wounded and debt-saddled Plantronics.

The “short” setup around Plantronics is currently ideal. Management has had the floor since the Polycom deal closed, promising $75 million in cost synergies without disclosing the cost of those synergies (both the lost revenues and the restructuring expenses). Reality is now setting in, and thanks to Cisco, the competitive landscape has soured materially on both sides of Plantronics’ business since the Polycom deal closed. Suddenly, a management team that has been accustomed to a net cash balance sheet is going to get an on-the-job crash course in managing debt loads while bleeding market share. Furthermore, this management team has placed a massive bet on legacy technology player Polycom that is simply on the wrong side of history as offices move away from expensive and large conference room setups and towards open plans/smaller meeting rooms. These factors are only exacerbated by the fact that unemployment is clearly approaching trough levels. PLT’s fate – as a provider of enterprise headsets, enterprise video conferencing, and enterprise phones – is therefore inextricably tied to unemployment trends.

While it is difficult to call the next recession, it seems very obviously foolish to substantially lever up an enterprise-focused company to buy a declining top-line business while the unemployment rate has a 4 in front of it and is starting to tick up.

Short interest in the new Plantronics is <2% presently. If the market was more aware of Plantronics and its ill-conceived deal for Polycom, we believe the company would sport a short interest north of 20%+. In many ways, the shotgun wedding of Plantronics to Polycom has everything you would want to see in a short.

Market share losses at both companies? Check. Secular pressures due to an increasing shift to mobile and changes in the way offices are designed? Check. Cyclical pressures as we come off trough unemployment levels? Check. High leverage at a company with no experience managing debt loads? Check. Chinese competition through players like Yealink? Check. A much larger competitor in Cisco disrupting both of your end-markets? Check. Nonsensical valuation? Check.

Plantronics management has no experience in managing a heavy debt load and levered up in order to buy a legacy hardware vendor that was hated by the public markets prior to its buyout and was gutted from the top down under PE ownership. Plantronics was already losing share in its headset business but at least had a solid net cash balance sheet to support it. Now, the company has doubled down on end-markets that are going to experience both cyclical and secular pressure. Worst of all, since Plantronics closed the deal for Polycom, juggernaut Cisco has made big moves on both the headset and phone side of the market that are likely to worsen the declines at the “New” Plantronics. There is now no turning back, and we firmly believe that the Plantronics deal for Polycom is one of the worst conceived transactions in history.

Meet the Bride and Groom

The Bride: Polycom

Polycom was a train wreck prior to the Siris deal in 2016. Per public filings (Polycom was traded under symbol PLCM), Polycom revenues were already tending down ~10% y/y prior to the Siris deal. Under Siris, the bleeding continued. We estimate that Polycom’s annual revenues were just south of $1.2B prior to Siris closing on Polycom and had fallen to ~$1.1B by the time Plantronics acquired Polycom. We believe the continued erosion of top line is not only a function of competitive and secular pressures in the telephony market (see more later in this report) but is also a function of Siris starving Polycom through aggressive SG&A cuts during its 18-month ownership period.

Source: Plantronics Polycom deal deck, Quarterly Polycom Financials, 1Q18 Financials

Based on our analysis, Siris cut almost $120M of SG&A at Polycom while it owned the business. This is a staggering figure and represents almost ~25% of base SG&A prior to Siris buying Polycom. There was a clear cost to those synergies, as revenues continued to decline at Polycom under Siris ownership. Furthermore, we have spoken with former employees of Polycom who have indicated that a number of those cuts came at the R&D level. After Siris already gutted an incredible ~$120M of costs out of Polycom (~10% of revenues), Plantronics wants us to believe they can keep the cuts going and take out an incremental $75M. While we certainly believe this is feasible, what will this mean for R&D spending and general investment spending at Polycom going forward? Polycom is already on the wrong side of history – starving it more is only going to steepen its decline.

In our view, Polycom’s experience under Siris ownership embodies the negative stereotypes surrounding the buyouts industry. A PE firm entered, aggressively gutted costs, and Polycom floundered. Rather than transforming the business or trying to right the ship, Siris appears to have focused its efforts on the cost side of Polycom. Given Polycom’s technology positioning, we believe this approach was misguided and that as the new owner of Polycom, Plantronics has been left holding the proverbial bag. In many ways, Siris’ sale of Polycom to Plantronics reminds us of the sponsor sale of PAR Pharmaceuticals to Endo Pharmaceuticals. The sponsor walked off rich, and ENDP walked off with a black eye and huge debt problems.

We think it is important readers actually understand the business segments underlying Polycom. Polycom, while public, provided the following segment overview in its last filed 10-K:

Source: PLCM FY16 10-K

Notably, from the (dated) disclosures above, we believe that as much as ~80% of Polycom revenues are tied to “group video conferencing” systems (we think the UC Group Systems revenue is directly tied to video conferencing, and then believe the UC Platform business is indirectly tied to video conferencing).

The market for these video conferencing systems is extremely competitive, including well-known players such as Cisco, Avaya, Blue Jeans, Huawei, and Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI), as well as low-cost Chinese players such as Yealink. Industry experts we spoke with indicated that price competition is intense in the video conferencing industry. Sources we spoke with also indicated that Yealink has made huge strides. While it was once seen as a low quality player, its technology is now viewed much more positively by potential customers. We view this dynamic as a significant negative for Polycom, as it is clear from our industry checks that companies are increasingly willing to adopt technology from less well-known brands. Polycom’s best asset historically was arguably its brand which has been synonymous with conference calling. As upstarts raise their technology profile, Polycom’s brand equity is quickly being eroded.

The market for video conferencing is not only competitive, but we believe the pie for Polycom specifically is shrinking. Based on our calls with industry executives, Polycom specializes in very sophisticated and large video conferencing equipment installations. Our industry sources indicate that Polycom video conferencing systems can cost as much as $25,000 to $50,000 depending on complexity. An example of such a system is below:

Source: TigerDirect

Industry experts we spoke with indicated that these specific high-end systems that Polycom apparently specializes in are experiencing substantial demand degradation. This has been attributed to the recent trend of the “open office” setup, which results in companies offering fewer large conference rooms as part of their office plans. As a result, smaller conference rooms are being designed into new office spaces (think VC-backed tech companies in the SF Bay Area). These smaller conference rooms cannot functionally fit large web-presence systems.

Compare the previous Polycom offering from TigerDirect that costs almost $30,000 with this offering from Yealink that appears to be very similar:

Source: CDW

While we readily admit there may be differences between the Polycom system we found and the Yealink system above, the point of the example is that there are clearly video conferencing products on the market that cost a fraction of what Polycom charges for high end systems. Simply put, the price disparity between the Polycom system we found and the Yealink unit above is enormous, and we seriously doubt the functionality gap is very wide as at the end of the day. These systems are just elaborate web cameras tied to speaker phones – not exactly rocket science in this day and age. We have also anecdotally heard through our channel checks that Cisco – which is one of the main players in the video conferencing market – is also very aggressive on pricing because its main focus is actually getting its foot in the door with bandwidth intensive products (i.e. video systems) in order to convince companies to upgrade the capacity of their networking equipment.

Furthermore, video conferencing technology has evolved such that the cell phone you may very well be reading this report on can, with no modifications, conduct simple video conferences. Video conferencing has evolved materially and prices have moved down tremendously. Even CDW’s own offering page for Polycom systems demonstrates the wide range of prices (as low as $3,000 up to $16,000). As companies create smaller conference rooms and technology at the low-end improves, we foresee a continued mix shift within Polycom’s business away from the system we showed above, and towards $3-5k systems.

The evidence for this trend is clear. Logitech, which goes after the lower end of the video collaboration market, has reported an astronomical growth rate while Polycom has floundered:

Source: Logitech IR

For context, Logitech is putting up an annual growth rate of 39% in constant currency and this is on a base of $183M of revenue. It is clearly still much smaller than Polycom (which on the video side is likely ~$650-800M in revenues). However, given Logitech’s rapid growth rate, we believe that the company’s rise in video collaboration is a clear sign of increasing adoption of lower cost video conferencing systems. Therefore, we expect Polycom will continue to face competitive pressure on both the volume and price side of its video business.

We believe that the rest of Polycom’s business (~20-30%) is largely in landline phones. As one can expect, the competitive dynamic in that business is equally horrible. Yealink has entered the market with very aggressive pricing, and Cisco and Avaya are both formidable competitors in the phone market. Furthermore, we believe that landlines in the office are also facing secular declines, as more offices opt to do away with physical landlines and provide workers with 100% mobile only service:

Source: Broadsoft survey

Per the Glassdoor review below, we are apparently not the only entity that views the Polycom deal as a complete abomination:

Source: Glassdoor

The Groom: Plantronics

Prior to acquiring Polycom, Plantronics had a healthy (net cash) balance sheet. However, growth is slowing, with Plantronics top-line falling 3% in the TTM period ending 3/31/18.

Plantronics standalone competes in the commoditized headset market. It specializes in professional headsets for enterprise use. From our conversations with a competitor (GN Store Nord, maker of the Jabra brand of headset), the enterprise headset market has evolved into a duopoly, with Plantronics and GN Store Nord splitting roughly 85% of the market, with the rest of the market comprised of a fragmented group of companies. Plantronics does have small exposure to the consumer headset market (~24% of revenues), but this business has been falling off a cliff (FY18 revenues were down 18% in the consumer business). The consumer headset market is also incredibly competitive and is likely, in our view, to continue to drag on Plantronics results.

Based on our review of Plantronics conference calls, we believe that Plantronics has been focusing its efforts on the enterprise market. We suggest readers turn to this deck for an overview of PLT’s financials PRIOR to the Polycom deal closing.

Even though Plantronics standalone appears to be pivoting to focus on enterprise headsets, things are only modestly better in that segment. We do believe that Plantronics’s enterprise segment is growing modestly – perhaps in the 2-3% range on a blended basis. However, we believe that GN Nord has been taking share from Plantronics based on relative growth rates. Furthermore, we believe that smaller upstarts have entered the space with aggressive pricing:

Source: BAML model for GN Nord, Plantronics SEC filings, our calculations for growth rates

Source: March 2016 article by Action Investor

While the second chart above is dated, we believe the market share losses for Plantronics have only worsened since CY2015. We get to this result by looking at GN Nord’s growth rates versus Plantronics (the first chart above).

We believe the charts above show a clear case of Plantronics at best being a slightly sub-GDP grower that is losing market share to faster growing peers such as GN Nord (Jabra). We think there are also cyclical dynamics that are going to pressure the business going forward.

Plantronics’ revenue growth has consistently demonstrated a negative correlation with unemployment. See the chart below. While it is somewhat dated, it is clear that Plantronics’ enterprise segment exhibits a strongly negative correlation with unemployment. This should not come as a surprise given the business generates revenues by placing headsets at call centers and desk jobs.

Source: JPM Research on PLT

We believe that the same negative correlation is likely to exist within Polycom’s end markets given both largely serve corporate clients. We also think that we are likely at or near trough unemployment. The last tick in unemployment was up. If that trends continue, watch out for a massive fall in Plantronics revenues.

Furthermore, there is added secular pressure on Plantronics from the increased use of “web chat” help desks, email helplines, and automated (AI) customer response centers. All of these factors are material headwinds to growth in the professional headset market as it relates to call centers. This article in the Economist walks through technological changes that are impacting call center employment globally. This headwind is likely to become increasingly pronounced as AI improves.

In light of these dynamics, we think that management’s decision to lever up massively while unemployment is reaching structural troughs is completely misguided. The fact that leverage was taken on to buy a business with a declining top-line is even more absurd, in our view.

Finally, on the topic of Plantronics, we think this Glassdoor review below which relates more closely to Plantronics exemplifies the problems this side of the business faces:

Source: Glassdoor

Speak Now or Forever Hold Your Peace: The Homewrecker Cisco Emerges

As we have already demonstrated, the shotgun marriage of Plantronics to Polycom appears to be fraught with issues. Both companies appear to be losing share, facing severe price competition, and facing innovation problems as a result of underinvesting in growth.

If that was not enough of a reason to bet against this merger, we introduce you to the “homewrecker” that we believe is on a fast track to put the final nail in the coffin in the ugly marriage between Plantronics and Polycom – Cisco.

Cisco is the $175B juggernaut in the video conference/telephony space that has historically competed directly against Polycom in the video collaboration space. Cisco loves placing expensive and complex video equipment in offices as these products consume large amounts of bandwidth, requiring companies to invest more in Cisco’s crown jewel networking products. Cisco’s clout is substantial – Noble Prize-Winning economist Joseph Stiglitz lumped it together with a group of other household technology companies as the potential “monopolies” of our time. Needless to say, if you are a smaller company going up against Cisco, life is likely to be unpleasant.

Cisco/Broadsoft

Cisco made a huge competitive splash that has direct implications for Polycom only weeks prior to Plantronics closing on the Polycom deal. In fact, the splash was so loud that we do not understand why Plantronics went forward with its deal for Polycom.

In February 2018, Cisco completed its acquisition of Broadsoft, a cloud communications company. This deal has extreme ramifications for Polycom. This is because Broadsoft has historically been the key integration partner for Polycom. In other words, when companies choose Broadsoft to manage their communications needs, Broadsoft in turn makes recommendations/has a preferred vendor list on exactly whose hardware gets installed as part of the project engagement. Polycom was, historically, Broadsoft’s “preferred vendor”.

This blog post provides helpful color on why the Broadsoft deal matters to Polycom.

Source: NoJitter

This blog post goes into even more detail and claims that 75% of Broadsoft installations were setup using Polycom lines:

Source: 2600Hz Blog

For context, Broadsoft allegedly has the highest market share in cloud unified communications. Note that PF for the Cisco deal, this number is even higher.

Source: Global Newswire

So, the single most important integration partner for Polycom just tied up with one of Polycom’s biggest competitors - Cisco. Cisco has a complete suite of competitive product offerings that it can immediately plug in to Broadsoft’s distribution channels. This is a clear negative for Polycom and is likely to cause material top-line erosion. We have spoken to numerous industry participants, and we have yet to find a person who does not view the Broadsoft/Cisco tie-up as a huge negative for Polycom. And this is on top of the competitive dynamics we already identified in the video and phone market.

Cisco Headsets

Second, Cisco recently announced that it is getting into headsets. Historically, Cisco phones have been paired with third party manufacturers headsets – i.e. Plantronics.

However, at a CiscoLive! conference in Orlando in June 2018, Cisco announced that it would provide its own headsets for its phones. Historically, Cisco phones required the use of third party headsets.

Source: Cisco Deck Retrieved Online

Worse yet – Cisco expressly claimed that the basis for creating its own headsets is that their phone users experience issues with third party headsets. Given Plantronics allegedly has ~40% market share of enterprise headsets, one can safely assume this commentary was at least partially directed at Plantronics.

In our calls with channel experts, we understand that Cisco is going to compete very aggressively on price and is simply doing whatever it can to take total control over every piece of the telephony value chain – from the video collaboration/landline endpoints through the Broadsoft deal, down to the headsets through its recent announcement. Based on our calls, we expect Cisco to price aggressively in order to capture more share of wallet from its customers.

One channel expert we spoke with indicated that he heard a story of Cisco recently offering headsets for FREE to a prospective large customer looking to buy ~6,000 phones.

Therefore, not only is Cisco coming after the Polycom side of NewCo Plantronics, but it is also going after the company’s enterprise headset segment.

So, by now, you must be wondering, why in the world did Plantronics acquire Polycom in the face of all of the major moves from Cisco over the past few months?

We do not have a great answer. We know that the current CEO of Plantronics (Joe Burton) previously worked at Polycom. Perhaps he thought he had unique insight into the company. Even with that insight, why would someone lever up to buy Polycom AFTER Cisco announced its deal for Broadsoft.

One potential reason Burton may have been so eager to buy Polycom may be his compensation incentive structure.

In FY17 (ended 3/31/17), we note that Burton’s incentive bonus was tied to non-GAAP operating income. However, in FY18 (ended 3/31/18 – right before the closing of the Polycom deal), Burton’s compensation package was modified, with the incentive portion previously tied to operating income shifted to revenues. He missed his revenue target in FY18 (ended 3/31/18), but we do wonder whether the Board may have given Burton a compensation incentive to grow revenues which drove him to buy Polycom.

Source: DEF14A FY17, DEF14A FY18

From proxy filings, it is unclear if PLT adjusts the CEO’s incentive payout to only account for organic revenue growth. The footnote on p45 of the FY18 proxy defines “Net Revenue” as “a measure of the revenue earned from sales of all our products to the business and consumer markets, net of any deductions such as discounts, returns or other adjustments, that need to be taken against that revenue.” From this definition, it is unclear if the company will strip out M&A to arrive at the CEO’s incentive compensation levels. Either way, we assume that by vastly increasing the enterprise value of the company, the CEO is likely to argue for a higher comp plan come FY19. This dynamic creates yet another incentive for the CEO to close on a misguided deal.

Whatever the logic, it is very difficult for us to understand how anyone thought it was wise to lever up to bet on a company with as flimsy and poor a market position as Polycom. Particularly after Cisco made its moves (the Broadsoft deal was closed prior to Plantronics announcing the Polycom deal).

We think the main reason the market has been so clueless on the Plantronics/Polycom deal is that the sell side - consisting of just Northland and Sidoti - has not asked the appropriate tough questions. For example, in October 2017, PRIOR to Plantronics acquiring Polycom, the CEO of Plantronics was asked about the implications of the Cisco/Broadsoft deal. His reply is provided below:

On Cisco-BroadSoft, it really shouldn't affect us. We got great relationships with both companies and that should continue. Personally, I'm not scared to see the move. It seems like a great win for both companies.

Source: Bloomberg Q2 2018 Plantronics Earnings Call Transcript, 10/31/17

Given Plantronics was a pureplay headset company at that time, the CEO's statement appears to be accurate. It is hard to envision how the Cisco/Broadsoft deal would have negative implications for a pureplay headset manufacturer. However, flash forward to March 2018, and no sell side analyst asked the CEO whether Polycom had been materially impaired as a result of the Cisco/Broadsoft tie-up. Similarly, no sell side analyst has yet asked the company to address Cisco's entrance into headsets.

Perhaps it was an act of desperation to try and firm up channel relations, but such a move is unlikely to do much to help the combined company given how much power Cisco now commands in the market on the high end and given the proliferation of competition on the low end. Plus, the synergies between the headsets and phones makes some sense, but given most of Polycom’s business is video collaboration, we have a very hard time seeing how tying up a phone headset maker with a video collaboration maker has any material channel implications.

Valuation

We view Avaya as the best comp to “NewCo” Plantronics as it competes in very similar markets. Avaya claims to be the #1 player in Contact Center communication services and the #2 player in Unified Communications. While it lacks headsets, it is bigger in phones and is also present n video conferencing, so the end-market demand dynamics between Avaya and Plantronics are very similar.

Post-reorg Avaya currently sports a ~$5B TEV and according to Northland will generate $750M of EBITDA in the FYE 9/30/19 (using Bloomberg estimates). This puts Avaya’s valuation at approximately 6.7x 9/30/19 EBITDA. Compare this to Plantronics. We estimate the current TEV of Plantronics (which has not yet been updated on Bloomberg screens) at around $4.5B. Northland estimates Plantronics will generate about $497M of EBITDA in FY2020 (YE 3/31/20, so approximately the comparable period to the Avaya figure). While we find this number highly unlikely, we will run with it for purposes of valuation comparison. Northland's estimates put Plantronics at ~9x FY20 EBITDA estimate and probably closer to 9.5x on a truly comparable time period basis to 9/30 fiscal year ended Avaya.

Northland’s estimates for Plantronics also appear to be unattainable. Either way, why pay a ~40% valuation premium for Plantronics when its best peer is Avaya at 6.7x EV/EBITDA?

We encourage readers to take a look at Northland’s model for PLT. Notably, Northland assumes quarterly revenues in the Polycom division stay flat at $270M per quarter in both FY19 and FY20. This appears completely nonsensical to us. As a reminder, Polycom has been floundering. It is inconceivable that the business – now facing added headwinds from the Cisco/Broadsoft deal – sees its revenues flat-line, particular as new management continues cost cutting after years of Siris slashing.

Similarly, Northland assumes that Plantronics’ consumer business remains flat going forward – after the segment declined almost 20% yoy in FY18. We similarly find this dynamic implausible.

On the enterprise headset business, Northland appears to model the business at a 2.5% growth rate going forward. Again, we very much doubt this is possible given that a) there is increasing competition from GN Nord, Cisco (new entry), and smaller entrants, b) unemployment likely ticking upwards going into CY2019/20, and c) secular pressure from AI/automation/web help desks is intensifying. So, we simply view Northland’s estimates as unattainable.

On valuation multiple we look at a few factors. First, while public, Polycom traded at ~8x trailing EV/EBITDA. You can see this by pulling historical trading multiples for Polycom. Furthermore, when Plantronics acquired Polycom, it paid about 8.2x trailing EV/EBITDA (the enterprise value consideration was $2B and the trailing EBITDA at the time of the deal was about $240M – see this deck). It is safe to say that Polycom is an “8x EBITDA” business – at best.

Polycom represents about $240M of the pro forma Plantronics. In the same period, Plantronics standalone generated about $183M of EBITDA. We are using Plantronics’ “adjusted” figures even though we hate adjusted EBITDA and believe this company is being aggressive with its adjustments.

Using these figures, we know that the “Polycom” side of the house represents 57% of the pro forma entity. Plantronics “classic” (i.e. the headsets) represents ~43% of the pro forma entity. The market appears to be completely ignoring that Polycom’s EBITDA comprises well over half of NewCo’s EBITDA in valuing the company, given that the NewCo trades at ~10.5x EV/EBITDA.

We have already demonstrated that Polycom is incredibly poorly positioned and on the wrong side of history. We expect: a) Polycom to lose 20% volume by YE2020 as Cisco shifts Broadsoft orders away from Polycom and to Cisco, b) Plantronics to lose 20% volume by YE2020 as Cisco places its own headsets alongside its phones.

How do we arrive at these figures? On the Polycom side, Broadsoft allegedly represented 75% of all Polycom installs. This obviously represents install base, but we assume that close to 100% of new Broadcom installs will move from Polycom to Cisco. This is likely to generate at least 10% annual revenue headwinds. On the Plantronics side, it is admittedly difficult to calculate the headwind from Cisco’s entry but we note that Plantronics remains the #1 market share player in the market so will be the one donating share to Cisco, as well as to smaller lower cost entrants. For context, Cisco reportedly has #1 market share in PBX phones with 33% share, and #1 market share in IP phones with 35% share. Assuming Plantronics splits the headset market for Cisco phones evenly with Jabra, there are at least ~17 points of share for Plantronics to cede to as Cisco places its own headsets going forward. We have anecdotally heard that Plantronics has a higher share of Cisco phones than Jabra, so we think 17% is the floor for share losses at Plantronics going forward.

We therefore think 10% top-line erosion is highly likely for a company going from #1 market share to suddenly competing with Cisco who – we believe – may even be giving away its headsets for free. We also expect continued pressure in the 25% of Plantronics’ business that is consumer-oriented.

We also note that in the midst of ugly competitive dynamics, Plantronics has promised investors that it will slash another $75 million in costs from the already fragile Polycom which is also likely to weigh on Polycom’s top-line. So to arrive at a new normal EBITDA, we give them credit for these cost savings and then simply take the individual businesses’ gross margins and apply them to the volumetric losses we expect from above.

We value Polycom standalone at 8x EBITDA as this is where the market historically valued the company and is also the level at which Plantronics acquired the company. While the market historically valued Plantronics standalone at a range of ~10-12x EV/EBITDA, we believe some portion of that valuation was tied to Plantronics having a net cash balance sheet and of course there was some valuation premium awarded for previously being in a dominant market position. We will therefore value Plantronics standalone at the low end of the range at 10x EBITDA. We will give credit for the $75 million in synergies but will assume $15 million in ongoing costs to achieve those synergies. We are valuing the synergy component of EBITDA at the weighted average multiple of Polycom/Plantronics standalone. Our target price math is below:

Source: Our analysis

We note that if the market comes to the view that Avaya and Plantronics should be treated and viewed similarly, then there is even more downside to our figures. Avaya trades at under 7x EBITDA – if you apply that multiple to the figures above, you arrive at a price target of 90% below the current stock price.

As for catalysts: we think Plantronics stock is already far over-extended. We suspect event investors eye-balled the "$6 of EPS" number that has been put forward by sell side firms such as Northland, then applied a 15x multiple to get to a $90 target price on Plantronics. We have already shown that we think the Northland numbers are essentially unattainable. Risk/reward was also far more favorable when the deal was initially announced ($90 "upside" case versus $55 price, versus today $90 "upside" case versus a ~$78 price). Given the recent Sidoti downgrade, we expect that investors are already reevaluating the risk/reward at these levels and are likely to look to book gains in coming quarters. Furthermore, while we fully expect the standard "M&A magic" in terms of early results from the combined company, we believe that by the end of the year the ugly underlying trends in the business are going to become more apparent, causing more event-oriented funds to exit their positions. If unemployment begins to tick up, we expect investors will also begin to quickly exit their Plantronics positions.

Furthermore, we think this article itself is likely to increase awareness of Plantronics. Given stock is very easy to borrow with a very liquid options market and almost no short interest presently, we expect investors looking to add short exposure will view Plantronics as an attractive candidate for shorting.

Conclusion

We view the Plantronics acquisition of Polycom as one of the worst deals we have ever seen. In our view, Plantronics should not have acquired Polycom. There were a million better uses of capital than levering up and doubling down on legacy tech hardware. To make matters worse, Polycom was starved while under Siris ownership and, as a result, has missed key cycles of innovation. Plantronics’ plan to continue cost cutting is only going to exacerbate this problem.

On its own, it seems to us that the Plantronics acquisition of Polycom was a terrible idea. However, the changes to the strategic landscape in 2018 take a pretty horrible deal and, in our opinion, turn it into a potentially very serious problem. Cisco’s recent acquisition of Broadsoft is terrible for Polycom and there is no other way to cut it. Polycom is losing access to a key integration partner that it had built its business around.

On the headset side, Cisco’s entrance into headsets is terrible for Plantronics because Plantronics was already a market share donor and this trend is likely to accelerate. Cisco is a dominant player in phones and historically had a significant partnership with Plantronics. It is now going it alone. There is no way this can be construed as anything but materially bearish for Plantronics.

We see 70-90% downside in PLT shares over the next few quarters as the market comes to recognize Plantronics’ deal for Polycom was poorly timed and ill-conceived. Short interest is <2% today but we doubt that will remain true for very much longer.

