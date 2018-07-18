Anadarko Petroleum Is On A Buyback Binge

Anadarko Petroleum (APC) has ramped up its buyback program to $4 billion from its initial target of $2.5 billion, but the actual number may come in even higher. The oil producer will likely post strong levels of free cash flows in the coming quarters and will return the excess cash to shareholders by repurchasing stock.

Anadarko Petroleum performed poorly last year. The company could not fully capitalize on the strength in oil prices seen in the second half of 2017 as its production dropped and it continued to burn cash flows. Last year, the company’s shares dropped by 24%, underperforming its peers, as measured by the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), which dropped by 9% in the same period. However, Anadarko Petroleum also made a key strategic shift last year by launching a $2.5 billion buyback program which showed that boosting shareholder returns will be the company’s top priority.

In early 2018, Anadarko again showed its commitment to shareholder returns by increasing dividends from $0.05 to $0.25 per share and adding $500 million to the buyback program. Then, earlier this month, the company announced that it has made another $1 billion increase in the repurchase plan, bringing the total buyback tally to $4 billion. It has already completed $3 billion of buybacks and expects to repurchase the remainder by the end of June 2019. However, I believe Anadarko will continue aggressively buying back shares, and by this time next year it will likely have repurchased a lot more than $4 billion worth of stock.

Anadarko Petroleum, however, started this year on a somewhat low note by giving a mixed performance in the first quarter. It reported an adjusted profit of $279 million, or $0.52 per share, up from a loss of $330 million, or $0.60 per share a year earlier. Its sales volume, on an adjusted basis, came in flat as compared to last year at 639,000 boe per day. On the other hand, the company failed to generate enough cash flows from operations to fully cover its capital expenditures. Its operating cash flows were $1.43 billion while capital expenditure was much higher at $1.7 billion. Additionally, the company’s production guidance for the second quarter implied a drop to 627,500 boe per day (guidance 615-640mboepd).

However, what’s more important is that Anadarko Petroleum’s future outlook is looking better. That’s because firstly, Anadarko has increased its annual production guidance. The company now expects to produce 658,000 to 685,000 boepd, which implies a mid-point of 671,500 boepd, up from its initial estimate of 652,000 to 679,000 boepd with a midpoint of 665,500 boepd. This means that although Anadarko Petroleum’s production may decline in the second quarter as compared to the first, the output will likely come back strongly in the second half of the year, likely climbing to 700,000 boepd or higher.

Secondly, although Anadarko Petroleum burned cash flows in the first quarter, it will likely generate strong levels of free cash flows in the future. The company’s capital expenditure came in at $1.7 billion in the first quarter, as mentioned earlier, but will drop to $1.4 billion in the second quarter, as per the midpoint of its guidance of $1.3-$1.5 billion. The spending level will decline further to just around $650 million per quarter for the second half of the year, assuming the company hits the mid-point of its annual guidance of $4.2-$4.6 billion. At the same time, the expected jump in production in the second half of the year will push the company’s operating cash flows higher. With an increase in cash inflows from operations and a decrease in cash outflows as capital expenditure, the company will likely report operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditure – or free cash flows.

The free cash flows are important for Anadarko Petroleum on two levels. First, it will bring the company’s performance in-line with some of its peers, such as ConocoPhillips (COP), which have been generating free cash flows for a while now. It also will be a key achievement for the management which have been promising about aligning the spending levels with operating cash flows.

Secondly, the free cash flows will likely fuel additional increases in the buyback program. The management has been saying that if the company generates excess cash, then they will likely return it to shareholders. In fact, during the first quarter’s conference call, Al Walker, the company’s CEO, said that the “free cash flow that's generated would be primarily focused on share repurchases.” The company also may use that cash to lift dividends and reduce debt but buybacks seem like a priority.

Anadarko Petroleum stock underperformed last year but it has come back strongly this year, climbing by 30% on a year-to-date basis. It has easily outperformed other S&P stocks that have posted gains of 10%. I believe the company’s shares will likely move higher on the back of buybacks, production growth and free cash flows expectations. At $71, which is close to a 52-week high of $75.50 and priced 6.7-times in terms of EV/EBITDA (2018e.) multiple, Anadarko is not a bargain. At this price, I would rate the stock as a hold and buy on weakness.

