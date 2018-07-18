My First 3 Years With SCHD As A Dividend Growth Investment

This is the third annual review of my ownership of Schwab’s U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Most of my dividend growth investments are individual stocks. However, I developed an interest in dividend ETFs a few years ago after realizing that I am not getting any younger, and knowing that my wife will not want to manage our investments the way I do when I can no longer do it.

Therefore, I studied about 20 dividend ETFs. My goal was to identify low-maintenance dividend growth investments that she can continue with confidence.

In my studies, SCHD emerged as the one that most closely matched my own approach to dividend growth investing. For example, its stocks are selected based not only on dividend statistics (including 5-year dividend growth rates), but also on fundamental financial characteristics.

SCHD is based on the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index (DJUSDIVT), so its portfolio is managed according to the rules for that index. It follows a “modified cap weighting,” and it is reconstituted each March.

Note: My own Dividend Growth Portfolio ("DGP") is managed according to its business plan, available here.

In April 2015, I purchased SCHD in my rollover IRA at Schwab. It has resided there ever since. SCHD’s yield (2.9%) when I bought it exceeded my minimum for purchase of a dividend growth stock. The ETF’s expense ratio was the lowest of any dividend ETF at 0.07%.

At the end of the day, my decision to buy SCHD was based mainly on these factors:

It seemed to be an ETF that could carry out a dividend growth function well, albeit with a lower yield than I get from my portfolios of individual stocks.

In exchange for the lower yield, I expected that SCHD’s dividend growth rate would be faster than the DGP’s.

It is an ETF that I can suggest to my wife when I am no longer capable of managing our investments.

It provided diversification over my stock portfolio.

Its low expense ratio would not shave much out of performance.

Dividend/Distribution Performance

It is important for ETF investors to remember that one can only assess ETF dividend performance on a year-to-year basis.

The reason is that ETFs, unlike most dividend growth stocks, tend to vary their distributions both up and down each quarter. They do not pay the same distribution for 4 quarters and then raise it in the 5th quarter, the way that most dividend growth stocks do.

That means that using 1 or 2 quarters of data to assess the past or project the future is useless. You can’t “annualize” the most recent distribution to estimate what the full-year payout is likely to be. You cannot view a quarterly increase as “permanent.” Indeed, an increase in one quarter may disappear in the next quarter.

To illustrate this, one need look no further than SCHD itself. Here are its quarterly distributions since I bought it, per SA:

There is no obvious pattern to those payouts, at least not to my eye. But in fact, SCHD has increased its annual distribution every calendar year of its existence. Here are the last 5 years per Morningstar:

Because I bought SCHD in April, 2015, my personal start date does not line up with the Gregorian calendar. So in the report that follows, I treat each of my 3 years of ownership as these 12-month periods:

May 2015 to April 2016 = Year 1

May 2016 to April 2017 = Year 2

May 2017 to April 2018 = Year 3

As I did the last two years, I will compare SCHD to my DGP. To make that comparison, I “normalized” my SCHD investment to the actual value of DGP as of April 30, 2015. (To wit: I calculated the ratio of the dollar value of my original investment in SCHD to the actual dollar of DGP on the same date.)

Then I use that ratio to scale SCHD’s performance – for both dividends and total returns – to the actual performance of my DGP. (Sorry, I can’t reveal the multiplier, because SCHD is in a non-public portion of my wife’s and my investments.)

The following shows the normalized distributions (by quarter) received from SCHD (blue bars) and the dividends from DGP (red bars) received in the first 36 months of ownership. The quarters have been adjusted to my ownership period: Q1 = May, June, and July of 2015, and so on up to the most recent Q12 = February, March, and April of 2018.

Clearly, dividends from my DGP have been consistently higher than from SCHD – which was expected, because SCHD is a lower-yielding investment than the DGP. Here are the trailing yields for the two portfolios over the 3 years that I have owned SCHD:

SCHD - Normalized DGP Trailing 12-month yield for Year 1 3.0% 4.0% Trailing 12-month yield for Year 2 3.2% 3.8% Trailing 12-month yield for Year 3 2.8% 3.7%

The next chart shows the distributions year by year. Overall, I have received about 33% more dividends from DGP than from SCHD over the past 3 years.

Dividend Growth Performance

There’s no avoiding the fact that SCHD’s dividend growth has been disappointing. In fact, in my Year 3 of ownership, SCHD’s distribution actually fell by 1%.

To place those non-Gregorian results into a more familiar context, we can look back at SCHD’s dividend growth record by calendar year since it was launched. SCHD began trading in late 2011, so full years start with 2012.

Here is the annual distribution summary from Morningstar. (I have tacked on 2012 and 2013, which are no longer displayed on the site but are available from my first two reviews.)

Here’s a chart of that calendar-year performance:

So by calendar year, if SCHD were a stock, it would be a Dividend Challenger, with 6 years of increases under its belt. Whether 2018 will keep the streak going is beyond anyone’s ability to know at this point. As explained earlier, you can’t annualize the performance of an ETF’s distributions from partial-year data.

SCHD’s annual dividend growth rates (DGR) have been disappointing. Using the normalized payouts received from SCHD (which accounts for the impacts of reinvesting the dividends), here are the non-Gregorian dividend growth rates for the past 2 years of ownership. Alongside are the DGP’s corresponding dividend growth rates.

SCHD - Normalized DGP Year 2 of Ownership 12.8% 5.9% Year 3 of Ownership -0.7% 9.1% CAGR Years 2 & 3 5.8% per year 7.5% per year

Given SCHD's lower yield, that’s a disappointing DGR record for SCHD. But it is a small sample size. Many investors consider 3 years or 5 years to be a better period to judge DGRs.

Total Return Performance

Let’s turn to total return with dividends reinvested. I have SCHD’s distributions dripped via Schwab, while the DGP’s dividends are accumulated in my E-Trade account, then reinvested when they reach a threshold of $1000.

Both portfolios have had 12 dividend reinvestments in the 3-year period. The table below shows total returns net of expenses for the 3 years that I have owned SCHD.

SCHD - Normalized DGP Value April 30, 2015 81,354 81,354 Value April 30, 2018 94,817 104,243 3-year Change +16.5% +28.1% CAGR +5.2% per year 8.6% per year

Portfolio Composition

I compared the composition of the two portfolios using Morningstar's Portfolio X-Ray.

SCHD holds about 100 positions (by its index's charter), while DGP has held 19-22 during most of the comparison period. Three contrasts stand out.

I hold >13% in REITs, while SCHD holds no REITs (by its charter).

SCHD holds 21% in industrials, while I have just a small 2% position.

I hold >12% in utilities, while SCHD has practically none.

So neither portfolio is as diversified as it could be. I aim for a “well-rounded portfolio” when selecting stocks, but I have not tried to mimic, say, the S&P 500’s sector weightings, as many investors do. My underlying thought has consistently been that high-quality companies paying reliable rising dividends are where you find them.

As far as I can tell, SCHD does not try to control sector weighting either, except for the exclusion of REITs.

Portfolio Management

Both portfolios are managed. I have written many articles about how the DGP is managed.

Whether you want to call SCHD’s management “active” is up to you. I do, based on its index’s rules.

It is nearly universal practice to call ETFs “passive” investments, because the ETF simply replicates its underlying index, and the ETF's owner does nothing at all. But the fact is that ETF portfolios undergo changes. SCHD’s management takes place at the index level. Changes to the portfolio are rules-based. Stocks enter and leave the index. SCHD is reconstituted each March.

SCHD’s 1-year trailing turnover is given as 15% on Morningstar. I estimate that my DGP’s turnover in Year 3 of this comparison was about 7%.

Bottom Line

I was really surprised to see that SCHD’s distribution “growth” was negative during my third year of ownership. Even though its calendar-year growth streak is intact (for now), shifting the calendar by a few months revealed the decrease over a recent 12-month period.

Last year, I said the following:

I am happy enough with SCHD’s performance in the first 24 months that I have held it. It has behaved like a good dividend growth stock with a yield around 3%, which is just what I had in mind when I bought it. It has grown its dividend each year….With a lower-yielding fund, I expected its dividend growth rate to exceed my own portfolio's. That hasn't happened, so that's a bit of a surprise.

This year’s statement would be more along the lines of this: SCHD’s performance has been disappointing in the past 12 months, with a slight decline in distributions year over year. However, SCHD may yet keep its calendar-year distribution growth streak intact. The fund’s modest yield (around 3%) has not been accompanied by a faster-than-average DGR, which continues to be surprising.

I would have to say that SCHD, in the 3 years I’ve owned it, has not fulfilled the potential that I saw when I examined its stock-picking and portfolio-management methodologies.

But it hasn’t been a disaster, either, and it is still a small sample size of three years.

Over the next 12 months, I will be watching to see whether SCHD rights the ship in terms of growing its distributions on a reliable basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.