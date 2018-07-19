Silver - Expect The Manipulation Claims To Mount

Silver has been threatening to move lower over recent sessions as the price has dropped below the $16 per ounce level. Nearby silver futures on the COMEX exchange did not fall below $16 until the final week of June in 2018. Silver attempted to rally in mid-June, but it ran out of upside steam at $17.35 per ounce on the nearby futures contract, which was just one cent below the mid-April high, which stood as technical resistance. The failure led silver to fall to a new low for the year.

Silver followed gold as the yellow metal has also declined to a new low for 2018 over recent sessions. In the silver market, each time the price drops, it seems like the number of accusations of price manipulation in the silver futures market increase. I have noticed over the years that there is an inverse correlation between the price of silver and charges of nefarious forces holding the price of the precious metal down.

Silver has a long history of price manipulation - the market is "squeezably soft" at times

Mr. George Whipple was a fictional supermarket manager featured in television commercials and print ads in the U.S. and Canada from 1964 through 1985. His famous line was "Please don't squeeze the Charmin" a toilet paper that customers and Mr. Whipple found so "squeezably soft." In the 1970s through 1980, the Hunt Brothers found silver to be squeezable, as they attempted to corner the market by pyramiding long positions in the silver futures market.

Nelson and Bunker Hunt via their brokers in the COMEX silver pit bought silver futures and when the price moved higher used the market difference credits to purchase more silver futures building a position of two hundred million ounces of around 40,000 COMEX contracts at its highs. The price of silver rose to highs of over $50 per ounce as the Hunt Brothers built their long position in the precious metal.

Silver has a long history as a speculative metal that predates the Hunt Brothers foray into the market. The silver market has turned rags to riches over history, but it has also turned riches into rags. The discovery a massive silver deposit in Peru made the Spanish Empire the richest in Europe in the sixteenth century, before the influx of silver depressed the price to a level where the Spanish Crown lost its shirt.

In 1893, U.S. Senator Horace Tabor lost his fortune in the silver market when Congress repealed the Sherman Silver Purchase Act and his interest in a silver mine in Colorado went bust. Silver's role as a monetary asset and speculative tool predates the old testament of the Bible where both gold and silver are often cited as means of exchange and symbols of wealth. The volatile nature of the silver market has made it a favorite trading instrument for those with enough capital to manipulate the squeezably soft metal.

The dealers and government manipulated the price in 1980

The Hunt Brothers wound up making a small fortune from a large one when the Board of Governors of COMEX, likely under pressure from the U.S. government, changed the rules of trading in the silver futures market. The Hunt's ability to corner the market was a result of their continued purchases of silver, which pushed the price higher. However, the Board decided unanimously to invoke a liquidation-only rule for the silver market for a period, which ended the Hunt's stream of profits.

Meanwhile, Board members were either traders in the silver futures pit or executives of financial institutions who ran precious metals dealing businesses. Their knowledge of the rule change gave them a head start when it came to selling silver. The price plunged resulting in massive profits for the traders and dealers on the inside at the expense of the Hunts who were left holding a long position in silver futures when the price was dropping like a stone.

As the chart highlights, the price of silver plummeted from highs of $50.36 in January 1980 to $10.80 by May of that year. On many days, the price of silver dropped the daily limit, which meant that the Hunts could not sell an ounce of the metal as they watched their profits evaporate into a massive loss. The company I worked for in the 1980s made over a $100 million profit in 1980 in silver trading because the head of the department was a member of the COMEX Board of Directors.

Since then, conspiracy theories of manipulation in the silver futures market ran rampant. Today, 38 years later, there is a group of market participants who continue to believe that the government and primary silver dealers in the United States and around the world control the price of silver and hold it down.

Massive dealer short positions lead raise antennas

The aftermath of the Hunt Brothers fiasco in the silver market and the ugly liquidation of their long position held the price of the precious metal down. Silver did not trade above the $10 level on the COMEX futures market from the second quarter of 1984 through the first quarter of 2006, for two decades and two years.

The depressed state of the silver market led many dealers to exit the market as profitability from trading the metal suffered. The contraction of the market left silver trading to a limited number of large banks and financial institutions. At the same time, bank mergers caused a further contraction. Perhaps the most significant was the merger of JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and the Chase Manhattan Bank that began in 2000 and completed in 2004. The merger created an institution that remained a silver dealer and one of the largest vault holders in the world holding the physical metal that underpins trading in the COMEX market.

Like conventional banking, borrowing and lending in the silver market is the primary business of banks. Banks operate on a fractional reserve basis, which means that regulators allow them to lend out more than they have in reserves. The theory is that physical owners who store metal with financial institutions will not demand delivery at the same time. Additionally, in the silver market that operates in the U.S. when it comes to futures and in London for the interbank or over-the-counter market, there are two types of silver accounts, allocated and unallocated.

Allocated accounts offer depositors specific bar numbers and weights, while unallocated accounts are credit and debit entries. An allocated account costs a depositor more when it comes to buying, selling, and holding the precious metal. The unallocated account has fewer charges but is subject to the credit of the bank or financial institution holding the balance. Therefore, most speculators and market participants engaged in physical silver trading opt for the unallocated account as it is more economical.

While stockpiles in the futures market are highlight transparent and published on a daily basis by the COMEX Exchange, transparency in the larger and more active London market can be highly secretive to protect buyers and sellers of the metal. The Bank of England regulates the London Bullion Market, which has raised the hackles of conspiracy theorists as the central bank has often been the subject of accusations that they are a member of the cabal that holds the price of silver down.

Over recent years, the London Bullion Market Association has increased transparency in the silver market, but vault holdings are only available on a monthly basis, and clearing statistics are of "daily monthly net averages." In many ways, the lack of total transparency has fed the conspiracy theorists who continue to blame a cabal of dealers and central banks for silver's inability to reach what they believe is its intrinsic value.

Meanwhile, I worked for, and in the end was in charge of, one of the major bullion dealing houses in the world in the 1980s and 1990s. At the end of my career, together with three other traders, I amassed a long position in silver that was larger than the one the Hunt's held in 1980. The position of one-quarter of one billion ounces was partially in futures, but the majority was in the physical metal in warehouses in the United States and Europe. The story of that position is the topic for another day, but I mention it to fortify that I have some intimate knowledge about the working of the international silver market.

Many conspiracy theorists have pointed to JPMorgan as the main culprit when it comes to holding down the price of silver, but nothing can be further from the truth in the silver market. The fact that the bank often holds massive short positions in the silver futures market arises from their active hedging business for producers around the world where they exchange financing for forward sales to lock-in prices for silver mines.

Additionally, their dominant position in the vault or storage business because of their capital base allowed them to hold metal and fund those producer sales by selling silver in the cash market, and purchasing from the miners who deliver or close their sales at deferred dates when they extract the metal from the crust of the earth.

Also, there are silver arbitrage businesses where banks sell nearby futures contracts and purchase deferred over-the-counter forwards, swaps, or other instruments serve to increase their short positions. The explosion of silver ETF and ETN products has increased the dealer short positions as they fund the purchases from investors and traders who use products like SLV, USLV, and other silver derivative products. Therefore, while on face value it may look like the major banks and bullion dealers maintain massive short positions and take huge risks, the extent of those risk is the credit of the other side of the trade.

In other words, JPMorgan and others take the risk that producers and others who sell on a deferred basis will either deliver the metal or repurchase their short positions. Therefore, the dealers are lenders and not speculators pounding the price of silver down to protect their capital.

No bank is going to risk its capital with a massive short position in silver

There was enormous manipulation in the silver market in early 1980 when the market financially toasted and roasted Nelson and Bunker Hunt, since then any manipulation has been on a de minimis scale. While many conspiracy theorists in the silver market continue to point at JPMorgan and other banks in the official and private sector, the fact is that in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, no regulated financial institution would risk one penny of their capital to maintain a short position in the silver futures market to keep the price down.

I know that many will object to my explanation and call me nothing more than a shill for the dealers. However, I have not worked, consulted, or have had any relationship with a bullion dealing company since the late 1990s. Moreover, my interest in writing this piece is the clarify and explain a business that few that participate in the silver market understand. Many of the conspiracy theories can cause market participants to buy or sell for the wrong reasons at the wrong times in the silver market.

When it comes to regulation, the strict balance sheet requirement for financial institutions in the U.S. and Europe would result in massive capital charges on banks if they were holding significant proprietary positions on the long or short side of the silver market or any asset these days. Therefore, the premise of banks holding the price of silver down is false.

If the government and dealers were sitting on silver, it would still be $6 per ounce

Consider the size of the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

As of July 17, SLV had net assets of 5.17 billion invested in silver. The ETF seeks to replicate the price action in the silver market, and the only way to achieve this is to hold silver futures, swaps, forwards, allocated, or unallocated bars around the world, which replicate the price of the precious metal. At a price of $15.60 per ounce on July 17, SLV represents 331,410,256 ounces of silver or 66,282 COMEX futures contracts. SLV is just one of many silver derivate products. Ownership of these products is ubiquitous, funding them comes from bullion dealers who stand behind the silver as a result of their holdings.

The buyers hold a piece of paper, an ETF or ETN or futures contract. The dealers hold the metal, at least on a fractional basis in the short term, but on a full basis in the long term. The dealer's risk is the spread between cash and deferred silver. However, the true speculator can be the producer who invests millions in a hole in the ground with the prospects of extracting silver or other metals. When they hedge, they become the short only if the price rises and they cannot deliver to meet their obligation to financiers.

Annual silver production in 2017 was around 25,000 metric tons, 803,768,500 ounces, or over 160,000 COMEX contacts. Operating a silver producing business requires financing, and that is where the banks come as they use their deposit base to lock in short-term prices and finance the credit spread from the time of their short position to the time of delivery from the hedger. The bottom line is that dealers are bankers in the silver business. They borrow and lend the metal between the cash and deferred markets. They take credit, rather than market risk.

If the conspiracy theories were correct, governments and dealers could crush the price of silver like an insect given its overall size compared to other assets. Above ground stocks of silver are massive because of centuries of production. While some sit in dealer vaults, central banks stopped holding silver decades ago because of the speculative nature of the metal. Central banks continue to hold gold because of its high value and lower volatility making the yellow metal a stable asset.

Silver moves on market sentiment these days, no conspiracies or cabals are sitting on the price of the precious metal. As an old boss told me when I started trading precious metals, silver goes up when there are more buyers than sellers, and the price goes down when there are more sellers than buyers. Silver is the ultimate sentiment-based speculative commodity. While those with enough capital could, at times, attempt to influence the price of the "squeezably soft" commodity on a short-term basis, the regulators will be right there to tell them in a much harsher tone than Mr. Whipple, not to squeeze that Charmin.

If we are on the verge of a bear market that takes the price lower for a myriad of reasons, expect the conspiracy theorists to come out of the woodwork over coming weeks and months.

