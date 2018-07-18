Cytodyn Announced Positive Late-Stage HIV Combo Results Using Pro-140

With the phase 3 HIV combination study using Pro-140 hitting the primary endpoint, Cytodyn will be able to file the first part of its rolling BLA submission before the end of the year.

Recently, Cytodyn (OTCQB:CYDY) announced that it had obtained positive results for its late-stage HIV combination study using Pro-140. This was the final results from the combination study. With the clinical data on hand, Cytodyn expects to file the first part of its rolling BLA submission to the FDA for approval of Pro-140 before the end of this year. For that reason, I believe that Cytodyn is a strong buy.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 study recruited a total of 52 patients, but 47 completed the 25-week trial period. Of these patients who completed the study, 40 of them wanted to enroll in the extension study. Several of these patients have gone on to maintain viral load suppression with Pro-140 for more than 2 years. It was shown that 81% of the patients that completed the 25-week CD02 pivotal trial of Pro-140 in combination with highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART) were able to achieve viral load suppression with plasma HIV-1 RNA viral load < 50 copies/mL. That's a huge percentage of patients that achieved viral load suppression. But why exactly is that many patients achieving such a huge viral load suppression a good thing. That's because if you take a look at all other HIV therapies the main goal is to attempt to get viral load levels below 50 copies/mL, which at that point has a transmission rate of about zero. These results actually build upon the prior readout that was reported from this phase 3 combination study back in February of 2018. That's because at that time it was noted that the primary endpoint of the study was met. It was noted that patients who took the combination of Pro-140 with HAART, were able to achieve a statistically significant reduction in HIV-1 RNA viral load greater than 0.5log from baseline in one week. This gave a statistically significant p-value of p=0.0032.

Unmet Medical Need

These results from the combination Pro-140 are great, but why exactly do patients need to take this over existing HAART alone? That's noted in the news that was released with the final phase 3 combination results. During the 25-week trial period, no patients in the study had experienced any serious adverse events ((SAEs)) related to Pro-140. There are many issues associated with standard of care HAART, which include: Side effects, toxicity, and resistance. It is stated that only 35% of HIV patients in the United States have a suppressed viral load. The inability to tolerate HAART, and the fact that some patients become resistant to this therapy means they need new treatment options. Pro-140 could be that new treatment option if it is ultimately approved by the FDA. Below is a column chart that shows the differences between Pro-140 and HAART:

Pro-140 HAART Side Effects No serious side effects and no serious adverse events in over 8 clinical trials with > 400 patients Mild to Severe side effects such as: Nausea, diarrhea, depression, lack of energy Toxicity negligible toxicity Problems of short-term and long-term toxicity Resistance No drug resistance with those on Pro-140 monotherapy in over 3 years 76% of patients develop resistance Compliance once a week self injected subcutaneous administration daily dosing with only 35% of patients achieving viral suppression

Source: https://content.equisolve.net/cytodyn/media/a142a8575db88331c0585a336ca2ebfd.pdf

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Cytodyn has cash and cash equivalents of $4.9 million as of February 28, 2018. Since then, the multiple occasions to meet operational needs. The most recent cash raise was done on June 26, 2018 where Cytodyn entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement. This is where it issued a convertible promissory note to an institutional accredited investor in the amount of $5.7 million. The biggest risk still remains, and that is Cytodyn is low on cash. It will have to continue to raise cash through selling shares and by other means until it can get a product approved. The only way this could be avoided is if Cytodyn can find a commercialization partner to fund the HIV pipeline. I believe it's possible for it to obtain such a partner after the latest phase 3 HIV combo data. However, there is no guarantee that this will happen. Until then, it will have to raise cash through other means such as selling shares of common stock.

Conclusion

The phase 3 combination study using Pro-140 has already achieved the primary endpoint. The results have shown a maintained viral suppression for patients, with at least 81% of them achieving plasma HIV-1 RNA viral load levels below 50 copies/mL. With the meeting of the primary endpoint, Cytodyn intends to file the first part of its rolling BLA submission to the FDA for Pro-140 before the end of the year. One risk is that which was highlighted above about the lack of cash that the company has. The other risk is to see how the BLA submission goes with respect to the FDA. As long as the FDA is satisfied with the data it is given with respect to the BLA, then the biotech will be well on its way to eventually receiving regulatory approval for Pro-140. Any issues with the BLA could mean a delay in the filing of the BLA and that could possibly mean Cytodyn may not receive approval in the coming year. I still believe that the efficacy observed in the Pro-140 combination study was highly substantial. For that reason, I believe that Cytodyn is a strong buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you.

Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYDY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.