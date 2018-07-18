Bank Of America: The Air Is Getting Thinner

Bank of America's shares now sell for significant premium to the last reported book value. I see a risk of shares going sideways.

Bank of America (BAC) reported robust second-quarter results two days ago that beat the Street's earnings and revenue expectations. The bank continued to benefit from strong loan, deposit and net interest income growth in the second quarter. That being said, though, Bank of America's shares are now priced at a significant premium to the last reported book value. Investors have already baked higher net interest income into the bank's valuation. In my view, shares are at risk of going sideways over the next twelve months.

No question about it: Bank of America had a rock-solid second quarter. In Q2-2018, the Wall Street bank pulled in $22.6 billion in total revenues which was just about 1 percent lower than in Q2-2017 when revenues hit $22.8 billion. Nonetheless, Bank of America beat the consensus revenue estimate of $22.3 billion. In terms of profits, the bank saw its total earnings hit $6.8 billion which marked an increase of 33 percent over the second quarter of 2017 when earnings totaled $5.1 billion. On a per-share basis, Bank of America earned $0.63/share compared to $0.44/share in the year ago quarter, representing a year-over-year increase of 43 percent. The consensus earnings-per-share estimate called for $0.57/share in profits.

Bank of America's shares popped after the earnings release, raising more than 4 percent on rising investor confidence in the stock.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts

Strong Core Business And NII Growth Underpin Bank Of America's Performance

Bank of America's current strength is underpinned by two things: 1. Strong performance in its loan and deposit business; and 2. Growing net interest income in a rising rate environment.

As to the first point, Bank of America benefits from robust demand for loans, thanks to broad economic growth. Bank of America's average deposits in Q2-2018 climbed 3 percent year-over-year to $1.3 trillion. The bank's average loan balances gained 5% year-over-year to $872 billion (growth in dollar terms: $45 billion). Bank of America again saw loan growth in all of its businesses.

Here's a breakdown.

Source: Bank of America Investor Presentation

As to the second point, NII growth, it was expected that Bank of America would reap the benefits of higher short-term interest rates. The bank's net interest income has consistently grown in the last four quarters, thanks to the Federal Reserve's increasingly frequent rate hikes.

Higher net interest income is a function of both higher short-term interest rates and deposit and loan growth. Bank of America's net interest income gained a whopping $0.7 billion compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Source: Bank of America

Consumer Banking Business Is Firing On All Cylinders

Bank of America's Consumer Banking business is on fire, thanks to a robustly growing U.S. economy and record low unemployment. All major stats for the business are pointing up: Revenues, loans, and deposits all continued to rise in Q2-2018, and the company has even managed to reduce expenses in this growth environment. Source: Bank of America

Premium Valuation

Bank of America's shares are no longer in the bargain bin: They are now selling for a significant premium to the last reported book value of $24.07/share (implied premium: ~25 percent).

On a price-to-book value basis, Bank of America is now much more expensive than it was before the FED started to raise rates in late 2016. Hence, the argument could be made that further NII gains are already baked into Bank of America's valuation now that investors are prepared for four rate hikes in 2018. Hence, I think there is a considerable risk that Bank of America's shares will go sideways over the next 12 months.

BAC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

And here's how Bank of America compares against other major U.S. banks in terms of price-to-book ratio:

BAC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Bank of America reported robust second quarter results that were once again underpinned by strong loan, deposit and net interest income growth. The bank also beat earnings expectations handsomely. Consumer Banking is Bank of America's sweet spot right now, and it has been for a while. That being said, though, the risk-reward ratio is not nearly as attractive anymore as it was two years ago as investors are pricing in additional NII gains on the back of higher short-term interest rates. I see a growing risk of a sideways movement in the stock over the next twelve months.

