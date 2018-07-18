Tesla Smart Money Speaks

Just watching how Tesla smart money trades currently, we were able to estimate that Tesla should have a 10-12% upside in the next three months.

BY K C Ma, Zachary Gunn, and Dante Medina-Feil

Many of Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) large stockholders, such as institutions, hedge funds, pension funds, and banks, routinely and collectively own more than 70% of the shares outstanding. Whenever they change their holding, it signals that they have changed their company’s outlook. Just because institutions represent big money, it does not mean that they are “smart” money. Therefore, in this post, we examined the predictive power of Tesla’s large stockholders’ position changes on the future stock price movements. The premise is that since institutions have significant vested interest, they will act on new information in a rational fashion and their changes in holdings will reflect the summary judgment of the company’s future. Thus, small investors are able to extract good information from institutions’ trades.

Let us share with you the thought process of this post: We tracked the Tesla stock performance after each shareholder group increased its investments in the company by a significant amount, a threshold level established by the historical standard. The stock performance that followed may provide a good clue if such a group has successfully predicted Tesla's future moves smartly, and thus are part of the smart money. In short, we want to find out which one of Tesla's stockholder groups has had the best timing ability in trading its stock, and how maybe an average retail investor can learn from them.

Tesla's Stockholders

In this section, we identified each Tesla shareholder group using Bloomberg's definitions as they break out each party's stock holding from each company's 13F filings (Table 1). The SEC Form 13F, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is also known as "The Information Required of Institutional Investment Managers Form." It is a quarterly filing required of institutional investment managers with over $100 million in qualifying assets. Each entity files its quarterly 13F within 45 days after the end of each calendar quarter. The actual filing date can be different from company to company. Bloomberg updates the stock 13F filings, also named "ownership structure," on a weekly basis.

For example, on July 17, 2018, the following screen displayed the current Tesla shareholder ownership structure. Institutions own 67.77% of Tesla's outstanding shares (Table 3); investment advisers own 64.20% (Table 2-A), where insiders own 20.29% (Table 2-B).

For the purpose of this article, we measured the return performance of several major shareholder groups on their Tesla investments. We collected weekly ownership data for the period between January 2010 and July 1, 2018. As the performance of short sellers is also a focus point, their data has to start from 2014 because it is only available after 2014 from the SEC due to the implication of Regulation SHO. In Table 2-A, we showed the 9 major Tesla shareholder groups which include investment advisors, corporations, individuals, banks, hedge funds, pension funds, governments, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies. From Table 4 to Table 10, we listed the largest four entities and their ownership in each of the 7 major shareholder groups. In Tesla's case, there are significant overlaps between the largest insiders and largest individual holdings, as well as between investment advisers and institutions.

Tesla's daily short volume was from FINRA short sale files, which averages at 0.624 million shares a day, representing around 12% of the daily trading volume. On average, investment advisors represent the largest group of shareholders around 64%, while approximately 13 insiders, mainly Elon Musk, hold over 20% of the shares outstanding (Table 11). Since Tesla is the leading EV producer, the combined institutional holding usually exceeds over 70% of outstanding shares.

Trigger Point: Significant Position Changes

Since most shareholder groups hold Tesla on a regular basis, in order to see changes in shareholder investment sentiment, we also established a "trigger point" in terms of their holding changes to signal each group's sentiment changes. This is a threshold level that their holding has to be increased by an order to warrant the consideration of a significant change in their investment sentiment. The trigger point level of changes in holding is individually set by a historical average level plus one standard deviation. The logic is that there is always a "normal" (mean) level of Tesla holding for each group. Whenever it is increased by a "statistically significant" amount, say one standard deviation, the investor group is assumed to be more bullish about Tesla. One way to put this in perspective is that when investors increase their holding by one standard deviation over the normal level, it is equivalent to say that there are about 15.5% of the market participants who are more bullish than the investors in question (from a standard normal distribution). Accordingly, only after they increased their holdings which passed that trigger point, we started tracking the actual performance of their decisions.

At this point, in order to compute the performance properly, the difference between the actual timing of the trading and the reporting of the resulting position changes require some clarification. Since institutions are required to file their holdings within 45 calendar days after the end of each calendar quarter, the investment position changes obtained from a company's 13F filings could easily lag the actual times of the trades by a maximum of 75 trading days before the end of the calendar quarter. As a result, we may assume that the actual investment decision was made 38 days (midpoint) prior to the quarter end. That being said, since the exact timing of the trade is not observable in real time; the public can only access the information after the 13F report has been filed. We elected to use “the actual filing dates” as the relevant event dates, which are the same as the public. At the event date, we examined the holding changes of each group. Only if the trigger point was reached, we tracked the Tesla stock performance in the 3 months that followed.

Smart Money

Accordingly, we were able to identify three distinct groups of Tesla stockholders who have consistently demonstrated a superior timing ability, as indicated by the higher return performance for their decisions to increase holdings on Tesla. During the period between 2010 and June 2018, compared with the average Tesla buy-and-hold and the average 75-day return of 16%, institutions have made close to 25% if their holding were over a 70% threshold level. Moreover, whenever institutions aggressively increased their Tesla holdings by over 10%, they would have made over 30% in the following quarter.

Investment advisers (mainly overlap with institutions) and corporations were also smart money. Whenever corporations owned more than 6% of the shares outstanding, they would make 34% in the following quarter; while when investment advisors passed the threshold of 55%, they would make 19% (Figure 1B).

Not So Smart Money

On the other hand, if someone makes more money than average, someone else has to make less money than average. In this case, several passive groups such as banks, brokerage firms, pension funds and insurance companies have underperformed relative to the average Tesla buy-and-hold longs. We were surprised at first that the typical active and sophisticated hedge fund managers, short sellers, and private equity did not do well. Then we realized that for such a well-covered and intensely monitored stock like Tesla, little market inefficiency could be explored by an average active manager.

As for Tesla insiders underperforming Tesla’s average long, since the largest insider Elon Musk often increased his positions in the form of cash infusion amid forthcoming liquidity problem, it is conceivable that the stock will drop afterwards.

Not All Shorts Are the Same

To be fair, Tesla could have been one of the toughest stocks to short. As the largest EV manufacturer, Tesla's stock has increased over 1,700% in last eight years. Shorting Tesla in the last eight years is worse than shorting the tech sector after the 2008 market crash. What do you think the odds are that an average short seller can make money under this scenario? However, the average negative short return, which is -4%, says nothing about the fact that a skilled short seller can still make superior returns in various pockets of opportunities.

Tesla Smart Money Predicted Returns

Clearly, there have been significant differences in the performance among different Tesla shareholders. Since they all invest in the same stock, the only reason has to be the difference in the timing of their investments. Using the three smart money's holding changes as a reliable indicator, we were able to weigh the three smart money timing patterns to estimate Tesla's returns throughout the next three months. It appears that Tesla has a 10-12% upside in the next three months (Figure 3 in black). Since we already did several similar studies on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Micron Technology (MU), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), we included their smart money predicted performances for comparison (Figure 3 below).

In AMD's case, its smart money includes well-informed insiders, active investors like institutions, and investment advisors. In contrast, in Intel's case, its smart money is mainly comprised of passive institutions, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds, which allows them to produce a lower risk and return payoff. It appears that both AMD and Intel have a different group of smart investors than that of Tesla. Tesla being Tesla also suggests a middle-of-the-road positive future near-term return around 12%. Due to the medium risk/reward ratio, for Tesla retail investors, it is still worthwhile to monitor the trading behavior of these three groups of smart money (Table 4-Table 10).

For the last eight years, Tesla's institutional investors and corporate investors have easily doubled their Tesla returns unlike an average Tesla buy-and-hold investor. On the other hand, many active Tesla stockholders such as hedge fund managers and short sellers did not make more money than an average Tesla investor. Simply based on their track record, Tesla smart money presumably was able to process fundamental information more effectively and time their trades more skillfully than the average investors. Just watching how Tesla smart money trades currently, we were able to estimate that Tesla should have a 10-12% upside in the next three months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.