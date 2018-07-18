Uniti Group: Share Dump Opportunity

The recent news cycle has Uniti Group (UNIT) slumping to recent lows. All it takes for a high-yielding REIT to slump is news of a big fund unloading shares and a negative call from an influential analyst. The dip caused by the sudden negative sentiment offers another opportunity here.

Small Position

According to Bloomberg (via Seeking Alpha), Searchlight Capital Partners wants to unload 5.5 million shares of Uniti Group at a price that would've raised ~$114 million. Uniti has about 200 million shares outstanding so a 5.5 million position disposed of only amounts to less than 3% of the outstanding shares. The investment firm willing to unload shares after a big rally probably isn't that surprising.

Searchlight Capital Partners was reportedly offering the shares at $20.60 to $20.80 per share for about a $2 discount off recent highs. The stock though is not trading down at $18.50. The investment firm isn't the top institutional holder, but such an offering would still leave more than 7 million shares remaining that the firm is likely to dump in the near future.

The investment firm is clearly getting out as they don't see much capital appreciation form this point. The firm has this statement regarding investment philosophy:

We seek out situations in which our capital, strategic and operational support help create substantial value.

Citi analysts downgraded Uniti Group to Sell today. The analysts were ironically a big part of the reason that the REIT collapsed below $16 at the end of 2017. The firm downgraded Uniti Group to $18 last September and the stock subsequently rallied to above $23. Both calls are related to fears that Windstream will pull the REIT down.

The stock though offers a rather large 13% dividend yield at these levels.

The risk here is that these institutional sales could hold the stock below $20 for a while now. Searchlight Capital isn't likely to unload their shares until the stock rallies back toward $20.

Yield Coverage

In this environment, the telecom infrastructure REIT is likely to offer a rather large divided yield for a long time. No matter what the company does, revenues are still 66% reliant on Windstream (WIN). Uniti Group just isn't going to convince the market otherwise and investors should make decisions based on this fact.

As discussion in my previous research and the company continues to highlight in presentations, Windstream needs these telecom assets to conduct business. Whether in bankruptcy or not, the surviving company will need the Uniti network and is even obligated as the "Carrier of Last Resort" to provide service to customers under regulatory law.

The adjusted funds from operations or AFFO target for 2018 is $460 million. The company has grown the AFFO since 2017 with a $35 million jump in pro-forma 2018 numbers.

The AFFO per share is on a $2.61 per year rate. Again this number is up $0.10 since the reported number of $2.51 for 2017.

With Windstream now trading below $4 and at the lows, investors incorrectly take the wrong view of the telecom provider. S&P recently downgraded their credit rating to CC from B-, with a negative outlook due to a recent exchange offer below face value. Combined with the Citi analyst move, the market is building up a wall of fears though neither of these calls note a change in the business.

Remember that Windstream forecasts generating $165 million in free cash flow this year. The stock is ironically only worth $150 million on the dip today. The risk of bankruptcy is over played and the need to cancel the important lease agreement with Uniti Group won't solve their problems that eliminating debt in such a bankruptcy scenario would.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Citi is using the start of the trial over the Windstream lawsuit with Aurelius on claims of default as a basis for causing fear in the stock. The last negative call was the bottom in the REIT and the potential exists for a similar move this time.

The next few weeks could be volatile due to the Aurelius case and the stock isn't likely to rally much due to the pending institutional sales at a price around $20. The REIT offers a substantial 13% yield and no case exists for a Windstream bankruptcy, much less the ability of the telecom to cancel the network lease in the process. The market is missing the value in Uniti Group based on fears while the company continues building value by improving numbers.

