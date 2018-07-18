Textainer Group Holdings And Shareholder Expectations

After nearly two years of patience, longtime shareholders would welcome the non-uniformity of Textainer's dividend history. But, calm acceptance may turn out to be the mantra of the patient.

After five quarters of revenue growth and three quarters of net income, it looks like Textainer will post even more positive results for the 2018 second quarter in early August.

When Textainer did pay a dividend, its trending varied between both aggressive and passive. But, the dividend was eliminated in late 2016.

Patience is the calm acceptance that things can happen in a different order than the one you have in mind." - David G. Allen

For a DGI (dividend growth investing) investor, the ideal "order" for any investment would be a healthy annual increase to the dividend rate. Unfortunately, for longtime DGI-oriented shareholders of Textainer Group Holdings (TGH), one of the world's top three shipping container lessors, there's been a "different" order.

A Less Than Ideal Order

Textainer initiated its dividend in 2007. In the subsequent three quarters, the company bumped the dividend by a penny each quarter before stabilizing it for the next six. The next fourteen quarters, from 2010 through 2013, Textainer reignited quarterly rate bumps. Then, in reaction to slipping trade volume in Asia, the dividend rate stayed consistent at $0.47 per quarter for the next nine quarters. In November 2015, Textainer cut its dividend almost in half to $0.24 per quarter. By August 2016, the shipping industry bottomed. Hanjin, South Korea's largest ocean carrier, one of the world's top ten shipping lines, filed for bankruptcy. Textainer eliminated its dividend in November 2016.

An Industry's Recovery

By mid-2017, the industry was experiencing signs of recovery that continued through the remainder of the year. In February 2018, when Textainer reported results for 2017, positive news abounded.

Container trade growth was projected to grow at a multiple of GDP growth. The cost of a new shipping container was at a point that shipping lines were more likely to lease than buy. Rental rates on a new container outpaced the average lease rate of Textainer's fleet and were providing a ROE in the mid-teens. The average lease term was seven years. Resale prices for used containers were up and, in some cases, could even sell for more than the original purchase price.

When Textainer reported 2018 first quarter results on May 8th, positive signs in the industry persisted.

Idle container ship capacity is below 2% and vessel scrapping has declined - further indications of strong trade growth."

Textainer's revenue had increased for five consecutive quarters. This is especially indicative of the industry's momentum as the first quarter is historically the weakest quarter of a calendar year.

Source: Author-created from company data

Textainer's utilization in the first quarter was 97.8%. To date, in 2018, the company added $428 million of CEU (cost equivalent unit) in containers. The majority of these new containers have already been picked up by shipping lines.

But, Textainer is not projecting a peak just yet.

Continued resell gains, fleet growth and high utilization support our expectations for improved net income and revenue growth over the course of 2018."

Shareholder Rewards

With all of the positivity, it's only natural for shareholders to revive talk of a dividend. Second quarter results should be released in early August. Longtime shareholders are certainly expecting their patience to be rewarded.

Such anticipation is intensified by the dividend history of Textainer's primary competitor, Triton International (TRTN). In November 2015, two of Textainer's competitors, Triton Container International and TAL International Group, announced their intention to merge. The merger propelled the new company to the number one spot (relative to size) in the shipping container leasing industry and knocked Textainer out of said spot. Initially, many expected the merged company would have to cut its dividend. But, that never happened. After nine quarters of stable payments and one special dividend, Triton increased its dividend by 16% in May 2018.

For Textainer, however, a dividend payment decision is not simply about keeping up with a competitor. Prior to 2017, Textainer's annual report included the following phrasing about debt covenants regarding dividend payment decisions.

The TL Revolving Credit Facility, TL Revolving Credit Facility II and TL Term Loan also prohibit TL from paying dividends to TGH in excess of 70% of TL's immediately preceding four quarters of net income attributable to TL excluding unrealized losses (gains) on interest rate swaps, collars and caps, net." (emphasis added)

Though revenue has increased for five quarters, Textainer's net income has only been positive for three quarters.

Source: Author-created from company data

Since there's no reason to expect the 2018 second quarter to incur a loss, shareholders would naturally declare this particular constraint outlined in the debt terms as no longer relevant.

Finding The Cash

Income and DGI investors often prefer using free cash flow instead of earnings when it comes to evaluating whether a company should pay or increase its dividend. Because it is asset-heavy, Textainer does have a healthy depreciation expense. Thus, operating cash flow varies widely from net income. In the past five quarters, operating cash totalled $316 million compared to three quarters of net income at $54.4 million and two quarterly losses totalling ($16.3) million.

Source: Author-created from company data

Being asset-heavy also means Textainer, at times, needs to make significant capital investment. In the five quarters from year-begin 2017 through the first quarter of 2018, Textainer opted to reinvest in the company and expended capital of over $1.05 billion for containers. This level of capital investment has, obviously, diminished Textainer's free cash flow.

A Good Start

Before its dividend was cut and then eliminated, Textainer offered a healthy dividend yield. This was also typical for the industry. Triton's current yield is pushing 7%. But, it's unlikely current Textainer shareholders are looking for an elevated yield.

Averaging net income for the past three quarters to determine a total for four that would include the upcoming second quarter equates to approximately $72.5 million. At 70%, $50.8 million of the $72.5 million would be eligible for dividend distribution. If Textainer allocated but half of the $50.8 million, the annual dividend rate on Textainer's outstanding 58 million shares would be approximately $0.44. At any price below $14.60, the yield would equate to 3%.

The Potential Of A Different Order

But, there may have been a pertinent change in the 2017 annual report. The phrasing explaining dividend payment restraints was reworded.

The TL Revolving Credit Facility, TL Revolving Credit Facility II and TL Term Loan also prohibit TL from paying dividends to TGH in excess of certain limits." (emphasis added)

There seems but one explanation - the phrasing was changed to curtail shareholders' expectations. "Calm acceptance" may continue to be the mantra of the patient.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in TGH and look forward to a new dividend.