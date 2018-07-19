Valhi: Illogical Run-Up Creates Pair Trade Opportunity

It has been nearly one year on the dot since I first looked at Valhi (VHI), a diversified holding company. The asset base here is interesting to analyze, made up of a mixture of easy to value publicly-traded company stakes and some oddball illiquid assets with very little information. Given available data, last year the company appeared fairly valued on a sum-of-the-parts analysis in my view. Since then, Valhi shares have run up more than 50% - a factor largely explained by growth in the value of the stake in Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO). However, other aspects of the business have not gone as well, especially the sale of the Waste Management business which I had flagged as a probable pressure point. As a result, the implied valuation of the company's non-publicly traded assets just look way too expensive today.

Given the small float (92% of shares are controlled by insiders) and low daily volume, recent price reaction could likely be symptomatic of forced passive ETF index buying or retail investors making a mistake on fair value. Russell 2000 ETFs have the largest nominal share interest in Valhi, so the flight to safety in domestic small caps this year could have had an impact. Additionally, the high beta (3.5) likely has made it a playground for speculators because of the outperformance of high beta stocks over the past year. Valhi also looks cheap on trailing earnings estimates - to a large extent because Kronos Worldwide looks cheap coming off of a major tax benefit booked in 2017. With barely over $1mm in share value trading hands each day, it does not take a lot of irrationality to lead to a pricing disconnect. There is a compelling case to be made for a pair trade against Kronos Worldwide to reduce risk and bet on a downtrend in asset values. I would expect this gap to close quickly.

Publicly-Traded Equity Stake Valuations, Implications On Sum-Of-The-Parts

Valhi owns substantial stakes in two publicly-traded companies: Kronos Worldwide and CompX (CIX), both of which operate substantially different business models. Kronos Worldwide is one of the largest producers of titanium dioxide ("TiO2"), a pigment used to impart whiteness, brightness, and opacity on products in many industries. Ubiquitous, TiO2 can be found everywhere in today's society, from plastics to coatings to inks - even food. This is a highly volatile and cyclical business, with nearly the entirety of the publicly-traded sector - larger peers Chemours (CC), Venator (VNTR), Tronox (TROX) - bottoming out early in 2016. These firms were all close to bankruptcy, but many of these TiO2 firms are now up 500% or more off of those lows as pricing has improved. The driver is all about supply rather than demand: overseas producers (including the Chinese) capitulated and shuttered production capacity. Meanwhile, CompX, a manufacturer of locking mechanisms used in office and institutional furniture and recreational products, has not seen that kind of capital appreciation in recent years, but that has not mattered much. At the time of my prior research, CompX contributed just 5% to the value of the total enterprise at Valhi; the Kronos Worldwide stake contributed 70%. Given pricing action of both over the past year (CompX equity pricing down, Kronos Worldwide up), this dynamic has only steepened with time.

In valuing these stakes, Valhi owns interests in both companies through its 83% ownership interest in NL Industries, an operating subsidiary. See page 10 of the most recent 10-Q:

Our control of Kronos includes 50% we hold directly and 30% held directly by NL. We own 83% of NL. Our control of CompX is through NL.

These are the only assets NL Industries holds: an 87% stake in CompX and 30% of Kronos Worldwide. Breaking this down, it gives Valhi exposure to 72.2% of the value of CompX in a liquidation (via NL Industries 87% stake, Valhi has 83% interest in that 87%). For Kronos Worldwide, Valhi holds a 74.9% interest (24.9% from NL Industries, 50% directly). Given the market caps of both entities today, these two stakes are worth a total of $2,048mm, with price appreciation in the Kronos stake driving more than one billion in value appreciation since 2016.

*Source: Author Calculations

Net debt above is calculated as $1,091mm gross debt less $479mm in unrestricted cash (Q1 2018 figures). Given the adjusted $2,782mm enterprise value at Valhi today (excluding $485mm in consolidated Kronos debt which is non-attributable to the firm), the market is implying the rest of the firm is worth approximately $734mm.

This is what attracted me to look back at the company: my prior bull case only saw the potential of $727mm in value for the rest of Valhi's business stakes. Especially after the sale of Waste Control Specialists, this is a major mistake by the market in my view. While price appreciation in Kronos Worldwide has - quite fairly - driven share price expansion at Valhi, I do not see a compelling reason for the share price to be where it is.

Waste Control Specialists Sale

At the end of 2015, Valhi announced that it had reached a tentative agreement to sell its Waste Control Specialists ("WCS") business to Rockwell for $367mm: $270mm in cash, $20mm in Rockwell preferred stock, and the assumption of $77mm in indebtedness of WCS. Additionally, Rockwell would assume all financial assurance obligations (environmental liabilities). Rockwell, which owns EnergySolutions, had been pursuing acquiring WCS for years. Despite weak margins in the business, that aggression was not misplaced as these two companies are some of the only operators of plants used for the disposal (and not storage) of low level radioactive waste. Because of this, the government disputed the transaction, citing that the merger would make the market uncompetitive. While WCS and Rockwell argued that radioactive storage was a substitute for disposal, EnergySolutions made prior commentary, including in prior trials, that WCS was its only substantive competition:

By eliminating this contract, WCS will prevent EnergySolutions from continuing its current downblending, which serves as WCS's only competition in the market for disposal of Class B and C waste.

In no surprise, the deal was shot down. WCS would have to find another buyer, and it did - but on much weaker terms. In January of 2018, Valhi announced that it had completed the sale of WCS to JFL Partners: for no cash compensation at all. Instead, the only consideration is the assumption of all of WCS third-party indebtedness and other obligations. The sum total of those obligations is approximately $100mm, currently reported on the company's most recent 10-Q as liabilities associated with discontinued operations.

This is a major blow to the valuation of the rest of the business. Even in my bear case assumption last year, I assumed $180mm, or roughly a $100mm cash component to a deal. While Valhi wrote down the value of the operations by $171mm in an impairment (leading to a pre-tax gain on the sale), this was a steep cut. But at the end of the day on the discussion on whether this was a good deal or not, with this sale now closed, the value of the WCS business has moved off the company balance sheet and is making no contribution to enterprise value. The $734mm bridge we're trying to close - between the total value of Valhi and the Kronos/CompX stakes - remains untouched.

Snake River Transaction, The Real Estate Business

Several years ago, Valhi owned a refined sugar operation, operating under the name The Amalgamated Sugar Company. These assets were transferred to Snake River Sugar Company, an Oregon agricultural co-op formed by farmers located in the area. The terms here are a little odd, but essentially Snake River loaned Valhi $250mm (9.4% weighted average fixed interest rate due 2027) and gave it a non-voting ownership interest in the new LLC. The loan was collateralized by its interest in the LLC. In exchange, Valhi contributed its assets to the joint venture (with Snake River valuing those assets at ~$250mm). Snake River and Valhi share in distributions from the LLC up to $26.7mm per year, with 95% preferential share going to Valhi up to that base level. If that minimum level is not met, Valhi no longer has non-voting ownership interests and can take over control of operations.

The interest payments on the Snake River loan totals $23.5mm annually. Valhi received dividend income totaling $25.4mm in 2015, 2016, and 2017 - clearing a small marginal profit. Valhi can require Snake River to redeem Valhi's interest in the LLC for $250mm via a call option, so the stake is worth at least that. Snake River, come 2027, can redeem at its option. Current inaction by Valhi shows it is content receiving its tiny profit on an annual basis, but the value of those cash flows is relatively immaterial. In my view, the conservative approach is worth $250mm today, perhaps a touch more given the present value of cash flow (dividend income in excess of loan cost). In my opinion, and as I stated in earlier research, it is highly likely that the growers in 2027 opt to buy out Valhi and operate independently. In the off chance the current agreement is extended, valuation does not change much either. See the below from page 48 of the 10-Q:

We may, at our option, require the LLC to redeem our interest in the LLC and the LLC has the right to redeem our interest in the LLC beginning in 2027. The redemption price is generally $250 million plus the amount of certain undistributed income allocable to us,

That leaves the Real Estate Management and Development segment, consisting of BMI and LandWell; Valhi owns a 63% interest in BMI and 77% of LandWell. BMI has little value in my opinion. The subsidiary provides utility services to an industrial park in Henderson, Nevada as well as certain water deliveries to the city of Henderson. In 2016, the water delivery contract with Henderson was amended, lowering minimum volumes and pricing. The automatic renewal provision was eliminated as well, leading to a $5mm impairment charge. Operating income is minimal, so the stake has very little value from a cash flow perspective, with my view of fair value of the assets essentially what BMI Lender Western Alliance Bank used to issue a $21mm loan.

LandWell is a real estate developer, trying to monetize 2,100 acres zoned for residential and 400 acres for commercial/light industrial use. Back in 2013, Valhi acquired another 31% ownership in BMI and 15% interest in LandWell for $33mm - transactions that valued LandWell at approximately $102mm. Gross profit on land sales has remained around $35,000/acre, putting liquidation value at a similar range as what I found in my article from 2017.

LandWell can trace its roots back to the 1950's, and over that time has developed and sold more than 1,200 acres - most of that acreage developed and sold prior to the 2008 economic downturn. It will take at least more than a decade, perhaps two, to close on the remaining land assets. Valuation here is tough. Operating income has been basically nil within the real estate and development segment, and is largely expected to remain that way (page 44 of the 2017 10-K):

We do not expect to recognize significant amounts of operating income related to these sales for the parcels currently under contract because our basis in the land value is the December 2013 acquisition date fair value; however, we do expect to generate cash proceeds from these sales in excess of our acquisition costs, which proceeds are expected to be used, in part, to fund ongoing development work for the remainder of these properties.

Assisting that development work, the company has an owner participation agreement ("OPA") with the City of Henderson, under which the company is entitled to reimbursement from the city for public infrastructure costs (up to $209mm) once the infrastructure is titled to the city, which will lower overall development cost. Thus far, funds received have been immaterial, but this could be a boost to underlying earnings here in the future.

Valuation

* Source: Author Calculations

There is ~25% downside in Valhi in my opinion. Very little economic earnings are provided by the Snake River and Real Estate businesses. While admittedly the Las Vegas market is improving, there is absolutely no way to stretch the LandWell/BMI assets to being worth $500mm. Other sources of cash (Contran lending pledge on Kronos shares, Tall Pine Insurance) are also minimal contributors to earnings with no prospect of meaningful earnings expansion. Heading into 2018, I viewed the WCS business as the primary source of value for non-publicly traded assets. Given the poor terms of the new WCS deal (versus the EnergySolutions offer), it has been surprising to see Valhi shares react as they have this year.

There is minimal cost of borrow for Valhi shares currently. A properly structured pair trade that is long Kronos Worldwide, short Valhi directly eliminates any potential upside driven by market improvement in Kronos while making a direct call that Valhi's other businesses are being substantially overvalued. The risk/reward on that trade looks incredibly solid in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.