The Short Burn Of The Century - Part 2

Shares of Tesla jumped sharply off the lows only to reverse back to the low 300s.

When I wrote 'The Short Burn of the Century', I initially wanted to highlight the differences between durable short squeezes and "one hit wonders" (stocks that spike and eventually give it all back). I also looked to show how I structure squeezes at Fusion Point. Some of it landed, but perhaps an update is warranted.

Today, I plan to simplify things, focusing on Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) share structure, and why a short "burn" in Tesla has proved elusive so far.

Tesla Short Squeezes

There have been 3 main short squeezes in Tesla since 2012. I have marked them below.

The following Tesla price chart zooms in on squeeze numbers two (Q1/16) and three (Q4/16). Both were big moves in relatively quick periods of time. I will use these two as our benchmarks for today's conversation.

Detailed readers will note squeeze 3 was the 'payables push' 3rd quarter report, where Musk threw a 'pie in the face' of Wall Street (if only temporary). I highlighted the mechanics behind this and my initial short at $347 in The Technicals of Tesla Part 1.

The Burn Of The Century, Short Squeeze 4?

Given the above history, it comes as no surprise Musk and crew were looking for another big hit. We all saw the Twitter warnings of an impending squeeze over the last few months ('burn of century', 'tiptoe to the exits', '3 weeks to cover'). So far, no dice.

But let's take a quick step back and review how we got here.

In late March/early April after the Moody's downgrade and gap down, I covered some and hedged most of the remainder of my short position as shown in The Technicals of Tesla Part 2. I obviously didn't know we'd fire all the way back to 370, let alone so quickly, but I do know a crowded trade when I see one.

All my intermediate and longer-term data showed it was time to hedge, which has worked extremely well. My March 28th communication to members can be seen here:

About 10 days later, the media outlets and the bulls began touting the fact that Tesla suddenly had the market's 'largest' short position, even larger than Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)!

The headline was enough to get bulls fully charged up (see what I did there), especially because Apple was mentioned in the headline. From what I could see this further convinced many of an impending squeeze because only "idiots would aggressively short both Apple and Tesla".

The problem with the above obviously is that the CNBC data measured absolute dollars. When you take a step back and compare each as a percentage of their respective floats, the data changes dramatically.

Below you can see Tesla has a significantly more meaningful short position, while Apple's was, and is, irrelevant.

The above does confirm a relevant Tesla short position, however, much to the bulls' surprise, the stock rallied to 370 only to immediately fall back to 300.

Although the below is a good example of how markets work (rally on bad news, sell off on good), it's also a good visual on the difference between the most recent rally and squeeze numbers two and three.

What Gives?

Well, for one, absolute short interest and the percentage of the float short really doesn't tell us enough, especially with something more complex like Tesla. Again, as 'short squeeze engineer', I tend to have a checklist.

Let's first look at the components of a company's share structure.

1. Outstanding Shares - The total shares for the company

2. Float - These are the number of shares available to trade

3. Insider ownership - Straightforward

4. Institutional ownership - Straightforward

5. Shares short - Straightforward, expressed as an absolute number

6. Days to cover - Ratio, calculates number of days it theoretically takes to cover a short position (shares short/average daily volume)

Armed with the above, we can see some important variables with respect to trading, liquidity, and ultimately the potential power of a squeeze (note all 6 components are moving targets with different factors impacting their speed and magnitude).

Tesla Share Structure

Let's look at Tesla in specific. All data is YCharts.

Outstanding Shares (O/S) vs. Float

The first is the obvious, which is the actual available shares to trade. If a stock has a large O/S but a small float, this will naturally impact the ability to cover. In Tesla's case, we see 169M out with a float of 126M. Score one for the bulls.

Insider Ownership

Insider ownership is critical. We know Musk has ~37M shares or approximately 22% of the outstanding, 29% of the float. Bulls win again.

Institutional Ownership

105M shares or 63% of O/S and 83% of the float. Bullish, particularly in context of the insiders.

Shares Short

34.5M or 20% of the O/S and 27% of the float. Neutral (more to follow).

Days to Cover

3.5. Bearish.

For those with experience shorting stocks and squeezing shorts, you can understand why I have been very careful as I dance around this stock (90% of the time from the short side).

For anyone who has been scratching their heads about the lofty 'valuation' for years, hopefully, the above helps as well. ~37M Musk shares + 105M institutional shares = 142M shares or 112% of the float, 85% of the O/S. In part 3 of this series, I plan to expand further on the institutional component of this stock.

The Science Of A Squeeze

Given the above dynamics, one would think bears heads are on the floor again, right? Not exactly. A deeper dive into the science of short squeezes here is helpful.

If you look below, you can see that squeeze numbers two and three both started from 40% of the float being short, and with over 10 days to cover (Again, DTC formula = total short interest/average daily volume).

Today, we are down to 29% short and only 3.5 days to cover. The issue is variability of our other squeeze dynamics, they have moved.

The difference can be further understood by looking at two main inputs to percent short and days to cover (O/S and volume). I have also added volatility since that is often driving higher volumes. You will note a 33% rise in O/S, a 180% rise in average volume, and a 33% rise in volatility vs. 2016.

Some may visualize this better on the charts, so the following highlights each squeeze better. The bottom line is the O/S (not shown) and the volumes (shown) are different from 2016 (and only one, volume, can be really be reduced at this point).

Is it enough to keep the stock corralled? That is "the" question, but so far it's not extremely surprising to see the 'burn' fizzle.

Additionally, in some way, the more Musk tweets, the more volatility is created, and that's actually putting a damper on any squeeze scenario (as volumes surge). The chart below shows how loud things got when the weekly trend line broke.

Normalized Float

Finally, we can take a look at the short data on its own, but always within the context of what we know overall.

Although outside the scope of today, for a stock like Tesla, 20% is really the floor on short interest (as a percentage of the float). The exact floor can never be known, but it is not a 0 like many securities. Therefore, when we normalize the data, we see a ~24-40% range.

The bottom line is the percentage of the float short is back below the mid-zone vs. the lower ~24% and most especially that upper 40% danger zone.

Adding It All Up

Ultimately, short squeezes are complicated and the inputs are variable (they can fizzle fast on you). It's not a one size fits all. As a standalone, it's not an investment strategy, particularly for a company losing money (this is dawning on most Tesla bulls after the move to 370).

Let's look at some performance of heavily shorted names (percentage of the float short in orange). This is probably not the list you want to be associated with.

But short interest can be a massive advantage when it comes to position trading and investing if you know what you are doing beyond the float.

Here are some big short squeeze performers over the last few years. I've marked the ones I owned and/or recommended for members at Fusion Point. I currently have 3 new, durable short squeeze stocks on my recommendation list.

Conclusion

Tesla's share structure is about as tight as they come. The short position expressed in percentage terms is back in the middle zone. With relatively high turnover and a rising O/S, the squeeze potential/dynamics have definitely changed, but cannot be ruled out. As a corporate strategy, it remains a meaningless endeavor overall.

Durable short squeezes meanwhile are an awesome tool for not only for swing trading but longer-term investing.

In part 3 of this series, I plan to take a deeper dive into the institutional ownership aspects of Tesla, which hopefully will help clarify some of the day to day trading confusion that this stock seems to create. I expect much of that qualitative analysis to be put to the test as the year wears on.

Thanks for reading...

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Tesla position is still primarily hedged, with a slight net short bias