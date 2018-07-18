CSX Massively Beat Estimates

CSX was able to grow both total shipments and revenues in the second quarter.

CSX Corp. (CSX) did it again. The company massively beat earnings in the second quarter. We also got everything we could ask for. Both sales and total volume went up while the company continued to improve its efficiency ratios. I said it before and say it again: CSX is the place to be.

Another Record Breaking Quarter

CSX increased its EPS from $0.64 one year ago to currently $1.01. This 58% increase was provided by strong revenue and volume growth on top of a 6% share count reduction and a lower tax rate. The Wall Street consensus was as low as $0.86 which means the company once again beat estimates. And this time, it was not even close. Moreover, the operating ratio hit an all-time low at 58.6%. Not only is this the lowest among all railroad companies, it is also a historical industry low.

That being said, let's look at the company's total shipments volume. Improved efficiency is one thing. However, I am also looking for higher shipments because of the stronger economic trend we are currently in. I discussed this in my previous article about CSX which is still up-to-date at this point.

The overview below reveals that we indeed got higher shipments. Total volume increased 2% with growth in every segment but agricultural products and fertilizers. Revenue increased in all segments except for fertilizer products. Revenue per unit on the other hand improved in every segment thanks to the company's improved efficiency. This pushes total revenue up 6% while revenue per unit improves 4%.

The overview below explains the revenue changes per segment a bit better. Fertilizer shipments were down due to the closure of a plant as we already discussed in the first quarter report. Moreover, it seems that the overview is a good representation of the general economic activity in the US. For example, forest products once again benefited from a strong construction and paper market.

Record Efficiency

Total sales increased 6% as I already mentioned. However, thanks to further savings in the labor and materials categories, CSX was able to reduce total expenses by 8%. The 11% labor savings were mainly due to an 11% headcount reduction. Moreover, the company was able to reduce train and engine employee road starts by 9% despite higher shipments. Yard and local starts also went down 9%. Total active locomotives dropped 13% which reduced the need for mechanicals.

All of this pushed operating income up 34% while lower interest expenses caused EBIT to increase 38%.

All major efficiency ratios showed improvements in the second quarter. Total dwell time fell 11% on a year-on-year basis and 7% compared to the first quarter. Total train length improved 13% to more than 7,200 feet.

Moreover, total capital investments have dropped 14% due to an overall higher efficiency and lower train count. This allowed adjusted free cash flow to soar to $1,329. This falls to $947 million after dividends which is higher than the company's total net earnings ($877 million).

Takeaway

Expectations were high and CSX delivered. The company grew both total volumes and sales in environment of strong economic growth while reducing its total number of trains and headcount. The result is strong bottom line growth along with improving efficiency ratios across the board.

While I am writing this, the company is gapping up almost 4% after the earnings report. I believe that traders continue to trust the company's measures to improve bottom line growth along with its efficiency. That being said, the stock price remains in a beautiful uptrend which is likely going to result in the stock hitting $80 over the next few months.

I continue to be bullish as long as the company executes its measures in an environment of above-average economic growth.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

