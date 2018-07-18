First Republic Putting Some Worries To Rest

First Republic is a well-run bank with a lot of growth ahead of it, but the share price reflects that.

There aren’t many truly unique business models in banking, but First Republic (FRC) comes pretty close. Specializing in high net worth (or NHW) clients, First Republic combines a “regular” bank focused largely on jumbo mortgages with a fast-growing business bank focused on private equity, venture capital, and non-profit organizations (including private schools) and a fast-growing asset and wealth management business. First Republic is consistent across its businesses in using a “high-touch” service model that prioritizes outstanding customer service, and the concentration of HNW households means that First Republic doesn’t need many branches to operate its business.

The only downside is that First Republic’s qualities are well-known on the Street. Second quarter results were pretty solid across the board, but the shares already price in mid-teens long-term earnings growth and meaningful improvements in returns on capital. Accordingly, while this is definitely a name I’d look to reconsider on a pullback, the risk/reward balance doesn’t look so interesting to me now.

A Second Quarter That Was Good Enough

On an adjusted basis, First Republic’s second quarter earnings only just beat expectations, making it a relatively lackluster performer in a quarter that has seen several solid or better performances. Still, the bank’s results should help ease some of the concerns about lending competition and spread pressure.

Revenue rose 11% year-over-year this quarter and 4% on a sequential basis. Net interest income, the source of about 80% of revenue, saw 9% yoy growth and 4% qoq growth, with double-digit growth in earning assets offset by over 20bp of net interest margin pressure in the annual comparison. Fee income grew nicely, with a 21% yoy jump and an 8% sequential improvement.

First Republic continues to invest across the business, and hiring away new asset management teams leads to higher expenses as it takes time for those new hires to ramp up their business once they get to First Republic. Operating expenses rose 19% from last year (and 2% from the prior quarter), leading to flat yoy performance in pre-provision profits and 8% sequential growth. Tangible book per share did grow 11% yoy, though, and 2% sequentially, while the return on tangible common equity moved back up over 12%.

Relative to expectations, revenue was better than expected, with both stronger net interest income and fee income. Expenses were also higher than expected, though, and First Republic is one of the relatively few banks so far to report meaningfully higher provision expense than analysts expected.

Loan Growth Remains Strong, And First Republic’s Deposit Franchise Is Showing Its Quality

First Republic reported 20% yoy growth in loans outstanding at the end of the period, as well as 6% sequential growth – outstanding results for a bank of this size. Originations were even stronger, with 28% growth both on a yoy and qoq comparison.

Although there have been some fears that slower C&I lending growth and more intense CRE lending competition would lead some banks to compete more aggressively for jumbo mortgages, First Republic is more than holding its own. Overall single family mortgages grew 18% in the quarter, while multifamily loans rose 30%. First Republic also saw strong growth in construction lending (single-family, multifamily, and commercial), and 20% growth in business lending.

First Republic’s efforts to grow its business lending have met with significant success, and business loans were one-third of originations in the quarter (up from less than 20% not so long ago), with strong demand from private equity and venture capital clients (largely for capital call purposes).

Yields rose slightly in the quarter (up 9bp qoq), but the new loans that First Republic is originating offer meaningfully better yields. Given the long-term nature of many of these loans (mortgages, in particular), it takes a while for those originations to move the needle.

First Republic is also addressing another pending concern – that its deposit beta would be a weakness in this rate cycle. The thinking goes that First Republic’s depositors (HNW individuals) are relatively savvy and sophisticated, and so will be more apt to move their money as yields rise. In truth, more than half of the deposit base is from low-cost business deposits and even the consumer deposits are proving stickier than expected. With that, First Republic’s 25% cumulative beta compares quite well with peers/comps like Signature (SBNY), Bank OZK (OZK), First Horizon (FHN) and so on.

The Opportunity

First Republic won’t be able to keep up this pace of loan originations, but that’s okay. I see plenty of growth opportunities for the bank in the coming years, and I like management’s efforts to launch programs like Professional Loan Program, Eagle Gold All-In-One, and Gradifi as a way to “recruit” young professionals that will be the bank’s future core HNW clientele. I also believe First Republic has grown its asset/wealth management business to a very attractive scale – it’s big enough to offer everything clients need, but small enough to be free of the red tape and bureaucracy that often inspires managers to jump ship.

First Republic will never be the best bank in terms of metrics like efficiency ratio or return on equity, but it is a very well-run bank with a lot of growth runaway ahead of it (roughly 4% share in targeted addressable market). I have little trouble modeling long-term double-digit earnings growth, as the bank continues to benefit from its efforts to drive both traditional and business loan growth, as well as asset management fees.

The Bottom Line

Although I think this is a well-run bank, I don’t see an especially exciting opportunity in the stock. The shares are already pricing in mid-teens long-term earnings growth, not to mention mid-teens returns on tangible capital. I wouldn’t suggest owners sell just because the shares are looking a little rich, but I’ll be waiting on the sidelines in the hope of an opportunity to buy in at some point in the future at a more favorable risk/reward trade-off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.