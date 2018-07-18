Tonix's Fast Track Designation Is A Win, But New PTSD Data Is Coming Soon

With the phase 3 HONOR study coming under the required p-value necessary for early stopping, it is possible that regulatory approval for TNX-102 SL for PTSD could come sooner than expected.

The FDA has already cleared the IND for the phase 2 Alzheimer's Aggression study and it's likely that it should be initiated before the end of the year.

Recently, Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) announced that the FDA had granted Fast Track Designation for TNX-102 SL for the treatment of Alzheimer's Agitation. Another reason to be bullish for the stock is because results are expected this quarter from a late-stage study treating patients with military-related PTSD. For these reasons, I believe that Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a buy.

TNX-102 SL Alzheimer's Agitation

The FDA granted TNX-102 SL with Fast Track Designation for treating patients with Alzheimer's agitation. What this means is that Tonix will get a host of benefits for receiving this designation. Such benefits include more interactions with the FDA. This allows a more robust interaction with the FDA to make sure that all information that will eventually be submitted in an application are in order. Another benefit is being able to submit parts of the NDA as a rolling regulatory submission over time, instead of having to wait until all trials have been completed before being able to submit it. This gives a slight head start in the regulatory process to get regulatory approval at a quicker rate. Which brings me to the last benefit I will mention, which is the ability for priority review. A lot of the NDA applications that are sent to the FDA take about 10 to 12 months to review. However, with the potential for priority review for this indication, the review time could be cut down to as soon as 6 months. I'm happy to see that the FDA was able to grant this indication with Fast Track Designation. The reason why I state that is because there are no FDA approved drugs to treat Alzheimer's Aggression. Even better, a few month ago Tonix was cleared for its IND by the FDA to start a phase 2 study for this patient population. It is highly likely that this study should start sometime before the end of the year.

Approaching Catalyst

The Fast Track Designation for TNX-102 SL in Alzheimer's Aggression is important, but there is a more pressing piece of news that is rapidly approaching. That's because Tonix is gearing up to report interim results in Q3 2018 for patients using TNX-102 SL to treat military-related PTSD. The phase 3 trial is known as the HONOR study, and it enrolled 550 patients with CAPS-5 greater than or equal to 33. What does CAPS-5 mean? CAPS-5 is a clinician administered rating scale based on points to determine the severity of PTSD symptoms. The primary endpoint involves CAPS-5. At the interim analysis, it will be determined if TNX-102 SL provides a greater change from baseline in CAPS-5 compared to placebo. The required p-value for the study to be halted early due to efficacy will require the interim analysis to show a p-value of p < 0.01. If the study continues as planned the final analysis for this study will happen Q1 of 2019. If the trial has to go that route, then the p-value required to achieve a successful study will need to be p < 0.045. That means if the interim analysis isn't stopped early due to an extremely positive outcome, the study will still have a chance to succeed on the final readout. In my opinion, this is a high risk/high reward catalyst. That's because of the way the trial is set up. If that p-value does breach under the p-value threshold required for efficacy, then the trial can be stopped early. In that case, the stock could trade much higher. In addition, it will allow Tonix to immediately file for FDA approval.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Tonix Pharmaceuticals has cash and cash equivalents of $19.3 million as of March 31, 2018. As you can see this cash position is extremely low. In addition, it states in its filing that it will have enough cash to fund its operations until the end of 2018. Considering that it won't wait until the end of the year to raise cash, I believe it will do so soon. A cash raise could come as early as this week so be aware of that risk.

Conclusion

The Fast Track Designation got the stock trading higher again, which is good news. However, the most important piece of news is the upcoming results from the phase 3 military-related PTSD study using TNX-102 SL. There are two risks associated with Tonix Pharmaceuticals that investors should be aware of. The first risk involves the upcoming trial results from the phase 3 HONOR study. There is no guarantee that the efficacy threshold will be met at the interim analysis. In addition, if the p-value turns out to be disastrous, the stock will likely trade lower by 50% or more. The second risk involves the small cash position. I think that a cash raise is on the table soon, and could be done as early as this week. However, I believe there is great upside potential in play if the results turn out to be statistically significant. For that reason, I believe that Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a buy.

