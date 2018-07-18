Market Volatility Bulletin: Is The Long Bond Yield Too Low Relative To Inflation And GDP Growth?

With the July VX futures in the books, the period from Feb through April is looking more and more like an anomaly. Short vol currently has a better set up.

30-year Treasury yields are still below 3%, which is puzzling given the increasing levels of inflation and economic growth. I think Treasury vol will likely need to pick up.

Market Intro

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are following the broader global trend (ACWX) of drifting in Wednesday's session; spot VIX sports an 11-handle amidst the decreasing concern over trade tensions.

While domestic equities mostly trade within a stone's throw of all-time highs, international stocks are still down about 10% as a group from 52-week levels.

Volatility readings have been challenged in part not only by the upward trajectory of the S&P 500, but by the disparity of the performance between sectors.

Bear in mind that the financial sector (XLF) is much larger in terms of its weighting than the real estate sector (XLRE), but this kind of meandering, independent performance from sector to sector creates an anchor for volatility, as it drags down correlations.

Thoughts on Volatility

Assuming the Atlanta Fed's estimate holds up, it is remarkable that we would only see five quarters of real GDP growth at or above 4% during an almost ten-year expansion. We'll get the flash GDP estimate next Friday at 8:30 PM EST. The question that I think is worthwhile is how the long end of the bond market responds to the news. The 30-Yr T-Bond prints 2.97% at this moment in time: is this appropriate if both inflation and economic growth are on the rise?

US stocks are grinding higher, in part thanks to increasing EPS figures from the underlying index components. I do not mean to be a cynic or a downer, but it is worth considering the extent to which these figures are born of revenue growth (which tends to hold up fairly well) vs. profit margin expansion (which falters both easily and dramatically when subjected to an economic downturn).

This long economic and earnings expansion has been marked mostly through margin growth, and only somewhat by revenue growth. In fact, today's revenue per share of $1259 is only 16% higher than the peak from Q3 2008.

All the same, earnings are trending higher in the present environment, which for now seems to be providing a ceiling for volatility.

Today's CBOE SKEW reading is extremely high. For what it's worth, we printed here earlier in the year just before stocks dumped pretty hard. Bill Valentine raises the point that different measures frequently signal different levels of alarm.

End of day, no one indicator is foolproof, and as such, it is a good idea to keep an eye on a number of them and understand how the metric might inform one's trading style.

Term Structure

Put another figure down in the VRO, which lists the settlement prices on expired monthly VX contracts. The highest expiration occurred in 2008 at 67.22, and the lowest in Dec '17 at 8.75 (which for those who remember essentially amounted to vol falling through the floor just prior to the print - even in 2017 that was an extraordinary reading). July went down in the books without much event, very much in line with the prior two expirations.

Through this lens, February through April appear as linked outliers in a series that mostly hovers in the low-to-mid teens going back to July 2016. As of this morning, August is officially the new front month, and will remain so for 34 days until Aug 21.

Spot VIX is testing levels that it has not been able to pull off for very long, even if we look back to mid-January of this year, before February's VIXplosion.

The set-up looks pretty gorgeous for VX shorts at present (SVXY): the gap between spot and the front-month is quite wide. Beyond that, spot itself trades at a healthy premium to a low (and falling) historical vol.

Earnings season is delivering mostly positive news, and we have the earmarks of a positive GDP print next week after having just hurdled the risks associated with Jay Powell's congressional testimony. Really, what long-vol players (VXX, UVXY) need right now in a big way is either a left-tail event or a tech-wreck spasm such as we saw as recently as last month.

Unfortunately for the long-VIX crowd, NASDAQ vol looks just as "relaxed" as the standard S&P VIX. Indeed the reading is at the lower end of its range, but nearly five vol points higher than S&P's vol reading. While one may disagree with the level of the reading as to its appropriateness, it is hard to argue that those trading NASDAQ volatility are somehow out to lunch or failing to price the market that's in front of them.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

In the previous MVB I asked readers whether they believed that we were in a "rental home bubble", as suggested by a graphic from Lance Roberts. Leo Plotkin offered his opinion on the real estate market (commercial and residential) in Denver, CO. What I find interesting is that the rising rates are not causing more heartburn in arguably overheating markets; usually higher interest rates is a cure for low cap rates.

I appreciate Leo taking the time to share his view, and welcome other readers to share their thoughts on the state of today's rental market, either for the US as a whole or your local area.

