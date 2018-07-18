United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) CEO Bill Crawford on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Marliese Shaw - EVP & IR

Bill Crawford - CEO & President

Eric Newell - CFO

Analysts

Mark Fitzgibbon - Sandler O’Neill & Partners

Collyn Gilbert - KBW

Brody Preston - Piper Jaffray

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the United Financial Bancorp Inc. Q2 2018 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Marliese Shaw, the Executive Vice President for Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Marliese Shaw

Thank you, Debbie. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter conference call. Before we begin, we'd like to remind you to read our Safe Harbor advisement on forward-looking statements on our earnings announcement. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expected results. Our comments today are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor afforded by that advisement.

And now, I'd like to introduce Bill Crawford, our Chief Executive Officer and President.

Bill Crawford

Thank you, Marliese and thank you to all of you for joining us on today's call. Today I will make a few high-level comments and then turn the call over to our CFO, Eric Newell, who will take you through the details of the quarter.

I was pleased with the linked quarter loan deposit and checking account growth. Additionally, United Financial Bancorp Inc. saw its net interest margin expand during the second quarter and asset quality, liquidity and capital remain strong and stable.

Furthermore, we are seeing robust commercial loan pipelines heading into the third quarter of 2018, which is typically our strongest quarter for loan growth. And tangible book value per share increased to $11.40 after paying out 39% of our earnings via cash dividend to our shareholders.

I want to take this opportunity to thank our United Bank employees for their steadfast focus on serving our customers and communities.

I will now turn the call over to Eric Newell, our CFO.

Eric Newell

Thanks, Bill, and good morning. The company's performance during the second quarter of 2018 resulted in $0.31 per diluted share of earnings, with the main drivers of this consensus peaked [ph], provided by a stronger NIM driving linked quarter growth and net interest income and lower than anticipated provision and tax expense, which was somewhat offset by lower than expected fee income and higher expenses.

The company had some one-time items in its expenses in the second quarter. We had more aggressive on boarding costs for mortgage loan officers recruitment that we did not anticipate going into the quarter.

We had some true-ups to incentive plans due to stronger loan growth and improved wealth management performance in the second quarter than what we realized in the first quarter, and we started to recognize expenses associated with annual carryover of paid time off due to the materiality of that expense as our workforce grows. Each items -- each attributed considerably to the consensus mix on noninterest expenses and my expectations going into the second quarter.

Given the challenging revenue growth environment, our management of expenses has been in the forefront of the company's attention. Balancing regulatory requirements and investment in areas of the company that can drive revenue growth in the face of the flat yield curve is challenging at best. And we continue to scrutinize expenses or savings throughout -- through seeking ways to better utilize our retail footprint to drive towards higher vacancy rates in our shared service departments and taking a more aggressive posture towards negotiation of third-party vendor contract renewals, and to employ a higher level of scrutiny over our discretionary expenses, include -- including raising the internal rate of return required for projects that may show elongated periods until breakeven.

The NIM expanded by 7 basis points in the second quarter of 2018 from the linked period. This is primarily attributed -- attributable to the intense focus on booking, earning assets to support or are accretive to the company's existing earning asset yields.

We continue to experience a high-level of prepayments in our commercial books due to spread narrowing, and there are times when we deem it more appropriate to allow the asset to move off of our books because it's not supportive of our ROA and ROE goals.

Within our commercial portfolio, we’re looking at twice as many deals this year over last year to book the same amount of production. Some good news, though, is that our pipeline is the largest it's been this year and, in fact, since third quarter 2016. And we expect that in the second half of 2018 we will grow earning assets that support our 2018 growth forecasts.

The third quarter of the calendar year is generally a seasonally favorable period for commercial bookings. In terms of pricing, we frequently see spreads of 140 to 160 basis points over the index, which is pricing that we would typically not book on our balance sheet without a considerable deposit relationship which would result in an accretive ROE. We're booking spreads of about 180 to 220 basis points over the index at this time.

Deposit costs are continuing to see pressure. As you would expect the New England loan growth markets where deposits in this geography are growing around 1% to 2% annually. We frequently look at the delta between our pricing along with our competitors to wholesale market pricing such as the FHLB, and over the last several quarters we’ve seen top of market pricing get close to alternative wholesale market pricing, indicating an increased level of competitors in the market.

There are parts of the curve where top of market pricing is -- in a comparable duration is within 50 basis points of FHLB funding. Coming into this period, we are generally observing 100 to 150 basis points below comparable wholesale funding for top of market pricing.

As I stated earlier, I attribute our 7 basis points of NIM expansion to the slower and more thoughtful growth on the earning assets side. And I would additionally attribute it to the company's balance sheet positioning or by net interest income as largely neutral to interest rate changes.

For the second half of 2018 and into 2019, I believe we will have a flat NIM without any significant change from where we are now, though we may have a quarter here and there where there is some fluctuation due to timing of fed interest rate moves. I remind you, our forecast slide is not considered future fed rate moves.

Fee income becoming lighter than expected and declined from the first quarter, primarily attributed to mortgage banking revenue. Mortgage servicing rights valuation declined by $1.4 million pre-tax between the two periods. Despite a 12 basis point increase in the 10-year treasury yield, which is a proxy to MSR valuation.

Our valuation agents have seen industry costs increased for servicing, which is an important input into our MSR valuation. While we do hedge a portion of our mortgage servicing rights valuation, this hedge cannot protect us from valuation input changes, such as servicing costs.

I would like to comment regarding our effective tax rate for the quarter. You'll note that our rate is much lower than anticipated. As we all know, tax modeling is based on annual assumptions and when those assumptions change there's an adjustment that must be made to catch up to the last actual period as if the model had the adjusted assumption for the entire year. And this add some volatility to our forecasts.

Three areas that drove our effective tax rate down was lower than anticipated pre-tax income for the full-year due to lower loan growth than we had initially forecasted, a higher level of tax credits than what was originally anticipated, and finally a higher level of option exercises, which under the new accounting guidance is treated as a discrete item which can impact our quarterly tax rate.

In our forecast slide, you will note that for the remainder of 2018 and 2019 we are reflecting the Webster branch acquisition and assumed deposits. In 2019, we estimate there is no incremental impact due to the acquisition of the branches and assumed deposits and this is due to the anticipated deploying of assumed deposits into higher cost borrowings initially.

We believe that as we deploy assumed deposits into earning assets, incrementally above the current loan growth forecasts, they will more than cover the incremental expenses of the net three branches we will add to the franchise and associate staff, as well as incrementally improve net interest income.

There will be some lease extinguishment expenses in the fourth quarter of 2018 once the deal is closed, which will be one-time in nature, and we are still working through the accounting of that expense, so I’ve nothing to share with you today.

Thank you for your time this morning, and our management team and I will answer your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Mark Fitzgibbon of Sandler O'Neill & Partners. Please go ahead.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Hey, guys. Good morning.

Bill Crawford

Hey, Mark.

Eric Newell

Hey, Mark.

Mark Fitzgibbon

It look like you didn’t change your fee income guidance even though mortgage was down a bunch this quarter. Are you assuming a big rebound in mortgage later in the year or is there going to be an uptick in some other fee income line?

Bill Crawford

Technically, you’re normally asking about limited partnership expense, and so I actually was looking at that [indiscernible].

Mark Fitzgibbon

That’s my next question. My next question.

Bill Crawford

So if you look at our year-to-date limited partnership expense, I would estimate about 75% of what we expect to recognize for the year has been already recognized in the first half. So you have that benefit for the forecast in '18. We have been working on on-boarding some loan officers that we had some turnover in the New England market. And so we do expect that has those loan officers come on and we probably will be showing more gain on sale in the mortgage line. So I wouldn't characterize it as a large pickup. Certainly the MSR valuation was a headwind for us this quarter. We generally -- annually, we reassess our deposit fee structure and every summer we come out with a generally -- 2% to 3% to 4% increase in fees. So that's an expectation that we have for the back half of '18. And also we have some -- our wealth management group generally does seasonally well in the third quarter, which also would support the unchanged fee income forecast for the year.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Okay. And then it looked like there was a pretty big uptick in service charges and fees this quarter. Anything unusual in there?

Bill Crawford

I wouldn't characterize it as unusual. I think that there were a lot of one thing that does pop into my mind immediately is wealth management, there was a lot of volatility in the first quarter of the year, market volatility, which I think really dampened their performance and they were able to rebound in a pretty strong fashion in the second quarter.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Okay. And then lastly the -- it look like C&I business loan or business loan yields were up about 45 basis points from the linked quarter and I know obviously you get the benefit of the fed hikes, but was there any prepayment penalties or loan recoveries or anything in there that move that number up?

Bill Crawford

No.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Collyn Gilbert of KBW. Please go ahead.

Collyn Gilbert

Thanks. Good morning, guys.

Bill Crawford

Hi.

Collyn Gilbert

Just a follow-up on the loan discussion. So loan growth obviously is good and Eric you alluded to a strong pipeline going into the third quarter. Can you just talk about sort of where you're seeing the growth and kind of what’s driving that? And just kind of your -- yes, what sort of the composition of the pipeline?

Eric Newell

I think if you look at the growth that we've shown year-to-date in the categories, I know investor CRE is one area that we've been growing more aggressively this year than we had in previous years. I think that’s probably an indication of what we will be doing in the back half of the year.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay.

Eric Newell

But in terms of -- I don’t think you guys see a lot of significant growth in consumer relative to the growth that you would see on the commercial side. The residential portfolio did grow a little bit in the first half of the year. We generally like to kind of keep that portfolio as a percentage of total where we had it, so there could be some timing there where we might have it in the portfolio, but then end up selling it. But I think we're obviously, the C&I is certainly an area that we want to -- will continue to grow and there's generally a longer selling process when trying to convince those potential COIs to come over to United and I think we’re going to continue to focus on that. But certainly seeing that that investor CRE has been more of a growth area for us this year.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. Okay. And have you seen pricing within that segment improve or relative to where you’ve seen rates go, but just curious competitively what pricing within that segment is doing?

Eric Newell

Yes, I think back to my prepared commentary, no we haven't. I think spreads have come in dramatically over the first half of the year. And so there are times where we’re competing against others that are willing to offer down to 140 basis points over the index. And if that asset is sitting on our balance sheet at something that’s obviously higher and they’re repricing, we often times will let that asset go away from us or we’re seeing a lot of prepayments occur because they’re able to get a lower rate than what they’re currently at, not because of the interest rate, it's just because the spreads have come in a lot. So that’s one of the reasons why we’re looking at a lot more deals, a lot more flow is coming into our pipeline because we want to ensure that we're booking assets that are supportive or creative to our NIM and our ROE goals.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. Okay. That’s helpful. And then just tying also to your comments on the funding side and the competitive pressures that you guys are seeing there on the deposit side. Are you able to extend duration at all? Like if you’re going to maybe start to look at the FHLB as an alternative, can you get a little bit more duration on some of those funding vehicles or how are you thinking about duration on the funding side?

Eric Newell

Yes. We -- I know I didn’t talked about it in our prepared commentary but on the FHLB portfolio, if you look at the swap curves in the first half of the year, there was some dislocation between the FHLB and the swap curve, so we were actually able to take I think it was over $100 million of notional and use -- and really put some duration on that was much cheaper in the swap market than the FHLB market. So incrementally, we definitely seek ways to add duration to our funding portfolio. So that's one example of what we did in the first half of the year, we believe that was in the second quarter. And also on the deposit side, we -- as a management team we spend a lot of time looking at what our competitors are doing and what's working in terms of some special pricing. And it seems where there's, kind of a sweet spot, at least for now in our markets that consumers are willing to go out to about 19, 20 months, something that kind of roads even if you have a pretty high rate out there, even if you’re top of market at 20 months, the consumer doesn’t generally seem to bite. So we are -- again, if this is an -- its incrementally, but we are playing in that 15 to 18 months area, try to ever so -- slowly add some duration to our CD portfolio.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. That’s very helpful. And then just one last question, in the guidance tables that you guys provided in the slide deck, I just was curious it looks like you perhaps removed your second half 2019 ROA target or there's an NA there where you would had a 1% previously. What's causing that removal?

Bill Crawford

Hey, Collyn. This is Bill. We remain committed to achieving that. That's just -- whatever, we didn’t have a down, but we remain committed to our 1% ROA back half of '19 at the 10% effective tax rate.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. Okay, got it. Okay. That’s all I had. Thank you.

Bill Crawford

Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Brody Preston with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Brody Preston

Good morning, guys. How are you?

Eric Newell

Good.

Brody Preston

Eric, just to clarify, so there was no prepay or anything like that in the overall NIM number?

Eric Newell

No. I mean, they’re -- its very de minimis. It wasn't something that would impact our NIM.

Brody Preston

Okay. Okay, great. With the loan growth guidance, I guess you touched on investor CRE sort of maybe driving the back half of the year. But I just want to get a sense for where you're seeing sort of the best opportunities from a geographic standpoint, I guess, where you're seeing the most competition?

Eric Newell

I would say in any of the geographies that we play in or definitely seen competition. So obviously, our legacy Massachusetts and Connecticut were very focused on that as well vetted and known that we participate in our regional commercial real estate portfolio, we will do deals in Upstate New York, Pennsylvania, down in little into the Mid-Atlantic. We don't have a significant New York City exposure portfolio and we’re not really focused on any specific -- it's not like we’re doing multifamily in New York City. We don't have a material exposure to that. So I think anywhere that we’re really playing or seeing competition. Because everyone's is going after the same high-quality assets that we're going after.

Brody Preston

Right. So, I guess, in terms of pricing could you give us a sense of what -- what's driving, I guess, maybe that spread compression that you noted earlier, specifically within the investor CRE market?

Eric Newell

I think if you look at collateralized loan obligations, CLOs, if you -- because there's lot of visibility into that market because of trades, and the AAA tranches there this year, the spread that were being done were sub 100 basis points for the first time and it's probably ever. And a lot of that’s being driven by insurance companies, I think we’re seeing very similar behavior in the whole loan market as well in the commercial real estate market whereas insurance companies are willing to -- because they have obviously very different duration or liability duration profile than a bank does, they’re willing to accept lower spreads for high quality assets. And also you have some larger bank players that have a deposit profile that is the cost of those deposits are much lower than what we could -- are currently experiencing, so they’re willing to reduce their spread down to what we're seeing sometimes down to a 140 basis points.

Brody Preston

Okay, great. That’s good color. And then, I guess, switching gears a little bit on the securities portfolio, just let me get a sense of the strategy there, show you the modeling and up down flat, any changes?

Eric Newell

I would say that on a notional basis its flat. And so as the balance sheet growing, we are seeing that percent -- the percentage of the investment portfolio of the total assets is declining.

Brody Preston

Okay.

Eric Newell

And it actually affect, I would probably say even -- if you look at year-to-date experience, I think you may have seen, it's actually the notional shrunk, probably just keep that trend going.

Brody Preston

Okay. Just want to touch based on Connecticut, the real estate market there and your thoughts on the impacts from SALT so far?

Eric Newell

Yes, I think it's a little early yet. I don’t know if we're really seeing anything materially change in valuation in Connecticut due to the tax reform. I know that some papers have said that Connecticut might see 1% to 2% decline in valuations over 10 years. So since we're only in year one, not even really -- we haven't really seen anything.

Brody Preston

Okay. And I guess on [indiscernible], I just wonder if you guys have any updated thoughts there, if you could share anything?

Eric Newell

We’ve been working on [indiscernible] for the last two years, and there's a team of us that are working or there's a committee of us that meet frequently and we actually have a couple folks that are working on a full-time. And we expect that we will probably be offering up some type of disclosure early in 2019.

Brody Preston

Okay. And then on the -- you talked about, I guess, maybe commercial loan sort of carrying the day for the rest of the year. And I know it's just a small portion of your book, but I just want to get a sense for consumer installment loans, it's the sixth straight quarter that you’ve seen pretty strong double-digit annualized growth. And so I want to get a sense for what’s driving that?

Eric Newell

Well, we’ve been investing in our consumer origination team, you’re pricing better execution in cross-selling efforts where we're either trying to -- we are talking to customers that have a mortgage, but don't have a home equity with us. We also are doing better execution in utilization. So while utilization as a portfolio, I don’t know if it's really gone up tremendously, maybe a little bit. We weren't really ever talking to our home-equity customers that we did have, that say hey why don’t you use your home-equity, so we’re starting to do -- market to those customers a little bit more and we also from time-to-time augment that portfolio with some other home-equity loans from other geographies just to get some exposure outside of Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Brody Preston

All right. Great. Thank you very much, guys.

Eric Newell

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Bill Crawford, CEO, for any closing remarks.

Bill Crawford

Okay. Well, thank you for your interest in our company and we’re always available to take questions. So thanks again. Have a great day.

Operator

This concludes the conference for today. Thank you for attending the presentation. You may now disconnect.