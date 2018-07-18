Why Johnson & Johnson Is An Attractive Investment

The recent verdict will be appealed, even if the company loses it can absorb the cost with ease.

Recently an article was written here, stating Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is not particularly attractive at this time. Due to a few factors it has been trading off its 52 week highs and in my opinion continues to offer a compelling growth story. Despite being a mega cap company with over $80 billion in 2018 revenues expected, the company still manages to grow its top line every year. With the strongest credit rating available, shareholder friendly management, and active portfolio management, the company will continue to grow revenues and profits.

Johnson & Johnson Steady As She Goes

J&J has offered steady performance to investors for decades. While its large growth days are likely in the past, it still continues to grow its business. Below we can review some common metrics investors would review.

Source: Morningstar

The current p/e is not accurately shown above (actual p/e is 15.9), it is the lowest current p/e since 2010. A time in which the country was still in recession and the stock market was cheap by any normal measure of value. As we can also see the index in which JNJ trades within has a current p/e of 20.39. We also see that price to cash flow is the lowest since 2015.

JNJ data by YCharts

With comparing the forward p/e ratio basis we can see the company is the lowest in its peer group, behind only Pfizer (PFE). What should be of note that estimates for the next four quarters actually have the forward p/e under 15x earnings.

During the great recession of 2008 we saw the company lose steam. However, the decline in sales was minimal considering how severe the recession was and how large the company is. This is due to it having a rather large base of products necessary for consumer use during all economic cycles.

2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 Revenue $61.1B $63.74B $61.89B $61.6B $65.03B $67.2B Profit $10.6B $12.9B $12.4B $13.3B $13.9B $14.3B EPS $4.15 $4.57 $4.63 $4.78 $5.00 $5.10 Shares outstanding 2.91B 2.80B 2.796B 2.77B 2.68B 2.812B

Source: JNJ Investor Relations

We can see that even times of economic duress J&J performed steadily. Increasing earnings, reducing shares outstanding, and not suffering any real loss. This is why investors pay a premium for a company like JNJ. The company can be counted on to deliver in the most pressing of times.

Johnson & Johnson Debt

The recent article pointed to some debt levels rising. So we shall review.

Source: Morningstar

We see cash has fallen to about $15.2 billion, this is in part due to the acquisition of Actelion which was acquired for all cash. The company has kept debt relatively safe at around $32 billion. Subtracting the cash the company stands at a net debt position of $15 billion. Total debt to equity is safe at 1.47. So at this time I am not worried about J&J's debt position, especially with the company's strong free cash flow of over $17.5 billion in 2017.

As many of us know J&J is one of two companies in the world to have a AAA rated balance sheet. The only other company with the honor is Microsoft (MSFT). With this rating the company is able to secure debt with minimal cost and should be taking advantage of it as it has. We will watch for any change but assume this rating will stand as management has shown its dedication to it.

Recent Talc Verdict

Recently as many of us are aware, Johnson & Johnson lost its largest lawsuit yet in the company's fight against talc litigation.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, as we had hoped and knew would happen, the company is appealing the verdict. Even the plaintiffs' lawyer expects the damages to be cut in half. So in the worst absolute outcome, JNJ could be responsible for up to $2.35 billion in damages. While I believe the company will fight this hard, it is nice to see that even in the worst case the damages may only be half of what was reported. Many investors may not realize this if they do not do the research. The company luckily generates enough cash flow and has a strong enough balance sheet to continue fighting these cases.

Second Quarter Strength

Fresh off of second quarter earnings we continue to see strong growth.

Source: Investor Presentation

With pharmaceutical sales up double digits, consumer sales up slightly, and medical devices up, there was no weakness found anywhere.

Source: Investor Presentation

There was growth in every region JNJ operates in, by a decent amount I might add. The only weakness the company faced was from foreign exchange headwinds which is to be expected for a global operator. Operationally all business units within consumer health, pharma, and medical devices saw strong growth. This is impressive for a company of this size to still be producing such growth. The company's shares however, trade as if they are barely growing or seeing no growth at all.

During the quarter the company also pruned its portfolio of some assets. It sold its LifeScan business for $2.1 billion and its Advanced Sterilization Products business for an estimated $2.8 billion. When closed this should put $4.9 billion back into the company's pocket. This is more than enough to pay the verdict it recently lost should it lose again, without touching any of the company's current cash balance.

Conclusion

Johnson & Johnson is a wonderful company at a fair price. Reviewing its discounted cash flow value we can see what the company might just be worth.

Source: Money Chimp

As we can see above, the company calculator found a DCF of $180.86. This is assuming JNJ can't even keep up with its 5 year earnings growth rate of about 10%. Since 2012 we have seen earnings grow 50%. Partially due to share repurchases, which should continue in the future.

Source: Money Chimp

Here we can see how much higher the DCF shows JNJ's value should earnings growth continue the trend for the next 5 years. I even upped the discount rate as a competitive factor for the J&J and we come to a value of $240.42. That being said, it seems there is value in the shares at today's prices.

We also like the safe and steady yield JNJ provides. With 56 years of dividend increases, the company is likely to continue increasing its dividend.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Yield Chart

Currently shares yield 2.79% after the run up proceeding earnings. This offers investors a chance to get a yield that the shares have only offered 31.8% of the time in the past 20 years. Continued dividend raises and another expected in 2 more quarters will allow investors to have a yield on cost that will grow. Assuming the next raise is inline with the last 5 years of 6.5% we would receive a dividend next year of $0.95/0.96 a quarter or about $3.80/$3.84 annually. On today's prices of $129 a share, we would have a yield on cost of about 3%. And as we can see from the chart above a yield above 3% only has happened 21.7% of the time in the past 20 years. The dividend none the less is more than safe with a payout ratio of only 50%.

Johnson and Johnson is not a huge growth stock. However, for investors looking for a stable growing company that is recession resistant and will be sure to return greater dividends every year, J&J is the company you can count on. I believe anything under $130 is a fair price and anything under $120 is a wonderful price for investors. In the long run the company will continue to offer steady shareholder returns. This stock is a great cornerstone investment for any portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All investors should do their own due diligence before making an investment. All ideas expressed in this article are a matter of opinion and not a recommendation.