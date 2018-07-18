LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (LTXB) CEO Kevin Hanigan on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Welcome to the LegacyTexas Financial Group Bank Q2 2018 Earnings Call and Webcast.

Scott Almy

Thanks, Keith. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the call. Before getting started, I'd like to remind you that this presentation may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement.

At this time, if you're logged into our webcast, please refer to the slide presentation available online, including our Safe Harbor statement on Slide 2. For those of you joining by phone, please note that the Safe Harbor statement and presentation are available on our website at legacytexasfinancialgroup.com. All comments made during today's call are subject to that safe harbor statement. I'm joined this morning by LegacyTexas' President and CEO, Kevin Hanigan; and Chief Financial Officer, Mays Davenport. After the presentation, we'll be happy to address questions that you may have as time permits.

With that, I'll turn it over to Kevin.

Kevin Hanigan

Thanks, Scott, and thank you, all for joining us on the call this morning. I will make some general comments on the quarter and cover the first few pages of the slide deck before turning the call over to Mays. After he completes his prepared remarks, we'll open up the call and entertain your questions. During the quarter, we took the opportunity to put the healthcare and oil and gas credit issues behind us, which elevated our loan losses and provisioning.

Outside of this credit cleanup, we continued to grow revenue, expand margin and control our expenses. Based on the actions we took during the quarter, we believe we have put the company in a position to perform at the top quartile or better in terms of NIM, ROA, ROE and efficiency ratio. With that as a backdrop, let's turn to Page 4 of the slide deck. Our net income for the quarter totaled $27.8 million yielding both GAAP and core EPS of $0.59. As we suggested on the first quarter call, our efficiency ratio improved to an all-time best, 44.4%.

Loans grew $102 million for the quarter, despite our electing to exit $92 million of loans, which included $83 million of energy-related shared national credits. Despite the elevated charge-offs and related provisionings to clean up the last of the healthcare and energy credits, we were still able to produce a very respectable ROA of 1.24%. I think this speaks well to the earnings capacity of our company.

Nonperforming loans declined by $30.2 million for the quarter and now total only $19.6 million or 0.29% of gross loans held for investments. Additionally, total classified loans dropped $40.6 million from the Q1 totals. More on our credit statistics later. We closed Q2 with TCE to total assets of 9.07%, and Tier 1 risk-based common stood at 9.78%.

Turning to Slide 5, I would highlight that loans were up 1.6% on a linked quarter basis and 8.1% over the second quarter of last year. As a reminder, we have elected to sell off or not renew $148 million of shared national credits in our energy book in the first 6 months of 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits continue to grow, and they were up 2.4% on a linked quarter basis and up 13% over last year. Importantly, our net interest margin expanded 8 basis points in Q2 to an all-time high of 3.93%.

Slide 6 shows the impressive growth of our loan portfolio and highlights the major components of the portfolio. CRE represents about 45% of the loan portfolio, followed by C&I at 23.5%, consumer real estate, which is at 19.2%, energy at 7.3%, and construction and development, which is mostly loans to homebuilders is just 4% of the portfolio. Slide 7 and 8 cover our energy lending portfolio, which totals $515 million, down $31.8 million from Q1. On Slide 8, the pie chart shows we've continued to reduce the amount of shared national credit exposures led by other banks. The energy portfolio, which, at one point, was about 50% SNCs purchased is now down to only 6% of the portfolio.

Slide 9. On this slide on asset quality will be the last slide I cover before turning the call over to Mays. Slide 9 shows the tremendous progress we have made on cleaning up our nonperforming assets, most notably in the energy and healthcare portfolios. The chart also shows that our core portfolios outside of energy and healthcare have remained very solid in terms of credit quality. The process of cleaning up the energy and healthcare portfolio has been painful, and occasionally embarrassing.

But NPAs to total assets now stands at 29 basis points, placing us in the top decile when compared to the banks in the KRX index. Finally, while not depicted on this chart, our allowance for loan losses divided by our nonperforming loans, now stands at a very healthy 328.6%.

With that, let me turn the call over to Mays.

John Davenport

Thanks, Kevin. I'll start on Page 10, where you'll see we continue to reposition our deposit base away from high-beta corresponded deposits to low-beta core deposits. While total deposits decreased $73.1 million during the quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits grew $40.3 million or 2.4% for the quarter, and $198.5 million or 13% year-over-year. Ending Q2, at 25% of total deposits.

The changes we've made to the deposit mix year-to-date have meaningfully increased the bank's asset sensitivity and preparedness for continued rate hikes. Our cost of deposits including noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased to 80 basis points in 2018, up from 64 basis points in 2017. Slide 11 shows net interest income for the first quarter of $83.9 million, an increase of $5.3 million or 6.8% linked quarter and $8.2 million or 10.8% higher in the second quarter 2017.

Q2 2018 net interest income was positively impacted by a $313 million increase in average earning assets as well as an 8 basis point improvement in NIM. Net interest margin was 3.93% compared to 3.85% linked quarter and 3.77% for the same quarter last year. Slide 12 depicts our continued disciplined expense management and reduction of expenses from Q1 to a more normal run rate of $42.2 million for the quarter.

As Kevin mentioned earlier, we had a record low core efficiency ratio of 44.4% as compared to 48.4% linked quarter and 45% for Q2 2017. We actually reduced our total FTE from $862 this time last year to $847. We continue to rationalize every dollar spent and review all branch locations, looking for opportunities to downsize or eliminate where possible. Slide 13 shows the strengthening of our capital position at June 30, 2018.

I will highlight here that our volatile 3 Tier 1 common ratio is estimated at 9.8%. We ended the quarter with 9.1% TCE to total assets and a 9.6% Tier 1 leverage ratio.

Operator, with that being the conclusion of our prepared remarks, let's go ahead and open up the line for questions.

Michael Rose with Raymond James.

Michael Rose

All right, so obviously, a big drop in criticized and classifieds and nonperformings. But the focus is still going to be here for, I think, the next couple of quarters. We did see an uptick in criticized CRE balances. Any sort of color there that you can provide? And you've talked about a early warning systems put into place to identify problem loans before they become problems. Can you just give us an update on that?

Kevin Hanigan

Yes. Michael, first let me talk about the early warning system. Since DFAST for us and not crossing $10 billion has all been pushed back a bit with regulatory reform. We took our DFAST team and had them develop an early warning system to really catch deals that are off underwriting plan. So if it was a real estate deal, we're looking at deals that might be off underwriting plan by 5% or more [indiscernible] C&I deals to EBITDA of 5% or more. This is really designed to catch credits that might have a very early slip relative to what we had in our underwriting models. But way, way before they bust a covenant, if you will. And by that, I mean, a typical covenant in any kind of deal might be a 1.30 debt service coverage ratio before your [indiscernible] covenant. A deal might have a [indiscernible] times debt service coverage ratio.

So if two drops to 1.90, we want to catch it there. In the past, account officers would catch that and probably have a conversation with the client about it and come away with a positive feeling and not mention it to the executive team. This system is designed to highlight those things to myself and Mays and the members of our loan committee, so we get the earliest warning system on those. In that process, and that process started with our real estate group which has been, obviously, many of you know, our best asset class in terms of nonperformers for a very long period of time. We did identify 2 credits in that portfolio that we thought we should exit early. We were prepared Michael, to exit both of those early, we sold one of them off, it was about a $9 million transaction to a debt fund.

The other one, we were just about to sell off right before quarter-end and the owner of the property came to us and said, he had an LOI to sell it. He was unaware that we were looking at selling the note. The LOI had hard money behind it. So we delayed the sale of that note and are allowing him to sell it themself, that deal should close here very soon. That represents the slight increase you saw in the criticized, we put that into our criticized bucket. I expect that to come off the books here within the next week to 10 days. So that early warning system Mike, as again, we went through real estate first, then we went to the C&I portfolio. We have identified a deal or 2 in C&I, we'll manage out early. One of them has already been managed out of the bank at no loss. So that early warning system may cause us to push some credits out of the bank, and in time, perhaps slower loan growth. Although, we haven't seen that yet. I guess when we get to loan growth question, we'll cover that one. But the short answer to question is that, that temporarily bump in criticized or commercial real estate should be gone soon. And I expect those numbers to get better over the next quarter rather than worse.

Michael Rose

Okay, that's helpful. And then maybe just on the margin for Mays. You talked about increased sensitivity in the progress you made on the deposit base. How should we think about the margin from here? Any sort of expectations and potentially what would future rate hikes do? And if you could just again give us an update on your deposit initiatives?

John Davenport

Yes. The 3.93% is included. A little bit of outsized deferred loan cost. In April, we had some payoffs with some fairly large-sized loans that accelerated those deferred loan fees that went into interest income, so that added about 3 basis points to NIM. So I think that 3.90%, 3.90-ish range for NIM is pretty good. What we think going forward, it did help a little bit from the increase, but we'll continue to see help from that June rate increase to the rest of this quarter. But we still do continue to get pressure on deposits and I can tell you, I'm getting more phone calls, more e-mails in the last month related to special pricing on deposits that I've ever had. So while we've tried to keep the stated interest rates flat, we've had to increase those a little bit and then an increased demand for rate variances on the other account. So I think there could be some headwinds from continued increase in deposit costs. And then, the success we've had with DDAs, we may have a little bit of a slowdown on that in the third quarter. It's going to be implementing our treasury management platform in Q3, and there may be a little bit of interruption, if you will, in that DDA growth for Q3. So I think those two items may kind of keep a lid on where we think NIM will go at least in the third quarter. But going forward, you do see a 3 or 4 basis point increase when we get our 25 basis point fed fund increase. We are asset sensitive. And when the queue comes out, you'll see in the earnings risk analysis that we have gotten even more asset sensitive with some of the changes that we've made to our funding mix, specifically. So we will see benefits from the rate increases, they're just not substantial. We've always said, we're not an increasing interest rate play and we're not, but we're going to see some benefit from those higher rates.

Michael Rose

Okay. Last one for me. So balancing the puts and takes of the potentially higher front-end costs, expenses and continuing to reinvest in the business, maybe some headwinds in mortgage. Should we think about the efficiency ratio being flattish over the next couple of quarters?

John Davenport

I see the absolute number for noninterest expense being pretty similar to what we've had in Q2. I think that's a pretty good run rate going through the rest of the year. Obviously, first quarter was impacted by some outsized salary and benefit cost. We had the $679,000 onetime bonus. [indiscernible] federal taxes that were much higher, those came down about $960,000 for the quarter. Lower 401k, because we match on the bonus that came out in the first quarter. So I think all of those things we expect to continue forward where they are for the rest of the year. The one item that I think could be a headwind to this level of expenses is our stock-based comp. Obviously, for the -- a drop in stock-based comp in Q2, because of where our stock price was at the end of June. And that's the one item, again, I'll take [indiscernible] stock price is higher, but it's just something I can't put a number on. So I think this run rate of expenses for the rest of the year is pretty good. So as we continue to grow, hopefully, if we continue to increase our NIM, you're going to see net interest income and increase. So I think we could see a little bit of improvement in efficiency ratio of the goal of trying to get it below 40%, [indiscernible] no. Not for this year at least, but I do think we can continue to see an improvement in ratio for Q3. And then Q4, we may -- when you got the seasonal decrease in warehouse, we may see it tick back up a little bit in Q4.

Kevin Hanigan

Yes. Michael, on that front, one of the things we're really proud of is the efficiency ratio. And the fact for two years in a row, we've grown the franchise, but with fewer FTEs for two years in a row. And I think we will do that for a third year in a row in 2019 as we rationalize more branches and some of our digital offerings on both the consumer side and the treasury management side come in to effect here in the last few months of the year. Those things are just going to make us more efficient and will be able to reduce our brick-and-mortar footprint as we go forward. So I think, while we'll have some improvement in FTEs and again, run the company with fewer FTEs going forward, we're going to -- we're focused really on reducing brick-and-mortar cost. And that -- if it's not just the sheer number of branches, it's the size of the branch footprint rather than a 7,000-square foot branch. How do we skinny it down to a 2,500-square foot branch? So we've got a lot -- we've spent a lot of money over the last two years on digital, and I think the payoffs from digital are going to be twofold. Better client experience and lower overall expenses.

Michael Young with SunTrust.

Michael Young

Kevin, I was wondering, if you could give us a little more color on kind of the charge-offs this quarter? Obviously, you identified a couple of credits for us last quarter that you saw some risk too. So wondering how much came from that versus other places? And then, if there were any kind of adjustments to the provision methodology based on historical loss factors now that we should be expecting going forward?

Kevin Hanigan

Now, the reason we got the charge-offs all done this quarter is, so we could take those other factors into account, Michael. So they are into account, into the provision number for this quarter. One of the things we didn't want to do is just impair them further. And then, when we ultimately charged them off, have to change those loss factors, all that's taken care off and baked into what we did this quarter. And we have deed the things we've been talking about. The last energy credit is gone. Now it's painfully gone, but it's gone. It's completely off the books. We took the opportunity to throw some more money on a couple of healthcare deals. So our healthcare portfolio, I think, is now down to three deals. One that's about $19.5 million, almost $20 million. And the other two have been written down -- stocked down to -- one's down to $2.5 million, and the other one's at $2.3 million. So it was on those credits, nothing new has popped up, and there were no new names added to the chart.

When I say no new names added to the charge-off list, every quarter, we'll have $100,000 or $200,000 worth of consumer stuff that just gets off the rails. So the only new stuff might have been a niff or a naff in that regard, but nothing new of a major perspective. As I look at the remaining NPAs, they're just a whole lot more granular than they were before. We've got $6.3 million of NPAs in our consumer portfolio, and that's spread around among 78 notes, so it's less than $100,000 a ticket. On the commercial side, we've got about $9 million worth of NPAs, the largest one there is $4.9 million. The next one after that is $2.5 million, and the next one after that $1.3 million. So it's a much more granular portfolio. In energy, we've got one. So the bad gas deal that we talked about is gone. The remaining one is a $1.3 million credit that we're working our way through. But that one is not -- doesn't look very painful to us. And then in CRE, we've got a total of 5 notes, it's about $5 million of spreadable expired notes. So again, it's a much more granular look and feel to what's remaining in the NPA bucket. And the good news is, not to say it again, but I like saying it, we're in the top decile for NPAs to loans and NPAs to total assets at this stage. So we intend to remain a top-tier bank in that regard.

Michael Young

Okay. And you kind of mentioned in your earlier comment about maybe the growth profile shifting a little bit with the early warning system, and just some of the pain you've taken over the past couple of quarters. Just curious if you could provide an update on kind of what the outlook is there? And if there are specific food groups that you're going to be growing at a faster pace and others that should be growing more slowly, any color there would be great.

Kevin Hanigan

Yes. Like let's kind of -- let's do this with math first, and then I'll give you my sense of where it ends up. So the simple math was, in Q1, we only grew $86 million. But as we said then, we elected to owe it, early exit and sell off about $65 million at par of energy SNCs. So had we not -- and those are all past credits. There were no problem credits in that list. Look, in Q1, had we not done that, we could have gone $151 million. In Q2, we grow $103 million and we chased off $84 million of energy SNCs, okay? Again, all past credits but we ditched that, we're getting out of the SNCs, and we had $40 million of charge-offs. So we could have had that a $220-ish million net production month or quarter in Q2.

So you balance those out and you say, "Hey, they might be doing like some $75 million a quarter." I would guide you more towards $125 million to $150 million as we continue to go through the portfolio with this early warning system. You can imagine out of our embarrassment for some of the things that have happened on the credit front, we're being pretty diligent about -- there's something's off the rails. We are probably more inclined to manage out of the bank early as opposed to kind of let's wait and see. So the impacts of that, we won't really know until we're totally through that process. But it won't be additive to loan growth, right? I just don't -- I think we're more likely to manage some things out of here early, just to keep our credit profile where it is. $125 million to $150 million, I think is a good number to think about as a growth per quarter company going forward and until further notice. The better news, right, we're about done with the energy SNC shrinking. There's three of them left, doesn't total a whole lot of money, 2 of them we will probably stay in, one of them is $100 million SNC, so it barely qualifies. The other one is $108 million total SNC, so it barely qualifies. The third one is a $300 million facility and we have about $19 million in that one. That's the last one we'll probably opt off, when it comes up for renewal early next year. But I think if you just think that what's happened to that energy portfolio, it shrunk a little bit in the last two quarters despite chasing off $145 million worth of SNC. So it tells you that there's been some pretty nice energy production to hold those numbers where they've been at. So we're seeing some really good activity in the energy book.

Brady Gailey with KBW.

Brady Gailey

So I think I heard Mays say that you all have not officially changed the -- your stated rates for deposits, it's been more of a one-off. And your beta has been low, but deposit balances are down a little bit this quarter. I was just wondering, how do you think about when is the right time to officially change your stated deposit rates? And get a little more aggressive and increasing deposit rates to help drive deposit growth?

Kevin Hanigan

Yes, I'll give you the big picture on what we're doing there and let Mays get a little more granular, Brady. While we've been getting out of SNCs on the asset side of the balance sheet, and that's hurt some loan growth. The thing we've gotten out of our reliability side as these high beta -- 100% beta financial institution deposits. We've taken that -- it was a little over a $500 million category at the start of the year, that's now $100 million or less. So we have elected to chase off about $400 million worth of deposits with the intention of replacing them with noninterest-bearing demand and money market. Now we haven't set the dial right to replace all $400 million of that. We will in time. And in setting that dial, we've obviously, set it too low, because we haven't generated it near enough to offset the $400 million on the money market side. We've been doing it one-off wise. We're probably going to have to get a little more aggressive on deposit pricing to replace the remainder of that $400 million. And Mays and the team are working through several scenarios on doing that. It may take a couple of quarters, but the science of this is not perfect. I wish I could just twinkle my nose and run off $400 million of high-beta deposits and bring in low-beta deposits. It's our intention to do just that. It's going to take a couple of quarters to get it dialed in right without overpaying, if you will, to get it done.

John Davenport

Yes. And Brady, it's a lot easier to put into bank when you've got $100 million of growth versus $200 million plus. So it does -- the incremental dollar -- deposit dollar is -- that cost us the most. So when we're not growing at the level that we have been growing, it's a lot easier to manage that deposit beta. I hope I didn't say we haven't an increased any stated rates. I tried to say, that we have increased a few. We do have a rate committee that meets on a monthly basis, reviews rates every week. One of the members of that is our guy that runs our retail locations and he's got the polls from the branches to know kind of what we have to do. So we have increased selectively some of those stated rates where we felt we were much lower than our competition. And so we've done that and we will continue to look at that. I think as I mentioned also in the first call, we've done some CD specials to -- you always want to have the branches to have a tool in their arsenal if somebody comes in wanting a higher rate.

So what we did is, if we're going to pay you a higher rate, we're going to want to lock it up for a longer period of time. So we use some CD specials in the first and second quarter to extend the portfolio just a little bit. But I don't see us doing -- all of a sudden, we have one rate committee and we're going to go -- we're going to increase all of our stated rates, that's just not what we're doing. We do take a look at the attrition in those accounts and one of the benefits of being a former Credit Union and a community bank is, we have about 100,000 personal accounts sitting out there that are very sticky, and are not likely to move. And to the extent we can [indiscernible] rates lower, we're going to do that, and like I said, we looked at it every week and had the rate committee meet once a month.

Kevin Hanigan

Yes. I think, beta -- we've been fortunate on the beta side, I think they're going to go up. If there's more pressure than there's been in the past for the industry, and especially in towns like ours where you got a lot of high loan-to-deposit ratio banks. I think betas are going to have to move up. We're seeing pressure for that to be done. We hope to cross some of that funding cost by the continued growth of our DDA. And if we can continue to fund 30%, 40%, 50% of our loan growth with noninterest-bearing deposits and the remainder with higher cost deposits, it still speaks well to the NIM of the company.

John Davenport

Yes. I manage the NIM. So while we did have some deposit drop, I told the board I want to stay at less than 100% loan-to-deposit ratio. So I manage the funding side to maximize NIM and spreads. So whatever I have to do to do that, and being below 100% loan to deposit, if you exclude the warehouse, gives me some flexibility to let the $400 million of correspond deposits go out. Even though, we had a $73 million or a steady drop in deposits, I felt okay with that. We stay below 100% and we were able to improve the NIM.

Brady Gailey

All right. And then -- so Kevin, bigger picture, you guys have seen some credit noise over the last couple of years and -- or last couple of quarters on specially -- it feels like you're saying that, that credit noise is behind you, and that the NPAs that are left are very small. It's down to a very small bucket and it's pretty granular. Just bigger picture, how confident are you that the credit noise is really behind you?

Kevin Hanigan

Look I'm really confident the credit noise in healthcare and oil and gas are behind us, okay? There's very little left and a lot of that got behind us. We told you all we were going to fix it and it was more costly than we thought it was going to be to fix it. The remainder of the portfolio has always been pretty good. Can something happen on any given quarter where somebody gets off planned and we've got to downgrade it? I've been in the business. I'm now in year 39. Hard for me to believe when I thought about that this morning. You always can see things happening. We don't see it happening [indiscernible] it's early warning system is designed to prevent that from happening. Can I be 100% certain something can happen? No, I can't. I will never be 100% certain something can happen.

We're in the risk business. But I'm pretty confident we caught it all. I mean, we went around the table and I went around the lending floor, virtually to every office, saying, if you've got anything, I need to know about it right now. And this early warning system, we have been through a good chunk of the portfolio on the early warning system and I think we identified a few things to be managed out early. We got one of them managed out and the other two are -- or will be managed out here by the end of this month. So I think the early warning system is going to help with that. I think we're doing all of the right things. For years, this company has been in the top decile for NPAs to assets. We got off the rails, some health care and oil and gas, but I think it was really contained to those portfolios and I feel good. We have executive management meeting on Monday, and we went around the table and we all felt -- we're more enthused about the prospects for the company than we've been since we announced the legacy acquisition, and that was in 2014. So we're feeling pretty good about things.

Matt Olney with Stephens.

Matthew Olney

I want to go back to the credit discussion and specifically about your outlook provision expense, especially in light of allowance levels being pretty healthy now. What kind of provision expense should we be expecting if you do achieve that loan growth guidance of $125 million to $150 million?

Kevin Hanigan

Well, we typically put up about 1% for new loan originations. A little higher in some asset classes, like energy, still we're putting up higher numbers for energy because of loss factors in that portfolio. Little lower in others where we've had very low loss given default like commercial real estate and basically about 1% on C&I. So $150 million worth of loans roughly gets you $1.5 million, and then you add for other things that may happen. What's a normal one? I don't -- we've never given guidance on provisioning. Today is not the day we're going to start. All I can say is, we feel pretty good about it and I think the estimates are likely to come in a whole lot better than they've been once we put up a couple of quarters for you all and prove to you that this is behind us. And we do understand, we still have to prove it. We've done what we said we're going to do in terms of cleaning it up, now we've got to keep it clean, and I think we've got the systems and the processes and the mindset to do it. We've taken it seriously. I think we're going to stop talking about the earnings potential of this company and deliver on the earnings of this company.

Matthew Olney

Okay. That's helpful. And then going back to the commercial real estate discussion. It looks like the overall balances decline sequentially in 2Q. And I appreciate that you sold one of those loans in 2Q, because of that early warning system. Any other -- just general commentary what you're seeing on the CRE market? On the origination side? Pay down side? Any change in the competitive landscape?

Kevin Hanigan

Yes. I'd say it's more competitive even in that little frame of the space we play in. That doesn't mean we're going -- we're down a little bit because we elevated payoff, they still had quite a few originations. But I did see a couple of things that would concern me a bit in the quarter. We play in this low LTV, nonrecourse multi-tenant B and C space. And we usually -- if we lose, we lose to the life insurance company market or to the CMBS market. The other low LTV nonrecourse lenders. And when we get in trouble, we're able to sell those deals at par or very par to a debt fund. And that's how we've gotten all of these things and that's how our loss given default in that business over 14 years accumulatively is probably 4 or 5 basis points.

When we lost two deals this quarter, and we rarely lose a deal because we offer that prepayment flexibility that you don't get with a live company in the CMBS market but you have to pay a higher rate to do it. I can't remember the last time we lost a deal that we bid on. And what concerns me is, we lost them to debt funds. The guys we sell our slipping CRE credits to, and there haven't been many of them, but over the last -- since I've been here we probably sold 5 or 6 of them, 1 or 2 a year. We just decide it's a good time to exit. We called a debt fund and they cleared or have just to stepped into our 60% LTV position. Not only did we lose them, we lost them at lower pricing than we were offering by some 25 basis points and we were probably quoting on those things 5.25. So they came in at 5. But we lost them to much higher LTVs, 78% kind of LTVs versus our 60s, that doesn't work for us. If that's where the market goes, we're not going to chase that. Our credit standard there is, we're a low LTV lender, that's how we have performed so well in that asset class. We're going to stay as a low LTV lender. We're keeping an eye on that, but that competitively concerns me a bit.

Gary Tenner with D.A. Davidson.

Gary Tenner

Appreciate all the color on the asset quality front and the loan outlook. Just was hoping you could talk a little bit about the M&A environment. There's not been a ton of deals in Texas this year. Obviously, with the changes to DFAST and the regulatory outlook. You talked about repurposing some of your DFAST folks you brought on for this early warning system. But could you talk about how the changes change your view on the need for M&A? You talked about kind of going organically versus M&A, but does it change the trick for you in terms of doing deals?

Kevin Hanigan

Yes. Look, we spent the first six months of the year really focused on DDA and cleaning up credit. And we haven't poked our head out. So we haven't had a ton of M&A discussions, a few, and there's always -- the ones I was interested in before, I'm still interested in. I just wasn't interested in them as much when we're trading at a 1.5 to 2x earnings multiple discount to the market. We needed to restore our credibility and currency to be able to play there. We're still interested in M&A. I think there are lots of discussions going on, even though we may not be having them about M&A in the marketplace. I do think the regular changes are going to spur an M&A cycle, and the number of banks is going to shrink. As we have always said, we're a buyer or a seller, depending upon which we think we make the most money on. So we've got our targets that we would like to buy. We are trying to position the franchise to be the prettiest girl at the dance, whether we're a buyer or a seller. And I think we'll soon be a whole lot prettier, if not the prettiest girl at the dance.

Brett Rabatin with Piper Jaffray.

Brett Rabatin

I wanted to go back to just the treasury management platform and just thinking about the potential there. You got DDA at 25% of deposits. If we're just thinking about the potential for that over time, is there a goal to get that number to 30%, 35%? Or can you give us some framework for how to think about the potential for that platform?

Kevin Hanigan

Yes, and an update on the platform, it's going really well. We'll board our first -- we've got five clients who've raised their hands, who said they'd like to be the first five and we're going to test it with those 5. I think we start converting them the second week in August. That will be followed -- those five clients will be followed by about eight brand-new clients who are not depositors today, that will become depositors will be next date we convert. And then the remainder of our deposit clients will be converted between the end of September, if you will, and December 15. So we've got a schedule. I would caution you that I don't know that we'll board all 8 of those brand-new clients and that's probably some $20 million of DDA amongst those clients. I don't know if we'll get them all boarded in Q3, which is why Mays was cautious about DDA growth this quarter. We've just been holding people off with the system so close to going five.

The target we set at a board retreat last August, was for us to get to 30%, and we set a 2.5 or 3 years timeframe to get there. I think we were starting at 22%, we quickly moved to 25%. We're way ahead of that schedule. But when we get to 30%, that won't be it. Then we'll set our sights at 35%. The good news is, we're moving really well on this. We've changed incentives, we're going to deliver the system to our lending teams and deposit teams. I think we're going to continue to grow DDA, even in a tough market to grow DDA. And it's been a two-year process that we've been going through -- almost to prepare for this, and it's started to pay off. It's really -- it, more than anything, is driving our NIM. So [indiscernible] target and we included that. If you look in our proxy, we included that as part of the example of bonus plan. So we added a metric and that's the metric we added to show everybody in the company and outside of the company, how serious we are about growing noninterest bearing.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. I appreciate the color there. And then, I guess I wasn't surprised to hear your commentary on the commercial real estate competitive landscape given a few things I've heard in the state. I guess the other thing I'm just curious about is, what are you -- so I'm also hearing that maybe you're starting to get asked for no debt service tests and less covenants and that sort of thing. What are you doing in the commercial real estate arena as borrowers have been able to push back a little bit on some of the things that banks usually ask for and underwriting?

Kevin Hanigan

Yes, we're not going to chase it. We do what we do in commercial estate. We're a 60% LTV lender. If they want us to compete on rate, we might try some floating-rate deals instead of the fixed-rate deals we've got. But we're not -- if market is going to get a little wacky, and 78% nonrecourse financing, to me, is a little wacky. We're just not going to chase that. It's not -- that's not going to end well. I assure you, that doesn't end well for whoever does those things. Pain will come, it may -- all the money on the sidelines in this economy may keep things propped up for a period of time, but they'll be a price to be paid for letting that go. On the question of covenant-lite. I've got a history of what I do on covenant-lite going back to the 2006 period, may be 2005. '06 is last time covenant-lite entered the market. We don't do covenant-lite deals, never will. I shut down our -- back then, it was a BBB kind of leverage loan market business, I called the 3 guys together who did it and said, we're out of business. You're not fired. We're just going to wait for this to pass and it passes. Usually passes with some pain. Despite early warning systems, covenants are still a -- because they are triggered to force things to happen if you can't otherwise make them happen. So this bank will never participate in covenant-lite. We'll grow slower if that's where the market wants to go.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. And then maybe just one last one on the mortgage warehouse. As the rate was up nicely linked quarter, and rates are obviously higher. I'm just curious, I've heard a few new entrants have showed up on the warehouse side and mostly looking for escrow. I'm just curious what your outlook is on the mortgage warehouse from here?

Kevin Hanigan

Yes. Look, ended up June really strong like we thought it would. July has remained stronger than we thought it would [indiscernible] today, which is usually when we start seeing -- or through yesterday, which is usually when we start seeing a debt. It's -- our balances have actually grown for the first couple of weeks of this month. So I expect July and August to be really good. I expect September to level off just a little bit and the fourth quarter to look may be more like the first quarter or the second quarter. If not the first quarter, between the first and second quarter. It's going to dip back down fourth quarter. Spikes in the past were largely driven by refi. And as I look at our production in Q2, it was 79% purchase and 21% refi. So refi continues to shrink as a percentage of the overall market.

So I think, really good Q3 for us which is typically the case. Slightly down in Q4 and Q1 and then rebounds again in Q2 and 3. Price pressure is out there. Those who have big escrow deposits and mortgage servicing rights to go with those and the people who finance mortgage servicing rights are the beneficiaries of those big escrow deposits. Companies are leaning on those banks to give them credit for those deposits. And the way -- you can't give them credit for deposits through to the deposits [indiscernible] they don't own the deposit. What you do is, you lower their rate on their warehouse line. So we're seeing some really low pricing. We've had to switch out a couple of names in our portfolio, it still remains at about 45 names. But we have let a client or 2 go because pricing has gotten too low and/or they wouldn't deliver demand deposits to it to help offset. Our request for pricing decreased. But our history there is, if it gets low enough, we just look for different clients who are willing to pay us a little bit more. Which generally means you're going to take on a slightly smaller client that doesn't have 6 or 7 banks chasing them.

Michael Young with SunTrust.

Michael Young

It's pretty minute, hopefully you can adjust to it, maybe Mays. But just on the service charges line item, you've typically seen a little more of a seasonal bump for the mortgage warehouse fees coming in 2Q. Any change there that we should expect going forward?

John Davenport

No. I think that should be pretty similar. I don't see anything major. Again, with growing DDAs, we're bringing in more of these [indiscernible] clients that will have treasury management fees. So that the extent they don't keep balances to offset that. We did bring in one significant client, not in the first quarter, beginning of second. It was contributing about $50,000 a month to noninterest bearing -- I'm sorry, the service charges. So as we continue to bring in those treasury management clients, I think we will see some improvement in that service charge line.

Kevin Hanigan

Yes. And I think this new system is both going to drive fees and higher levels of DDA. It's -- we can't wait to go live with it. It's been now 10 months in the waiting and it's about ready to go live and we're all excited about it.

Kevin Hanigan

Kevin Hanigan

Great. I don't normally make any, but let me wrap up with this. We started this year off saying, we'll be focused on cleaning up credit and growing demand deposits. And we continue to grow our demand deposits. So I think we will continue to grow our demand deposits, and that remains a focus for the company. Credit is cleaned up. As I said before, we're now in the top decile of the industry on NPAs. We remain at the top 20% in the industry on NIM and efficiency ratios. So top 10% on NPAs to assets, top 20% or slightly better than that on NIM and efficiency ratio. You all well know where those 3 stats go, so goes ROE -- ROA and ROE. So I expect improvement in those to follow and if they follow sooner rather than later. And I really do think we're going to move beyond -- as talking about the earnings potential of the company, which has been hidden, especially post-tax reform with the credit clean up of Q1 and Q2. I think we're now on the verge where we won't be talking about potential anymore, we're going to talking about how good the earnings is, the company can be without credit issues. And we look forward to our next call with you all. So with that, I will see you as we're on the road in Q3, and thank you all for participating in the call.

