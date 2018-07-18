Crown Holdings' Q2 Results To Provide The First Glimpse Of The Company's New Earnings Potential

The Signode acquisition closed at the very beginning of the quarter and the company's Q2 earnings release will provide many investors their first glimpse of the company's new earnings potential.

Crown Holdings (CCK) is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. Crown’s primary products are steel and aluminum cans for beverages, food, and various other household consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; metal vacuum closures; and steel crowns and caps.

The company also recently closed on the acquisition of Signode, a leader in the protective and transit packaging industry that will materially increase the company's EPS and FCF per share going forward. The company released pro-forma 2017 financials for the combined company in a June 15th 8-K but many of the analysts on the sell-side don't appear to have updated their models for this new information yet. Thus, the company's Q2 results to be released after Wednesday's close will provide many investors with their first real glimpse of the combined company's earnings potential.

While Crown's legacy shareholder base was disappointed by the Signode deal as it reduced the company's exposure to the more stable and high-quality beverage canning industry, that shareholder base has likely largely transitioned out of the stock. With CCK's stock price down from the $60s to the mid-$40s today, today's investors have been provided the opportunity to own a high-quality recession-resistant business at less than 8x my 2019 FCF estimates and around 7x my 2020 FCF estimates. I believe that the combination of continued modest growth in earnings and a re-rating to more reasonable valuation multiples as the company deleverages could cause the stock price to nearly double over the next 2-3 years.

CEO Tim Donahue and COO Gifford Gerard have each demonstrated a vote of confidence in the stock price at these levels with meaningful open market purchases of the stock. On May 31st Donahue bought 10,000 shares at a new 52-week low of $43.25 for a total purchase price of $432,500. On June 13th Gifford purchased 5,579 shares at $44.59 for approximately $250,000 in his 401(k). Following the transactions both executives owned shares valued at approximately $22.2m and $5.8m, respectively.

Company Overview

The company’s beverage can business generates the majority of its profits and is its crown jewel given its strong #2 position in a highly consolidated and stable industry. The beverage can business is not very economically sensitive (2009 beverage can volumes were flat) and generally achieves attractive low-teens type returns on invested capital.

The global beverage cans industry produces approximately 330B units per year, of which Crown's share is about 68B or 20%. The market is growing about 2-3% per year and Crown has been growing at a 10-year CAGR of 4% (+50% total over this time) given their leading position in many of the world's emerging markets where beverage can consumption per capita is much lower (there is generally a positive correlation between per capita income and beverage can consumption).

Beverage cans continue to gain container share globally as they are infinitely recyclable, have large printable surfaces for branding, have superior convenience and portability, provide a superior protective barrier against light and oxygen, are faster to chill, and have extremely flexible size and shape options. The beverage cans should also benefit from the world-wide push to move away from plastic, which is clogging up our oceans and landfills. This problem is only going to get worse now that China, who has been the biggest recycler of plastic, has decided that it will no longer accept the world's plastic.

The industry is essentially a collection of small regional monopolies or oligopolies with significant long-term competitive advantages for first movers. First, it is not economically efficient to ship empty cans long distances. Second, customers typically sign long-term contracts with a can makers to lock in costs and supplies. Last of all, given these dynamics, a company with an existing canning facility has a long-term low-cost advantage vs potential new entrants. It is generally much cheaper to add a second or third production line to an existing facility than it is to build a new facility with just one line. Thus, existing manufacturers can afford to offer the best prices to customers while still earning an attractive return, which helps keep out potential new entrants. Some examples of markets that Crown has a dominant position in include:

Mexico: #1 position with ~40% share

Colombia: Only manufacturer

Brazil: #2 with ~30% share

Vietnam: #1 with ~55% share

Cambodia: Only manufacturer

Indonesia: 1 of 2 manufacturers

Malaysia: 1 of 2 manufacturers

Singapore: Only manufacturer

The company's contracts essentially provide them with a fixed gross profit dollar per can and any increase (or decrease) in steel or aluminum raw material costs are passed through in full, immediately. And while it may seems like a 25% increase in the cost of aluminum might have some impact on Crown's customers, the reality is that Coke (KO) isn't going to buy less aluminum cans because their cost per can has gone up a few pennies. Further, despite all the bluster in the media, aluminum costs are not significantly different than they were a year ago. Thus, any concern about the rising costs of steel or aluminum as a result of the recent trade actions appears overblown.

While consolidation trends among beverage, packaged food, and consumer product companies has led to a more concentrated customer base, CCK’s top-10 customers still only represented about 33% of 2017 sales. Further, no customer accounted for more than 10% of sales.

The company's primary competitors are Ball (BLL), who has roughly 30% of the global beverage canning industry, and Ardagh (ARD), with roughly 11%. In North America, Europe, and South America the industry is even more concentrated with the top-3 controlling roughly 80%, 85%, and 97% of these markets, respectively.

Signode Overview

The company's acquisition of Signode from Carlyle for $3.9B in cash and debt closed on April 3rd. The company provides critical in-transit protective packaging to high-value, high-volume goods across a wide variety of end markets. The company has a #1 or #2 position in 85% of its businesses. The business operates a sort of razor/razorblade model with sales of strapping equipment and a high level of recurring revenue from consumables.

Investors do not like the deal because it increases the company's economic exposure and leverage at what is perceived to be late in the economic cycle. Instead, investors were likely looking for the company to implement a dividend and a more aggressive share repurchase program given that there really are no more M&A opportunities for Crown in the can manufacturing industry. There is also a concern that management's actions to invest outside of its core business may reflect some sort of negative view on the future of the can industry. These concerns have resulted in a significant shareholder rotation and over $2.5B of value being wiped off the company's market cap.

While I probably would have been upset as well had I been a shareholder before the deal was announced, my goal in writing this article is not to pass judgment on the deal. First, I believe it is too early to know whether it was a good acquisition or not. I think it's an attractive business but we will have to see whether Crown bought at the peak of Signode's more cyclical earnings or not. Second, as a new investor in the company at these prices, it doesn't really matter anyway. All that matters is whether the company is attractively priced relative to its future earnings power and that management will allocate those earnings wisely. I believe that the company's earnings power with Signode will likely be meaningfully higher 3 years from now than it was in 2017 and that management's hands are essentially tied on the capital allocation in the short-term as available FCF must be used to pay down debt over the next 2 years.

Pro-forma Capital Structure

Given that the company has not yet reported results that include the Signode acquisition many of the finance websites are using incorrect figures for the company's cash and debt levels. The company's pro-forma capital structure and debt maturity schedule are included below.

Valuation and Prospective Return

The following model is based on the pro-forma financials provided in a June 15th 8-K and some rough estimates on my part. It's important to note that 2019 will be the first full year that Signode's results are included in Crown's financial results, which will cause the company's reported results to grow in excess of the underlying business trends. My estimates for 2020 include a more normalized growth levels for both Crown's can manufacturing businesses as well as Signode. These are admittedly rough estimates but I am generally positive on the xompany's beverage can business given the dynamics listed above and Signode should continue to grow at a GDP+ type rate if we do not enter a recession in the meantime.

I think it is quite reasonable to assume that the company will be able to do over $6 of Adjusted EPS (ex. non-cash amortization related to Signode), over $6 of FCF, and nearly $2B of EBITDA. In addition, given the ~$1.4B of FCF that company should generate in 2018 and 2019, the company's net debt (excluding their pension liability) should be about $8B at the end of 2019, or 4.0x my 2020 EBITDA estimates. It's hard for me to imagine that a high-quality recession-resistant company like Crown doesn't trade at least a low-teens multiple of EPS and FCF or a high single-digit multiple of EBITDA under this scenario, which would result in a near doubling of the stock price from today's levels. Source: Crown Holdings and Bortner Investment Research Estimates

Risks

While there are a number of potential risks to be aware of, I believe they are manageable. However, these risks include:

With 78% of the company's sales (pre-Signode) generated from outside the US the company's financial results have significant exposure to currency fluctuations. The company's financial results would be negatively impacted by a strengthening USD, which we have seen over the past 3-4 months. The company's largest FX exposure is to the Euro, which has weakened ~7% vs the USD since the end of Q1. Every 1pt of movement in the Euro has a $0.012 impact on EPS.

Crown has a significant amount of exposure to non-alcoholic beverages. A number of local communities, and even some countries, have started implemented soda taxes to reduce sugar consumption. For example, Saudi Arabia recently implemented a 50% soda tax and the company has been experiencing significant volume declines in that market as a result. To the extent this becomes an increasing trend the company's financial results could be negatively impacted.

As I've mentioned, the company is now carrying a significant amount of debt as a result of the Signode acquisition. However, the company has no meaningful near-term maturities and should easily be able to generate $1.0-$1.4B of FCF over the next two years. The company is targeting, and should be able to achieve, a leverage ratio of around 4.0x by the end of next year (they exclude their pension liability from their leverage calculations).

The company has other long-term liabilities related to legacy asbestos exposures ($315m of reserves and about $20-$30m of payments in any given year) and a moderately underfunded pension plan. While the company's total exposure to these legacy liabilities if fairly moderate, and they should not require meaningful amounts of capital in the short-term, investors should be aware of them.

One other factor that has been causing some concern lately is an ongoing regulatory investigation into some anti-competitive behaviors by a few employees, which the company self-disclosed and has been cooperating with. The company strongly believes that these inappropriate actions took place only within a small division in Germany but the European Commission appears to have recently expanded the scope of its investigation. You can read more about the investigation in the company's most recent 10-Q. While it does not appear that the potential fines from this investigation will be material to the company's overall valuation I cannot rule out the possibility completely.

