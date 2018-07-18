United Airlines: In Oscar Munoz We Trust

The stock has outperformed the sector since CEO Oscar Munoz was announced as the new CEO.

The investment thesis for the airlines remains that the market has constantly beaten down the stocks due to irrational fears related to capacity growth and rising fuel prices. The market can't get past operational failures of the past to focus on the strong cash flows generated by the sector now. The Q2 results for United Airlines (UAL) again proves that the market has the sector and this particular airline dead wrong.

Image Source: United Airlines website

From Hated To Loved

Only last year, CEO Oscar Munoz was a hated leader. The airline had a passenger scandal towards the start of 2017 and disappointed the market with guidance on several occasions including the horrible Q3'17 earnings call where analysts didn't like the perceived evasive comments.

At times, people were calling for his exit from the company despite the turnaround plan for United Airlines remaining on course. According to this Forbes article from May 2017, Mr. Munoz was the most hated CEO in the country.

Now the stock is trading at $75 in initial trading following strong Q2 earnings and improved guidance for 2018. Since the firing of previous CEO Jeff Smisek on September 8, 2015 and replacing him with Munoz, United Airlines has outperformed the legacy airlines of Delta Air Lines (DAL) and American Airlines Group (AAL) while only slightly underperforming the 40% gains of Southwest Airlines (LUV).

UAL data by YCharts

The point to the story all along was to ignore the noise and focus on the results and the unwavering of the executive team from long-term goals. Even better, the United story included massive capital returns that benefited from a beaten down stock.

In the quarter, the airline repurchased $407 million worth of stock. The number is significant because United Airlines originally pulled back on aggressive buybacks in 2016 as the stock soared above $70 in late 2017. This time around the company remains aggressive repurchasing shares at these levels.

UAL data by YCharts

The airline only had a market cap of $20 billion heading into the earnings report so $400 million in quarter is the equivalent to a 2% buyback yield or 8% annualized.

Surviving Fuel

The quarterly numbers were incredible. United Airlines beat estimates by $0.17 and more importantly soared past the $2.75 earned last Q2. CEO Munoz has the company running so efficiently now that CASM-ex declined by 0.4% allowing the airline to absorb higher fuel costs.

For the quarter, United Airlines spent an extra $721 million on fuel costs over last Q2. The average cost per gallon soared 39% to $2.26, up from $1.63 last year. Despite this huge expense hit, the airline made the incredible move to raise guidance for the full year. Previous guidance was $7.00 to $8.50.

Source: United Airlines Q2'18 earnings release

The amazing part is that the company provided guidance for 2020 in the $12 EPS range. The market absolutely ignored these numbers despite a credible path to improving the numbers from asset efficiency and productivity improvements including the plans to ramp up capacity at feeder airports to improve yields at hubs.

Source: United Airlines Bernstein presentation

The guidance hike for 2018 provides credence to the corporate estimates. Any other industry where a company forecasts a $12 EPS within two years, the stock wouldn't trade in the mid-$60s like back in May.

Note that the stock is cheap compared to the market and even the airline sector. United Airlines trades at only 8x '19 EPS estimates of $9. These estimates are likely too low and don't capture the growth potential by the following year when the company targets at less an EPS of $11.

UAL PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Oscar Munoz has gone from a hated CEO to one that shareholders probably love now. His strong guidance for 2018 despite the massive jump in fuel expenses surely has the market believing in his management skills now. At some point, the market will have to take his 2020 estimates serious and United Airlines won't trade this low for long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAL, AAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.