Avid: July 2018 Update And My Most Important Finding

On January 5, 2017, my initial coverage on Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was published. The investment thesis was simple: management would complete their restructuring by mid-2017 and improve the company's financials. Avid Technology was and still is a bet on a turnaround story.

Since they're an industry-leading provider of professional audio, film, and broadcasting solutions, I wasn't too concerned about the risk of them going under. I felt that M&A activity would have been far more likely and the Jetsen agreement was arguably that.

AVID's peers include companies like Belden (NYSE:BDC) and Adobe (ADBE). Belden acquired Grass Valley for roughly around $200m back in 2014, adding the EDIUS Pro 9 nonlinear editing (or "NLE") software to their product lineup. Adobe Premiere speaks for itself and has been a favorite NLE of many editors, although some professionals argue it lacks Media Composer's capabilities with respect to large, professional projects.

The takeaway was to be long this stock, and that takeaway remains the same today. I also recently made my most important finding in AVID so far, and I'd like to share it. Let's save the best for last though.

We'll start with some data to see what they've proven since then.

Fundamentals

The Business, Future Outlook, and Risks

If you're not aware of Avid Technology's business, let's quickly familiarize you with them:

Avid creates the digital audio and video technology used to make the most listened to, most watched and most loved media in the world - from the most prestigious and award-winning feature films, music recordings, television shows, live concert tours and news broadcasts, to music and movies made at home."

The future outlook is simple. It's highly unlikely that this company disappears. Their position as an industry-leader provides them with a moat. Film industry editors are also unionized, and students that are looking to begin careers in professional film typically get trained on AVID's software. Pro Tools is also heavily used in the audio industry, as well AVID's hardware lineup for audio, film, and live events. Simply put, this company is just too important.

The major risks are the quickly changing and evolving media industry. If AVID is unable to innovate for their enterprise customers, they may lose out to companies like BDC. One only needs to look at NFLX and AMZN for proof of how the supply, demand, and consumption of content has evolved.

Currency is also a risk, as a significant amount of AVID's business is done overseas.

Earnings

2017 came in negative at ($0.33) EPS. In my initial coverage, I expressed the belief that AVID was potentially forming an earnings trough. 2017's results clearly didn't support that notion. The loss reduced their five-year average EPS. It was $0.68 for the period of 2012 through 2016, and now it's $0.37 for the period of 2013 through 2017.

Tuesday, July 17th's closing price of $5.21 represents a multiple of just over 14x that $0.37 five-year average EPS. BDC is currently trading over 33x their $1.91 five-year average EPS. ADBE is just over 160x their five-year average EPS of $1.61.

AVID's multiple still looks low when compared to these peers. On the other hand, it's always possible that this is just the lowly multiple it deserves. (It's important to note that I did not make adjustments to EPS for ADBE or BDC, as I did with AVID's 2012 EPS figure. It should also be noted that BDC has been paying a dividend of $0.20 during those five years.)

EPS consensuses have been trending lower since Q3 2016. I'm using them here just to get a feel for sentiment. In situations like AVID's, I almost always want to be on the opposite side of consensus since EPS may not be telling the whole story. If EPS isn't telling the whole story, then what else do we need to look at?

Revenue, Revenue Backlog, Recurring Revenue, and Bookings

Revenue continued to decline and the trend is clearly down. 2017 came in at $419m. AVID's average annual revenue for 2013 through 2017 is now $506.04m. The revenue backlog showed growth of about 25% from $429.3m in 2016 to $536.1m in 2017. Recurring revenue bookings grew about 27.5% from 2016's 40% versus 2017's 51%. 2017's results also showed solid bookings growth. Excluding Greater China, bookings came in at about $464.7m compared to $400m in 2016. The trend in revenue may be concerning, but the divergences mentioned above and visualized below are noteworthy.

Operating Expenses and Margins

2017 showed continued improvement in operating expenses, but gross margins dropped significantly. Regardless of the margin contraction in 2017, proven execution on cost-cutting measures is still a good sign for future margin expansion, and that's great because this is an important metric for SaaS businesses.

Proof of this can be found on pg. 52 of the 2017 Annual Report. Under "Cash Flows from Operating Activities," it states:

The significant improvement compared to prior years was primarily attributable to significantly lower operating expenses as the result of our cost efficiency program [emphasis added], and significantly lower inventory purchases due to improved inventory management."

The data clearly shows that progress is being made here.

The Most Important Finding's Clue - Cash Flow

In the April 2017 update, I expressed the need to be cautious about the cash flow situation. For 2017, AVID produced free cash flow of $1.1m. For Q1 2018, they've already reported free cash flow of $3.3m. I was clued into the most important finding by the drastic improvement in cash flow.

Before making that finding, I realized I needed a deeper understanding of the SaaS model, and I got it from David Skok. Skok has explained that SaaS companies utilizing a salesforce tend to experience a "cash flow trough" early on. This is due to costs associated with acquiring customers. Those costs contribute to negative cash flow for a significant period of time. The trough can deepen as customers are added, and that may give investors the misconception that there is trouble. Eventually, when coming out of the trough, momentum accelerates into the positive cash flow scenario.

In one of Skok's presentations, he used the following quote in the slide show:

The thing that surprises many investors and boards of directors about the SaaS model is that even with perfect execution, an acceleration of growth will often be accompanied by a squeeze on profitability and cash flow." - Ron Gill, Former CFO of Netsuite

Obviously, AVID isn't a new SaaS provider that's just getting started. That doesn't change the fact that they've been restructuring for some time now. We know that a major part of the restructuring was transitioning to a recurring revenue model, (or SaaS) and I suspect that sheds light on the cash flow situation to provide some clarity and context.

It should also be noted that in the Q4 2017 press release, AVID issued guidance for the full year. An estimate for free cash flow of $2m to $14m was given.

There is a caveat here. In the Q4 2017 conference call, Brian Agle explained that additional investments needed to be made in 2018 and that those investments may adversely affect cash flow by approximately $5m. He went on to state, "we expect to recoup this investment no later than 2018."

If they're anywhere close to the high end of guidance, then the estimated $5m may not be a big deal. For the moment, I feel that Skok's explanations of the cash flow trough corroborate Agle's statement.

Technicals

RSI Divergence

In my initial coverage, I noted that AVID was forming an RSI divergence. As price made new lows in December 2016, RSI was actually strengthening. This is confirmed by the higher lows indicated by the green trend line. Below, we can see that RSI continues to strengthen:

The Most Important Finding - Behavior on Earnings Announcements

The finding is seen in the stock's trading behavior on earnings announcement days. To understand this behavior more closely, we'll need to refer to the chart below that has their earnings announcements marked.

Now, in order for the following to make sense, we must begin with a bearish context. A longer term chart clearly shows that AVID has been in a bear market since 2005.

Starting with Q2 2016 when AVID beat estimates, ($0.33 actual vs. an estimated -$0.05) we can see that price ran up to a high of $9.78. Although the move up was impressive, it still resulted in a lower high relative to its longer term downward trend from 2005. Clearly, that was bearish.

For Q3 2016, we saw an earnings miss. ($0.23 actual vs. an estimated $0.415) The following day, massive volume came in and over 5 million shares traded in the session. This sell off on expanding volume provided additional fuel for the bear and took price down to a new low of $3.99. The new low was bearish.

For Q4 2016's results, we saw the sell off come right before earnings, and that is where I started to notice the behavior changing. Here are the tells:

Take note of the volume. Over 2.6 million shares traded this session on a down tape, yet price was unable to reach the 52-week low of $3.99 from just a few months prior. The fact that RSI continued to strengthen on such a high volume sell-off had bullish connotations. In my experience, an RSI divergence isn't very compelling by itself. It's far more compelling when other indicators (such as volume) and fundamentals (going free cash flow positive) are also cooperating. This was the second consecutive miss in a row. Q3 2016 was a miss too, and that miss took price down to its new low of $3.99. If this stock was still in a bear market, I'd expect that the next miss would have produced a new low. At a minimum, a re-test of the $3.99 low would have been reasonable when viewed in the context of such heavy volume as noted above. Instead, that high volume sell-off was not able to break the range.

In May 2017, we saw a miss for Q1 to make three consecutive misses. Again, another miss should have produced major weakness if the bear was alive and well here. The estimate was $0.152 while the actual number came in at -$0.05. Similar to the previous two sessions on earnings days, we saw expanding volume. Around 1.5 million shares traded on May 10th, 2017 and price rallied from a low of $4.88 to a high of $5.64. This behavior was not indicative of a stock in a bear market.

On August 4, 2017, the market responded to the Q2 2017 announcement. Once again, AVID missed on EPS. On free cash flow, they dropped from $1.8m in Q1 to $1.2m in Q2, but free cash flow was still positive. The response was another high volume sell off, but this time, the volume expansion was not nearly as high as the volume expansion witnessed in the Q4 2016 sell off. Over 800,000 shares traded this session. This sell off did eventually take price back down for a re-test of the $3.99 low, but support held there. If a stock is in a bear market, but eventually reaches a point where it cannot break a trading range defined by a 1.5-year base building process, it's no longer bearish. It's actually beginning to be bullish.

Interestingly enough, volume picked up on November 9th when the Q3 2017 results were announced. Q3 was another miss for EPS. The actual number was $0; however, when conditions are getting less bad, that can also create bullish sentiment. Regardless of the $0 EPS figure, over 300,000 shares traded this session and the following day brought a surge in volume. Over 1.84m shares traded on November 10th and price was driven up to $7.65 by November 24th. Again, this stock was no longer behaving bearishly.

The Most Important Finding - Putting It All Together

When speculating on a turnaround story like AVID, context is critical with respect to the price action. Price action alone clues us into what the market thinks of the stock during those specific trading sessions. This is how basic technical analysis can identify trading ranges or areas of potential "supply" above price. The same applies to areas of potential "demand" underneath it. When we view AVID's action in the context of the original investment thesis, and the developing fundamental story, we find much greater clarity with respect to its near-term and long-term prospects.

Clearly, sentiment on AVID was turning, but I couldn't quite put my finger on why. What changed between January 2017 and May 2017? The developing fundamental story has revealed that free cash flow has been the main catalyst, and should continue to be the main catalyst in the near-term. Proof can be found in the data sheets below from Q4 2017 and Q1 2018:

The change in behavior began in March 2017 on the Q4 2016 results, and it solidified itself in May 2017 on the Q1 results. How can I say this for sure? We now have the benefit of hindsight.

Again, note that Q4 2016's miss produced a higher low despite the stock getting hammered on high volume. Next, note that the Q1 2017 miss took prices higher in May. Finally, note the $3.3m in free cash flow reported for Q1 2018. What happened in May that was capable of producing bullish sentiment on an EPS miss in a stock that's been in a bear market for over ten years? As mentioned earlier, free cash flow is what happened.

AVID is turning the corner, and the driver is free cash flow. Free cash flow and other SaaS related metrics like bookings and margins are important drivers in the near term. EPS alone doesn't tell the whole story, and it might even be misleading in this situation.

Conclusion

I remain bullish, and I am still giving AVID a Buy rating (it should be your first tranche, not your entire position.), but only for those without a long position.

For investors that are already long here, I would wait until the next earnings announcement. The cash flow results and the market's reaction to them should provide more clarity.

Overall, the improvement here has given me stronger conviction. My conservative price targets are $7.50 to $10. These were based on some rough DCF valuations highlighted in my initial coverage, but also by comparing various AVID multiples relative to its peer's multiples. The aggressive target was over $15.

I added to my longs on May 10th and on May 23rd. I'm also long calls in an effort to add some juice to the trade. Assuming nothing unusual occurs in the markets, I do not intend to add to the position until the next conference call has passed, and the market has had time to digest it.

