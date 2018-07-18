United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) CEO Gary Small on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Gary Small

Thanks Tim, and welcome to all. Thank you for joining us this morning.

Let me say we are pleased with our second quarter results, $9.5 million net income and $0.19 per share. Second quarter financial performance was right on par with our expectations for the quarter and we continue to run a bit ahead of our earnings expectations on a year-to-date basis.

Loan and deposit growth continues to drive our performance. Excellent loan growth combined with strong credit performances assisting in addressing near term challenges presented by an uneven residential mortgage market which we’ll discuss later and the impacts of an aggressively flattening yield curve.

Second quarter reflected excellent performance by our largest business groups. Commercial banking growth continues to be strength and C&I activity is really picking up nicely, again Matt will touch on that a bit later.

Consumer banking continues to expand delivering excellent positive balance growth. The wealth management team’s performance is right on target with private banking generating $25 million in new deposits since the beginning of the year.

And the residential mortgage team has been delivering above industry origination activity in a very very tight residential mortgage market. Overall loan growth is up 12.9% over the past 12 months and that’s ahead of our original expectations about a percent or two and again led by commercial banking.

Customer deposits excluding broker deposits are up over 10% over the last 12 months, certainly meeting our goals. Home Savings is well-funded as we head into the second half of the year. We ended the period with a 98% loan-to-deposit ratio when you exclude the AFS portfolio and that’s about a 4% improvement over where we were at year end. That figure will fluctuate as we move and are changeable between broker deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings to take advantage of lowering cost funding opportunities and so forth.

Credit staffs continue to be accrued for the quarter. Delinquencies are down 14%, nonperforming loans are down 11%. Our ALLL to nonperforming loans improved and were just shy of 200% right now. The economy shows relative strength. Our consumer households are really doing well, evidence of that our residential mortgage net charge-offs are only two basis points for the year.

Expenses are very well managed as expected and we continue to expect that over the remainder of the year. Employment picture here in Northeast Ohio continues to improve along with the national market, but we are not experiencing underdue wage pressure at this point.

From a capital perspective, I’ll offer the following. We did spend a lot of time over the last quarter evaluating our options and obviously we are well-capitalized in discussions we’ve had in prior calls and we really made the decision to continue to use our well-capitalized position to support future growth and our M&A aspirations and continue to evaluate that on an ongoing basis. We do have a healthy respect for our tangible book value and the interim back relative to that and we balance that against EPS pickups that are available so forth.

Having said that, we have a range relative to a price that if we see in the market we’ll be opportunistic on buying that, but we do not have an aggressive buyback plan in play for the remainder of the year. And as anything on that front develops, we’ll certainly let you know.

The $0.07 a share dividend that we moved to this quarter is reflected both information I think we provided back at the beginning of the year that said we’ll be looking at 35% plus payout ratios and that certainly tracks with that and speaks to our confidence and our ability to perform at that level on a go-forward basis.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Matt Garrity to provide some more color on the commercial residential mortgage and credit activity. Matt?

Matt Garrity

Thanks Gary. As Gary mentioned, our commercial business produced another solid quarter of overall performance as we added 35 new commercial relationships and 34 treasury management relationships during the second quarter.

Commercial portfolio growth was about 3.2% during the quarter with year-to-date portfolio growth of 9.5% in the commercial business. I would note that we began to experience a plan to pay off activity during the second quarter that we had communicated on previous calls and without that level of pay off activity growth for the second quarter would have looked more like our first quarter growth.

Also of note, is that our origination mix for the second quarter was made up of 47% commercial and industrial production, with year-to-date 2018 C&I production of 41%. C&I now represents over 24% of our commercial portfolio with solid momentum in this segment.

While the competitive environment in the commercial segment remains challenging both in terms of rate and structure, we remain pleased with our pipeline levels. For the balance of the year, we remain comfortable with our previously disclosed guidance of 12% to 15% portfolio growth for the full year 2018, as we expect heightened levels of planned pay off activity during the third and fourth quarters.

In our mortgage business, originations during the second quarter of 2018 increased by over 25% compared to the first quarter of 2018 and increased over 17% compared to the second quarter of 2017.

Balances remain relatively flat consistent with our strategy of focus on our mix of saleable originations. As we mentioned on last quarter’s call, market conditions remain very competitive and continue to impact mortgage banking income across the industry.

For the second quarter of 2018, mortgage banking income declined by 11.3% compared to the first quarter of 2018 and for the first half of 2018 declined 25.5% when compared to the first half of 2017. While we expect the second half of 2018 to show improved mortgage banking income compared to the first half of the year, we are not planning on the competitive environment to change the remainder of this year.

While mortgage banking income has been a headwind across the industry, our long-term view for the business remains positive and we remain committed to a long-term. We are pleased that we have been able to address the industry softness and other portions of our mortgage model, by achieving greater operating efficiencies, reducing year-over-year non-interest expense, strong credit performance and improved yield.

Consumer lending continue to perform well during the second quarter with our core retail portfolio growing approximately 2.3% during the period. Asset quality continues to perform exceptionally well.

Nonperforming loan levels improved by over 11% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter while nonperforming asset levels improved by over 10% during the same period. Our delinquency percentage for the second quarter was excellent, improving by over 17% compared to the first quarter. There were virtually no charge-offs to speak of during the quarter. With that said, we still maintain a strong level of loan-loss allowance at 115% of total loans when adjusted for purchase accounting marks and the ratio of allowance nonperforming loans of over 198%.

Our Outlook for asset quality remains stable. I would now like to turn the call over Tim Esson, who will discuss the financial performance in greater detail.

Tim Esson

Thank you, Matt. Let me start by reiterating Gary’s opening comments that Q2 demonstrated solid performance numbers, along with very positive growth in both loans and deposits in addition to outstanding credit performance and tight expense management.

As anticipated, the results for the quarter are running ahead of plan at $0.19 per share on a fully diluted basis. Matt provided commentary regarding the various sectors of loans, commercial mortgage and consumer, but let’s touch briefly on the total portfolio.

During Q2, we saw the total loan portfolio including loans held for sale increase $67.7 million or about 3%. As has been our plan for the last several years, commercial loan growth dominated the increase.

Asset quality remains outstanding at the end of the quarter with measures of asset quality, delinquencies, nonperforming and classified loan trending positively. And looking further at the balance sheet, average customer deposit growth which excludes brokerage deposit was 2.2% during Q2 and 10.1% over the last 12 months.

Aiding in that growth was an increase in average non-interest-bearing deposits, which increased 12.7% over the past 12 months. Also in the same time period, we saw an increase in business deposits of 16.6%.

Competition is becoming more intense, which could limit some of the growth moving forward, but we still expect to see strong growth in core deposits. As far as cost of customer deposits is concerned, we did see an increase of 10 basis points during the quarter, and anticipate this cost will continue to increase for the remainder of 2018, but at a slower pace.

Net interest income continues to hold steady at approximately $21.5 million on a fully tax equivalent basis for Q2, compared to $21.2 million the previous quarter. The change we have seen quarter over quarter in the margin is essentially attributable to three items; first, a one-time prepayment penalty on a commercial loan in the first quarter of 2018 increased with margin five basis points.

Secondly, purchase accounting adjustments for two basis points less favorable to the margin compared to the first quarter. Lastly, the remaining four basis points difference is the result of a 38 basis point increase in the cost of Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

While this accounts for the change, the significant point here is that we anticipate margin for the year to hold in the 340 range. As we discussed earlier, asset quality remains strong. We did recognize the negative provision for loan losses of 138,000 in the quarter. And charge-offs for the quarter were 1.3 basis points.

The allowance for loan losses as compared to total loans is 101. This percentage increases to 115 when combining the remaining fair value adjustment of 3 million from loans acquired through acquisition last year.

Continuing on, noninterest income was $5.9 million in Q2. While this level of performance is similar to Q1, we are below the same quarter last year by $1.2 million. Lower mortgage banking income of 912,000 is the reason for the decrease.

While we have seen the volume of mortgage loan production increase 17% over the prior year, industry wide competitiveness continues to negatively impact the margin on sale for loans. Our mortgage banking income accounts for the majority of the difference, we also saw the benefit of one-time receipt of VISA chip card rebate of 150,000 last year, along with greater security gains of 207,000 in the same time period.

Noninterest expense was $15.5 million for the quarter; this level aligns with plan and meets our expectations. Important to note going forward, we would anticipate noninterest expense to be less than $16 million per quarter on an average basis or essentially about 3% increase over last year’s level normalized.

This level of an increase is consistent with the guidance we offered you at the beginning of the year. Our efficiency ratio remains constant at about 57.8%. One final comment regarding our effective tax rate, on an FTE basis, for the second quarter the effective tax rate was 19.5%. For the remaining of the year, we see the effective tax rate holding at this level.

Now with that said, I now like to turn the call back to Gary Small.

Gary Small

Thanks again, Tim. To summarize, we remain comfortable with analysts’ full-year performance estimates for the organization. However, I do anticipate a couple of changes and how we achieve the 2018 performance targets versus the guidance I provided back in January.

We expect residential mortgage income related to gain on sale to underperform last year by about 20%. Market pricing might correct itself by year-end, but as Matt mentioned we’re not going to depend upon that.

Improving credit metrics will contribute more favorably than originally expected. We foresee very little in the way of net charge-offs over the remainder of the year and the performance and mix of the portfolio continues to benefit the organization, so expect less loan-loss provision than originally forecasted under the original scenario.

Our margin may be down a half of a percent or a couple basis points for the year versus our initial expectation, but expect loan growth to offset the revenue difference. We anticipate loan growth will continue to outperform original expectations. We characterize ourselves as interest rate neutral over three month or a full your timeframe, but acknowledge we are slightly liabilities sensitive in the first 30 days to 45 days following a rate move and we certainly felt that with the move in June, it is worth noting to that end that we have $575 million in loans, LIBOR, prime based and ARM resets that are set to reprice or finish repricing in July and August.

So all things being equal, the repricing on those loans would bring four basis points back to our margin. Now of course there will be other movement in the marketplace, but it gives you some idea of the slight lag that we have on any rate change from month-to-month.

Less visible activity over the course of the year, we continue to invest in our organization. We have a new consumer loan system coming on board, which will be a great thing for the clients and reduce our costs in the back room. We’re refreshing our ATM fleet and that’s a planned on expense. And we’re investing in customer base digital capabilities, that’s both in terms of talent and technology, this will be a long-term play and our first foray in earnest in that area. So all efforts are positioned to organize, bring the organization to better meet the needs of our growing client base and to improve our operating effectiveness going forward.

So with that, I’ll turn it over for questions. Back to you, operator.

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Small. We will now begin the question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] And your first question will come from Scott Siefers of Sandler O'Neill & Partners. Please go ahead.

Scott Siefers

Good morning, guys.

Gary Small

Good morning, Scott.

Scott Siefers

Gary, I was just hoping for a little additional clarification on margin. I think in Tim's comments you had said, still comfortable with 340 for the year. Then you had suggested in your remarks and maybe margin a little weaker than you thought, but additionally though it sounds like maybe we get a little pickup from the lag repricing effect. I guess just as you put all these things together, is the margin outlook from the second quarter base sort of flat to potentially up a couple of basis points when you start to aggregate all the puts and takes?

Gary Small

I think that's well said, Scott. When I look back at our guidance historically on margin, I went back to the second quarter of last year's discussion and we professed that we were from a core standpoint at 338 to 340 sharp and that has been – the 340 numbers been our consistent guidance going forward. We knew this year it would be a couple basis points better in the first half of the year than in the second half of the year because purchase accounting amortizations are little different between those two periods.

We still maintain our target of being 340 on a full-year basis. We're at 341 at the end of six months. But acknowledge, we could see slippage of a basis point or two, but if we do one pound earnings it would just be a slippage of a basis point or two. We're not targeting that but we acknowledge that that's again back in that 338 to 340 range could be a reality for the second half.

Scott Siefers

Okay. Perfect. Thank you. And then just one maybe going to volume side of the equation, it sounds like maybe some elevated paydowns did indeed impact the [Indiscernible] growth rate in the second quarter. All else equal, is your thinking -- I know you've reiterated kind of the full-year guidance at least on the commercial side, is the thinking that we would see an bit of an acceleration in net growth in the back half of the year? Or how does that dynamic all come into play? I think you've been kind of saying 9% loan growth for the full-year previously. Is that still hold?

Matt Garrity

Scott, this is Matt. Good morning. What we're looking at in the second half of the year with respect to our commercial book, we do elevated payoffs. Q3 will actually look a lot like Q2 in terms of the level of payoffs based on our current thinking. So we would expect that growth for Q3 in the commercial space to be in line with Q2, perhaps a little better, our pipelines are actually holding up pretty well. Q4 will be a much flatter year. We've got a much bigger bandwidth of payoffs coming in Q4, so to be a little closer to flat.

Now, what we experienced last year which is a little bit of an unknown is we did have a few of those push into 2018 into this year and there's always that opportunity that portion of that blows into 2019 as well. But I think overall the underpinnings in terms of the momentum of the pipelines and our lending activities actually holding up quite well in spite of the competition.

Gary Small

To your specific question, Scott on the 9%, which was our original guidance, with the trend that we've through the first two quarters and then Matt comment on the back of that, we feel a little bit more comfortable that we'll peak over 10. I don't want to pass too much more that because we have some volatility around paydowns, but just based on our six months activity tends feeling more appropriate than nine for the full year.

Scott Siefers

Okay. Perfect. Thank you. And then final question just on the capital plans, got the dividend announcement last night, which I appreciate. Just overall thinking, I think some of us might have hope for something a bit, I guess more substantial. It sounds like maybe we're in sort of holding pattern on more substantial capital return or what maybe just if you can expand upon the comments you made at the outset of the call?

Gary Small

You bet. I know in our last call we talked about as an executive team and as the board we were evaluating our capital position and nothing was off the board. We weren't going any with any preconceived notions, and we did pretty exhaustive study on the issue and kind of walked away with confirming that we wanted to hold onto our strong capital position because we do feel with that M&A opportunities in the offing, nothing tomorrow, but in the offing and that excess capital comes in well for that. And we still see a lot of growth in our portfolio. So we'll continue to play that as our primary track.

The other things that we consider were all the normal things, an aggressive buyback, one-time only pay out, higher annual dividend and things like that. And when we balanced out the variables and the impacts relative to capital, tangible book value, payback periods, EPS improvement, so forth, we didn't change our original position. Having said that we will be opportunistic on the buying side within a range, but it's not as if we're going to go out and say take down 1.5% or 2% in the market per plan. It will be opportunistic.

And I could actually say, we saw an opportunity and made a small transaction during the quarter, but within a week the stock had moved to 8% or 9%, moved well out of the range and we'll step back. And that would be consistent with what in the near term you should expect from us. It would be very opportunistic on the buyback.

Scott Siefers

Okay.

Gary Small

We're very focused on maintaining and preserving tangible book value and making sure that we get an adequate return with a low number of years on the payback. And that's pretty consistent with where we been in the past. That where we saw through and that's where we came out.

Scott Siefers

Perfect. Thank you very much for that color there.

Operator

Your next question will be from Michael Perito of KBW. Please go ahead.

Michael Perito

Good morning guys.

Gary Small

Good morning, Mike.

Michael Perito

Couple of questions from me, I want to maybe start on the mortgage side. It sounds like you guys expect some level nothing too material at some level of rebound in the back half of the year. But then also doesn't sound like you expect much of the change in terms of the environment. So I was just curious, I guess, one, what – I guess what's driving some of the optimism about a rebound in the back half of the year. And two, I mean, is the environment challenging enough especially as rates continues to rise where there is some internal review about kind of the resources in that platform. I mean, are there any kind of expense adjustments that can be made if the profitability continues to be a little lower than what its been or just curious if you guys have had any thoughts there as well?

Matt Garrity

Mike, this is Matt. I'll give you a couple of more comments on mortgage to your questions. We do expect the second half to be better. There is little bit of a seasonality play. The second half is always a little bit better than the first half relative to volumes and things of that nature. We do think there's an opportunity from our own side as well particularly given the timing as we look at the performance of the mortgage banking model in the second quarter, it really impacted us more severely during the month of June itself versus the prior two months.

So, we have some opportunity we think on the economic side to improve from June, so that gives us a little more optimism as well. From a cost perspective we're grabbing some nice efficiencies and actually, some reductions on a year-over-year basis on our non-interest expense, so we expect that to hold through the balance of the year as well. So, it will still be a difficult environment that we do have some thoughts around the idea that we think pricing is actually potentially going to rebound slightly in the second half of the year.

Michael Perito

Okay. And then the 25 million of deposits year to-date that I think you mentioned Gary that the private banking team has generated. I was curious if you can give any kind of rough parameters around what the pricing of those have been relative to kind of the legacy deposit base? And what the pipeline is there to bring more those deposits on the books as we move forward here?

Gary Small

You know, Mike, its going to be the normal liquid, premium liquid product which we've grown 160 to 180. There is a [Indiscernible] time in there and there is non-interest bearing. So relative to the actual pricing on that portfolio, if it was skewed higher than the portfolio as a whole because it's all new money, if you will, and so there's no legacy that hasn't reprice that sort of thing. But right inline with the market nothing special done versus market pricing, we didn't have acquire sale or anything. It really goes back to the team we put together, private bankers out in the market then we started to accumulate in the middle of last year and its long sales lead time to get into the wealth management clients business and it just started to pay off in the first half.

Michael Perito

And then in terms of the pipeline, I guess is there any kind of specific thoughts you can provide on where – I guess what kind of penetration or what type of growth you think is still kind of to come from that platform on the deposit side?

Gary Small

I couldn't even put a cap on it, Mike, because of the book that we have to work through and the market as a whole. We didn't have private banking at all and in down market, we didn't have it in the Cleveland market. So, 25, is just the starting point, that could become 75, that could become 100, as there was no end to that game at this point, there's no reason to put constraints on it.

Michael Perito

Okay. And then just one last one from me, just kind of follow-up question, Scott, I mean, Gary, it seems like and correct me if I'm wrong, but it seems like you sound a little bit more optimistic on the M&A side than maybe at the start of the year? Just curious if I guess one, you think that's a fair characterization. And two, maybe what do you seeing out there that, that has you feeling like that avenue of capital deployment a little more realistic today than they be it seemed like it was, it maybe not realistic, but more near-term today than maybe it was six months ago?

Gary Small

Mike, I would say, the discussion level and formal discussion is healthier now than it was in the first quarter. And so that would be just short answer to your question. I don't think that you would see any more of activity in the marketplace vis-à-vis more books and more announced deals in play by the investment team. But certainly there's -- things are settling down, everybody's use to make it a little bit more money, but we're starting to have more of those same dialogue.

For us so it's still the matter of fit for the organization, fit for the market, it doesn't mean the low loan to deposit ratio or doesn't mean the other tests that we're looking for, check the boxes for what makes sense for us to move on, so we haven't changed our approach in that regard, but more conversations.

Michael Perito

And then actually just one more from me, hiring pipeline just curious if they're still good opportunities out there that you guys are looking at both from a private banking, but also commercial lending side?

Gary Small

I can speak to the private banking side. We kind of have our complement right now on the wealth side to move forward with. Matt is in the market more on the commercial side, why don't you comment on that?

Matt Garrity

You know the activity remains pretty good there, Mike, although we feel pretty good about the team that we have in place today, so if we were going to look to bring in new talent it would probably be situation where we were replacing existing talent in our organization.

Michael Perito

Okay, great. Thanks for the color guys. I appreciate it.

Operator

The next question will be from Daniel Cardenas of Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Daniel Cardenas

Hey, good morning guys.

Matt Garrity

Good morning, Dan.

Daniel Cardenas

Most of my questions have been asked and answered. But maybe Gary if you could, give us some color on competitive factors both on the loan and the deposit side. Are you beginning to see especially on the deposit side a pickup in competition? And if so where is that coming from; the larger guys or the smaller guys?

Gary Small

Good question, Dan. I'll do the deposit side and I'll ask Matt to think about on the loan side how would he like to answer that. We made strategic move or tactical move this time last year in anticipation of what was going to going on with the Fed and no need to get our funding in order to support our growth. We went out early fourth quarter last year, first quarter this year to try to be just to think ahead of the feds moves and thinking that those banks that are out there that are only going to grow a couple percent or need to be defensive, that won't happen until you are deeper into the second quarter. So we've got our deposits in, we've got our minute if there was time driven at 175 to 2% just to give you some perspective.

Now in the marketplace we are seeing 3% for time and money and so forth. So back to our home margin management we are happily not aggressively in the market trying to raise that money right now and we're pleased with the way the first half worked out. But bigs are jumping back in and there's an element of defense on that because for those of us that are still growing in a double-digit fashion, we're – we'd probably put some pressure relative to that. And so particular market, Cleveland is a very expensive market and one that we operate selectively on deposit gathering relative to this type of deposit gathering, but its very competitive over there which speak to our model of we like being in the community markets. We like the value. We like Akron/Canton, there are some other ways for us to win, but that one in particular is really heated up. And so we're in a standdown mode on promotional and so forth for the next couple of months as per our plan and we will evaluate, see as we get more for the September rate move is anything changing in the world, does it time to get back in, but we're solid with where we're at right now.

Matt Garrity

Dan, this is Matt. On the competitive standpoint in our lending businesses, clearly the mortgage business is incredibly competitive from a rate perspective now as we talked about. Our commercial space is a continuation of what we've really being seeing for the last nine to 12 months, although it continuous to sort of intensify as 2018 went on. Price competition is very, very steep right now, and also competition with respect to structure. So, on the commercial space we're seeing longer amortization. We're seeing limited to no recourse. We're seeing higher loaned values. We're seeing weakened debt service coverages or that service coverage covenants from our competition.

With all that said, we're really happy with the level of pipeline that we have. And our success rate and our win rate on commercial because back to our asset quality stands and our culture there we're just not going to go in that direction, that just not good business for us to do. So we've been able to get kind of business that we want to get. We think priced fairly and get the kind of growth that we expect to get. So far we've navigated through it pretty well.

Daniel Cardenas

All right. Great. Thanks guys.

Operator

The next question will be from Scott Beury of Boenning & Scattergood. Please go ahead.

Scott Beury

Hey, good morning, guys.

Matt Garrity

Good morning, Scott.

Scott Beury

Most of my questions have been covered pretty thoroughly, but I mean just more on that I was looking at with the securities book you're running down now at this point right just south of 12% of assets. And I guess if you would add any color that could maybe give me a better idea on how low that can go and where you're comfortable with the securities as it relates to managing the balance sheet and managing the margin as well with the growth and the funding needs? Thanks.

Matt Garrity

Scott, with our relative size right now 275 million to 300 million would be a target range for us that we would be comfortable with that still leave us at 10% or so of the total, and I think you'll see some of that movement as we go through the remainder of the year, we'll be swapping out of some tax exempts I would suspect as long as the pricing opportunity remains there, those will become less attractive, but there are some opportunities that we want to take advantage of, but generally we’re going to let that book atrophy off to about that level and we may have select sell down if the market anomaly says now is the time to do it and then we'll go from there.

Scott Beury

Great. That's certainly helpful.

Matt Garrity

It's a pretty simple, good point, Scott relative to just earning assets growth. Although our loan growth year-over-year we would expect to be 10% or so. We still look at our earning assets growth as there's has been on an organic basis for the last couple of -- three years at about 8% plus or minus a quarter percent which means we expect securities portfolios to fall to some degree, big piece of our pie.

Scott Beury

Excellent. That certainly makes sense. And one other unrelated one just kind of from industry perspective, are there any characteristics in who you being seeing pricing more aggressively in the mortgage market. Is it coming from the more community banks that similar to yourself or it really more the bigger guys or also some of the non-banks, I mean, is there any color you could give there where you're seeing the more aggressive pricing?

Matt Garrity

Yes. This is Matt. Certainly the price leaders -- the low price leaders are typically in the markets we compete in. Smaller thrifts or community banks similar to ourselves maybe folks that don't have – maybe other platforms in which to lend money is like we do in terms of our commercial business, so folks that there maybe a little bit more mortgage centric tend to be those loss leaders if you well on the pricing side that we see.

We tend not to tag ourselves against those folks in terms of our competitive aspirations. We tend to let those go. We tend to look at ourselves like more of the rational players in the market which tend to be larger institutions.

Scott Beury

Great. That's helpful. Thank you. That's all I have.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this will conclude our question and answer session. I would like to hand the conference back over to Gary Small for his closing remarks.

Gary Small

Well, I appreciate you being with us this morning to reiterate mortgage is a tough environment. We'll make some adjustments but we will wait to make sure the market comes just before we claim victory there, but we’ve got ways to overcome. Margin for the quarter was a bip [ph] or two below where we would have thought, but when we unpack it and look at our repricing situation and so forth we are comfortable with it. Again, at our size it doesn’t take much to loose a basis point about $50,000 book keeping adjustment in one quarter or another equates to one basis point for us.

So keep that in mind as well. We like to look at the year-to-date numbers and the average churn. And we feel very good about where we are at, so again thanks for joining us this morning and enjoy the earnings season.

