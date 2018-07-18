The 3 Failures Of Brian Krzanich - Part 3

Rethink Technology business briefs for July 18, 2018.

Failure #3: process leadership

The Apple A10X Processor, the first to be manufactured on TSMC's 10 nm process. Source: Tech Insights.

When Brian Krzanich became CEO of Intel (INTC) in May 2013, Intel had unquestioned leadership in semiconductor process technology. Intel was the only company in volume production of processors that used a type of transistor called a Fin Field Effect Transistor, or FinFET. Intel called these tri-gate transistors. By whatever name, these transistors afforded Intel processors advantages in speed and energy efficiency that no other company in the world could match.

Throughout Krzanich's tenure, Intel would continue to proclaim its superiority in the manufacturing process. These claims would become increasingly misleading and obfuscatory, even as they became more strident. By the time of Krzanich's departure in June 2018, Intel had ceased claiming process leadership, because any such claim would be bankrupt. Intel had lost a key technical advantage to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), which had started producing semiconductors on its new 7 nm (FinFET) process.

In fact, Intel had already lost process leadership to TSMC the year before, when TSMC began manufacturing the A10X system on chip (SOC) for Apple's (AAPL) second generation iPad Pro. This was the first processor to be built on TSMC's then new 10 nm FinFET process.

Intel's reaction was to try to muddy the waters regarding the meaning of process node designations. Currently, Intel uses what it calls a 14 nm process and has pointed out, correctly, that its 14 nm process yields higher transistor density (in transistors per square millimeter) than competing 14-16 nm processes.

The idea with process node designations was that each smaller process node would provide approximately twice the transistor density than the preceding node. Thus, 14 nm was supposed to have twice the density of 22 nm, 10 nm was supposed to have twice the density of 14 nm, etc.

Intel has claimed that its 14 nm node was equivalent to competitors' 10 nm nodes, but by September 2017, Intel acknowledged that wasn't exactly true.

Source: Intel China Technology and Manufacturing Day, September 2017.

The chart above is really kind of amusing. Intel tries to assert the superiority of a process (its 10 nm node) that isn't in production yet, to competitors' 10 nm processes that are in production. In so doing, Intel acknowledged that its 14 nm process created lower transistor density chips than competitors' 10 nm processes. In terms of actual production processes, and in terms of the very metric that Intel claimed was the most important, transistor density, Intel had fallen behind.

In fact, things were actually worse than Intel acknowledged. When Apple announced its new line of iPhones in September 2017, it also disclosed that the A11 Bionic SOC that powered iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus contains 4.3 billion transistors. The silicon die size of the A11 has been measured to be 87.66 mm^2. This yields a real-world density of 49 million transistors/mm^2, much greater than the 37.5 million transistors/mm^2 Intel has claimed for its 14 nm process.

Since last September, Intel has only fallen further behind. At its Q1 conference call, Intel management disclosed that volume production for 10 nm had been put off until early 2019. In the meantime, TSMC has started production on its 7 nm node, and it's assumed that Apple's next generation processors (dubbed A12) will be made on this process.

We don't yet know the transistor density of TSMC's 7 nm process, but if it achieves the expected doubling of transistor density, then it will be roughly equivalent to what Intel promises for its 10 nm process. Even if Intel delivers the 10 nm process next year, it will have lost its process lead, probably for good.

Tick, tock, tock, tock

At first, Intel's process development cadence ran smoothly under Krzanich. Intel had developed a refinement of the basic Moore's Law cadence of a doubling of transistor density (new process node) every two years. Intel called this the Tick-Tock model. The Tick year would introduce a new process node. In the Tock year, when the process node was not updated, Intel would release a new processor architecture.

Source: Intel.

In 2013, when Krzanich took over, Intel introduced a new architecture (tock), code named Haswell, for its then unrivaled 22 nm FinFET process. These were marketed as the “fourth generation core” processors.

Theoretically, this should have been followed in 2014 by Broadwell, the transition of Haswell architecture to Intel's new 14 nm process. But there already were signs that the cadence was slipping. Only the smallest “Core M” low power processors made it out the door by the end of 2014. Mainstream Broadwell processors for desktop applications wouldn't arrive until Q1 2015. Broadwell server processors wouldn't arrive until Q1 2016.

The somewhat stretched out deployment of Broadwell (fifth-generation core) was just the beginning of what would become an increasingly embarrassing delay in Intel's next process node at 10 nm. The Broadwell tick would be followed by not one but three “tocks”: Skylake (sixth generation), Kaby Lake (seventh generation), and Coffee Lake (eighth generation).

Kaby Lake and Coffee Lake really weren't full-fledged new processor generations. Calling them that was a marketing ploy by Intel to obfuscate the fact that Intel was at a standstill in its process node cadence.

Intel's competition was not standing still. The foundries of TSMC and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) had developed their own versions of 14 nm FinFET processes by 2015. Processors built using these processes would find their way into the smartphones of Apple (iPhone 6s) and Samsung.

Intel's response to this achievement by its competitors was simply to misrepresent the shifting competitive landscape. Somewhat incredibly, Intel continued to claim a “three-year” lead on its competition as recently as its March 2017 Technology and Manufacturing Day.

The chart above engages in a number of self-serving exaggerations of Intel's supposed lead. For one thing, it implies that high-volume manufacturing at 14 nm began at the beginning of 2014. In fact, Intel barely managed to squeeze out some Core M chips by the end of the year.

In any case, the gap in time between Intel's 14 nm process and its competitors' 10 nm processes wouldn't make any real difference once the 10 nm processes were in production. This was, in early 2017, only months away, and once production had started on the 10 nm processes at TSMC and Samsung, Intel's 14 nm process was officially inferior by its own metric of transistor density.

Investor takeaways

Even if there was some reasonable doubt about the state of Intel's process leadership, or lack thereof, in 2017, by now, there can be no doubt. The irony here is palpable. Intel has been saying for years that Moore's Law isn't dead, and they're right. It's alive and well at Intel's competitors.

The implications for Intel are dire but have been largely ignored by Intel's investors. Intel's foundry strategy is for all practical purposes dead. Intel can't offer a superior, or even competitive leading edge process compared to TSMC and Samsung. And Intel probably isn't cost competitive with them on 14 nm.

Intel can't claim technology leadership. Intel has fumbled with 10 nm, while its competitors have mastered it and moved on. Intel now simply looks inept.

The process advantage now offered by the foundries will enable increasingly powerful processors from competing architectures such as ARM, IBM (NYSE:IBM) Power9, and even Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) EPYC. Intel will continue to lose market share in x86 processors of all types, and its hopes of ever competing in mobile are nil.

The wealth shift that accompanies the growth of mobile devices enabled the foundries to catch up with Intel. Now that they have surpassed Intel, I don't see how Intel can catch up.

The crucial mistake of Krzanich was not staying focused on the process problem and solving it when he had the chance. Instead, Intel threw billions of dollars away trying to muscle its way into mobile devices, and also in haphazard diversifications such as silicon photonics and 3D Xpoint.

All of Intel's effort and resources should have been focused on maintaining process leadership, from the day that Krzanich became CEO. That was the only thing that really mattered, the only thing that would make a difference. Under Krzanich, Intel became complacent about its process leadership and then engaged in convoluted rationalizations as that leadership was lost. These were fatal mistakes. I continue to regard Intel as a sell.

