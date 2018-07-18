Investors Continue To Pad The Coffers Of Bond Funds And ETFs In June

Picture Source: REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader. UAE's Oil Minister OPEC President Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei and OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo address a news conference after an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 22, 2018.
For the first month in three investors were net redeemers of mutual fund assets, removing $55.2 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs) for June. For the third month in four money market funds witnessed net outflows, handing back $32.9 billion for June. Despite an interest rate hike in June, for the fourth month running the fixed income funds macro-group witnessed net inflows, taking in $10.2 billion for June. However, for the second consecutive month stock & mixed-asset funds witnessed net outflows (-$32.5 billion, their largest outflows since December 2017).
For the first month in three ETFs also witnessed net outflows, handing back $2.0 billion for June. Authorized participants (APs, those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net sellers of stock & mixed-asset ETFs—redeeming $10.0 billion. And for the thirty-sixth consecutive month they were net purchasers of bond ETFs—injecting $8.0 billion for June. APs were net purchasers of four of the five equity-based ETF macro-classifications: USDE ETFs (+$1.6 billion), Sector Equity ETFs (+$214 million), Mixed-Asset ETFs (+$123 million), and Alternatives ETFs (+$95 million), while being net redeemers of World Equity ETFs (-$12.1 billion). In this segment I highlight the June fund-flow results for both types of investment vehicles.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.