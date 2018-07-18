Investors Continue To Pad The Coffers Of Bond Funds And ETFs In June

For the first month in three mutual fund investors were net sellers of fund assets, redeeming $55.2 billion from the conventional funds business for June.

For the ninth consecutive month Thomson Reuters Lipper’s World Equity Funds macro-classification witnessed net inflows, attracting however only $131 million for June.

For the first month in three authorized participants (APs) were net redeemers of ETFs, withdrawing $2.0 billion for June.

For the third month in a row U.S. Diversified Equity (USDE) ETFs (+$1.6 billion for June) attracted the largest net draw of the five broad-based equity ETF macro-classifications.