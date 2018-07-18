GE's Free Cash Flow: It's 'Fake Cash'

But cash is cash, and “what if” free cash flow is not available cash. It is “fake cash”, a mirage, an illusion that cannot be used to pay dividends.

GE's Management Of Cash Needs To Prioritize Strengthening A Weak Balance Sheet

GE's (NYSE:GE) cash flow presentations remind me of a couple of favorite sayings of a boss of mine, "Figures don't lie, but liars can figure", and "Numbers are dangerous". No suggestion of dishonesty, then or now, just a reminder to be careful in the way figures are presented, so as not to confuse and deceive oneself and others. And that brings me to GE's many and different cash flow iterations. I can understand the concept of non-GAAP earnings - but GAAP and non-GAAP cash? - surely cash is cash? Two different GAAP and four or more different non-GAAP cash flow iterations - how confusing? - how useful in guiding decisions towards improving a weak balance sheet? In this article, I discuss GE's management of cash under the following headings -

What Are GE's Dividends Paid Out Of? What Is Free Cash Flow (FCF)? GE Reports A Confusing Array Of GAAP And Non-GAAP Versions Of Cash Flows - Breaches Of SEC Regulations And Requirements Continue Concerns Arising From GE's Use Of Non-GAAP FCF As A Performance Metric For The Annual Executive Incentive Plan A Change Between Balance Sheets Approach To Better Understand GE's Sources And Applications Of Funds (Including Cash Funds) GE's Management Of Funds (Including Cash) Needs To Prioritize Strengthening A Weak Balance Sheet GE Is Using "What If" Cash Flows To Support Planned Dividend Payments, While Planning To Increase Borrowings To Fund Pension And Insurance Liabilities

1. What Are GE's Dividends Paid Out Of?

A comment to my recent article, "GE: Too Little Earnings, Too Much Dividends, Share Price Will See $20 before $10",

As you know, dividends are paid out of Industrial "Free Cash Flow" [FCF]. In 2018 this is estimated to be $6 - $7 Billion which is more than adequate to pay the dividend ($4.2 Billion annually).

My response is that dividends have traditionally been paid out of earnings, not free cash flows. In fact, there was a time when to pay dividends in the absence of retained earnings, was considered a reduction of capital, requiring special shareholder approval, followed by court approval (otherwise illegal). The logic was to protect creditors of limited liability companies. There could be no reduction of capital without an assessment of the company's ability to pay its creditors. International accounting standards, and the laws of various countries have changed, and the primary test for paying a dividend has moved to whether the company remains solvent after paying a dividend. This makes sense for the protection of creditors, as the test of solvency does not rest on whether a company has retained earnings to pay a dividend. The test of solvency also does not rest on whether a company has free cash flows. A company can be hopelessly in debt but still be reporting free cash flows. General Electric currently has GAAP losses but a positive balance of retained earnings from which to pay dividends. GE's working capital balance indicates GE is technically solvent, and GE is also solvent in the sense it is, "able to pay its debts as and when they fall due", so solvency does not prevent the payment of dividends. So why do I say GE should not be currently paying dividends? A major issue for GE is a weak balance sheet, and dividends contribute disproportionately to that weakness as explained in my article, "GE: When Shareholders Understand This, They Will Demand A Halt To Dividends".

2. What Is Free Cash Flow [FCF]?

From this report by KMPG International,

Companies should also clearly disclose how free cash flow is calculated, as it does not have a generally accepted definition. In addition, there is a focus on free cash flow on account of inappropriate or potentially misleading implications about the usefulness of the measure. SEC staff have commented that companies should avoid implying that free cash flow represents cash available for discretionary expenditures, when the calculation excludes certain mandatory payments, such as debt

And from Investopedia,

Free Cash Flow - FCF in Company Analysis - FCF measures the level of cash available to a company's investors net of all required investments in working capital and fixed capital, including plant, property and equipment, otherwise known as capital expenditures, plus any expenses required to remain a going concern. FCF is an important measure because it allows a company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value. Excess cash can expand production, develop new products, make acquisitions, pay dividends and reduce debt. Free Cash Flow - FCF Calculations - One can calculate FCF multiple ways. Most commonly, the FCF calculation begins with Cash Flow From Operating Activities, but it can also start from revenue or Net Operating Profit After Taxes.

3. GE Reports A Confusing Array Of GAAP And Non-GAAP Versions Of Cash Flows - Breaches Of SEC Regulations And Requirements Continue

Figure 1 below shows four different "cash flows" reported by GE in its 2017 10-K

Figure 1

But, it does not stop there, because the formal detailed GAAP cash flow statement, also included in the same GE 2017 10-K filed with the SEC, includes another and different set of numbers for GE CFOA (GAAP) for 2017, 2016 and 2015 -

Figure 2

That makes 5 different cash flows, including two line items which are both supposedly GAAP CFOA with different amounts between Figure 1 and Figure 2. Are you suitably confused? Because, I am. I do not wish to further confuse, but here are the cash flows for 1st quarter 2018 from the 8K report filed with the SEC, per Figure 3 below -

Figure 3

The formal detailed GAAP cash flow statement, included in the 1st quarter 2018 GE 2017 10-Q filed with the SEC, includes another and different set of numbers for GE CFOA (GAAP) as per Figure 4 below.

Figure 4

Three months ended March 31, 2018March 31, 2017

GE's reporting of cash flows is inconsistent and in breach of SEC regulations and requirements -

I will not go into all the inconsistencies between the various cash flows reported, just the figures for GAAP CFOA for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Figure 4 shows GAAP CFOA of $1,390 million (I believe it should be the figure of $1,423 shown in Figure 4 - GE appear to have mixed up their labels and got them around the wrong way). Figure 3 shows GAAP CFOA of negative $1,012 million, a difference of $2,402 million from the GAAP CFOA of $1390 million in Figure 4. Quite apart from the fact there can be only one GAAP number, so one must be non-GAAP, there is no attempt at any reconciliation between these two figures. GE were previously taken to task by the SEC in July 2017 for this type of deficient reporting as follows,

Revise future filings to consistently use the same titles for the non-GAAP measures presented. We note, for example, that you present the same non-GAAP measures on pages 6 and 109 but use the title "industrial revenues" on page 6 and the title "adjusted industrial revenues" on page 109. In addition, please revise your presentation of non-GAAP measures to comply with Item 10(e)(1)(ii)(E) of Regulation S-K which requires you to use titles that are not the same as, or confusingly similar to, titles or descriptions used for GAAP financial measures.

4. Concerns Arising From GE's Use Of FCF As A Performance Metric For The Annual Executive Incentive Plan

My concerns include:

Non-GAAP FCF is an artificial construct easily able to be manipulated. A recent example of this was the borrowing of $6 billion in December 2017 to prepay pension contributions for 2018, 2019 and 2020. Without this borrowing in FY2017, the 2018 CFOA would reduce by ~$2 billion, and thus the forecast 2018 FCF of $6 to $7 billion would reduce to $4 to $5 billion, virtually all of which is proposed to be paid out as dividends. In addition, I believe the financing activities of GEC allow for opportunity to convert what would otherwise be 2018 cash outflows from operations for GE Industrial, into financing cash flows for GEC; the potential for necessary expenditures for plant and equipment and other assets required for ongoing operations to be deferred, to increase free cash flow for the year; GE's operations might be making money on a non-GAAP "what if" basis. But, in reality, operations are actually losing money overall, and incentives need to focus on returning to actual profitability; There is an incentive not to recognize necessary loan reductions in FCF calculations. While loan repayments might not be mandatory, and thus not necessarily included in FCF, they are hardly discretionary in a climate of ratings downgrades for the company. The adverse effect flows onto operations due to the impact on internal financing of sales of capital goods. An artificial FCF construct has the potential to reward process, rather than rewarding outcomes reflected in a strengthening of the balance sheet.

5. Change Between Balance Sheets Approach To Better Understand GE's Sources And Applications Of Funds (Including Cash Funds)

Unlike earnings and cash flow which are reported by GE both on a GAAP and multiple non-GAAP bases, I only need to deal with GAAP balance sheets. Being a balance sheet, changes in cash between two balance sheets will be equal to the sum of all the changes in other items included in assets, liabilities and equity. Some of those changes will involve cash, while other changes will reflect changes between items not involving cash. I can eliminate some of these extraneous changes by combining items to condense the number of items in the balance sheet (e.g., combining the short and long-term borrowings into one line item eliminates changes due to any reclassifications from long term borrowings to short term borrowings). Shareholders' earnings for a period are the change in equity between periods, adjusted for any additional equity raised and any reduction in shareholders' equity due to share buybacks and dividends. Shareholders' earnings on this basis include both GAAP income and GAAP Comprehensive Income (additional explanation further below).

My first step is to determine movements in balance sheet items based on GE's 1st quarter 2018 GAAP Statement Of Cash Flows, as per TABLE 1 below.

TABLE 1

Further to note (a) in TABLE 1 above - As of March 31, 2018, GE Capital had approximately $8.7 billion recorded on its balance sheet related to current receivables purchased from GE (GE Q1-2018 10-Q page 38). As of December 31, 2017, GE Capital had approximately $10.4 billion recorded on its balance sheet related to current receivables purchased from GE (GE 2017 10-K page 79). I believe the difference of $1,598MM between the $10,348MM loans reduction per the cash flow statement, and the $8,750MM loans reduction per the balance sheet is primarily due to this reduction in current receivables due from GEC to GE.

My next step is to compare the changes per GE's consolidated cash flow statement with the changes between GE's balance sheets at December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018

6. GE's Management Of Funds (Including Cash) Needs To Prioritize Strengthening A Weak Balance Sheet

TABLE 2 below is a comparison of GE's consolidated balance sheets (statements of financial position) at December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018, in a condensed format.

TABLE 2

Comments on the column in TABLE 2, "Changes Per GE Cash Flow" -

Put in the simplest way possible, GE's cash flow statement shows GE's sources of funds were $11,838MM from its opening cash balance less $1,133MM to fund an increase in assets used in its operations, a net amount of $10,705MM. This $10,705MM was used to reduce borrowings by $8,750MM, fund losses of $905MM ($1,113MM less currency gain $208MM), and fund dividends of $1,051MM. The end result was a weakening of the balance sheet through a reduction of $1,956MM in shareholders' funds, including the discretionary $1,051MM for dividends. Borrowings net of cash increased by $3,088MM

Comments on the column in TABLE 2 "Changes Due Other" -

For some of these changes I can identify the reason, and the precise amount; for others I can identify one or more reasons but not precise amounts; for still other amounts of significance I have been unable to identify the reason/s for the changes; and the changes for some items are not material in amount and are not separately commented upon. Bearing that in mind, here are my comments, linked to the Notes 1 to 4 in TABLE 2 above. All GE Q1-2018 SEC 10-Q filings referred to can be linked to here.

Note 1- Other comprehensive Income

Other comprehensive income represents income and losses that are incurred in a period, but not included in the income statement for the period. But, they are recorded as an increase or decrease in shareholders' funds. The 2 main elements of GE's accumulated other comprehensive income of $12,862MM at March 31, 2018 are "Currency translation adjustments" $3,988MM, and "Benefit plans - deferred losses" $8,984MM. Currency translation adjustments arise from the effect of translating the value of assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currency into US dollars at the exchange rates in effect at the end of each period. As the US dollar will increase and decrease in value against foreign currencies over time the balance of this account will increase and decrease accordingly. Benefit plans deferred losses and gains arise from re-assessments of benefit plan assets and obligations which can result in large adjustments to the net liability for these benefits. Any such large adjustments are not charged directly to income, but deferred in other comprehensive income, for amortization to income over future periods, creating a smoothing effect. In order to amortize the current deferred loss of $8,984MM over say the next 10 years, would require a yearly charge to income of $898MM per year. There is no effect on cash, and as such charge would result in a corresponding reduction in accumulated comprehensive loss, there is nil effect on shareholders' equity.

Note 2 - Increase of $2,501MM in "Goodwill and other intangible assets" and decrease of $1,744MM in "Working capital" not reflected in "Changes per GE cash flow"

Note 8 page 72 of GE SEC Q1-2018 10-Q filing indicates the increase in Goodwill and other intangible assets in the quarter was almost entirely attributable to currency translation adjustment except for a $288MM adjustment to Baker Hughes related goodwill increase per Note (2). I estimate an increase in intangibles of $2,213MM (gain) due currency translation, after adjusting for amortization of $613MM for the quarter and the $288MM due to BH. For details of the reasons for this adjustment of $288MM see Note 8 page 71 of GE SEC Q1-2018 10-Q . Although the GE 10-Q does not make any comment in this regard, it is likely the $1,744MM unexplained change in Working capital is due to currency translation adjustments, similar to that for intangible assets.

Note 3- Deferred taxes and All other assets - increases and decreases

Note 3a - Implementation of Accounting standards change ASU 2016-16 resulted in an increase of $2.7 billion in Deferred taxes, a reduction of $2.2 billion in All other assets, and an increase of $464MM in shareholders' equity. For more detail please refer to GE SEC 10-Q Q1-2018 page 32, Note 1 page 64, and Note 15 page 83.

Note 3b - The $445MM decrease in deferred taxes related to comprehensive income items booked in the period.

Note 3c -I am left with the conclusion the unexplained $743MM increase is due to currency translation adjustments, as for Goodwill and other intangibles, and Working capital per Note 2 above.

7. GE Is Using "What If" Cash Flows To Support Planned Dividend Payments, While Planning To Increase Borrowings To Fund Pension And Insurance Liabilities

From page 34 of GE's Q1-2018 !0-Q -

Our focus is on strengthening our cash position, with a balanced capital allocation plan including organic investments that generate strong returns, coupled with a competitive dividend payout ratio. We intend to maintain a disciplined financial policy targeting a strong credit profile. In 2018, GE expects to incur up to $6.0 billion of incremental long-term debt, primarily to fund the GE Pension Plan. This incremental debt may consist of new unsecured term debt issued in the external debt markets or intercompany arrangements between GE and GE Capital, utilizing GE Capital's excess unsecured term debt. During the first quarter of 2018, GE and GE Capital entered into an intercompany loan for $0.3 billion (utilizing a portion of GE Capital's excess unsecured term debt) to fund its required contribution to the GE Pension Plan in the first quarter of 2018. The loan has a fixed interest rate of 4.56% and a term of 18 years. GE Capital expects to fund approximately $14.5 billion to our insurance subsidiaries over the next seven years, of which $3.5 billion was funded in the first quarter of 2018.

The fact is, in Q1-2018, GE as a company, increased its borrowings, net of cash, by $3.088 billion, and suffered a ratings downgrade. The company is targeting FY 2018 non-GAAP income of $1.00 to $1.07 per share. For Q1-2018 the result was $0.16 per share and expected result for Q2-2018 is $0.17 per share. That means with half of FY 2018 gone the expectations are for non-GAAP result to be less than a third of full year target. It is difficult to forget, around this time in FY 2017, there was a full year target that was not subsequently achieved. Even if FY 2018 non-GAAP result were to be achieved, the GAAP result will almost certainly be a loss and the borrowings net of cash will increase further beyond the $3.088 billion increase in 1st quarter. It is hard to see how there are "free cash flows" in these circumstances. Continuing to pay dividends in these circumstances, while planning to take on incremental debt, appears inconsistent with a, "… disciplined financial policy targeting a strong credit profile."

