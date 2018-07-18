Arbutus Biopharma: Long-Term Growth Prospect Flying Too Close To The Sun

In spite of my short-term sentiment I expect long-term investors will do well with Arbutus as RNA interference takes its place in respective therapy markets.

The 100% jump in stock price over the past year is result of an overly enthusiastic market. Expect a sizable pullback in the near future as buying volume dwindles.

RNA interference has the potential to revolutionize the health care sector, but barriers linger. The issue of finding a reliable means for delivery of RNAi-based drugs is answered by Arbutus.

While enthusiasm may be necessary for great accomplishments elsewhere, on Wall Street it almost invariably leads to disaster. -Benjamin Graham, The Intelligent Investor

It's no wonder The Street has witnessed a 200% run-up over the past year for Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS). The Canadian biopharma company created and holds intellectual property rights to a Lipid Nanoparticle [LNP] delivery system which has potential to be a crucial component of the cure of several forms of cancer & uncured viral diseases. The value here is obvious, but Arbutus is flying too close to the sun too quickly.

Down To A Science

Ribonucleic acid [RNA] can be found in all living cells in the human body. The nucleic acid asks as a messenger for our DNA - in layman's terms, RNA forwards our DNA's "instructions" to our cells which are key to protein structure. RNA also carries the genetic information of diseases - herein lies the importance of RNA interference [RNAi]. According to the National Institution of Health, there are "unlimited therapeutic targets" for RNAi. In the past, an issue inhibiting the progression of RNAi-based therapies was finding a reliable means of delivery. Enter Arbutus LNP delivery technology.

The leading utilization of the Arbutus LNP should rake in $20-$50 million in annual royalties if approved. The FDA will decide the fate of Patisiran on August 11th, a therapy for Andrade's disease owned by Alnylam (ALNY). The anticipated approval of the novel therapy is largely responsible for the recent run-up in Arbutus' stock price, and should cushion the fall I expect to see in the coming weeks (assuming an FDA nod).

Too Close To The Sun

There's obvious value in the RNAi delivery technology, but the market has been all too enthusiastic about Arbutus recently. As the eyes of shorts gravitate toward Arbutus and earnings season nears, I forecast a 20-30% downside for Arbutus. Shorts multiplied their collective position by a factor of four at the end of June. Look for another uptick in short interest (updated on the 24th) as second quarter earnings loom. Arbutus is expected to report on August 2nd. Source: Zacks.com

Source: Nasdaq.com

Long-Term Love

Despite my short-term sentiment, Arbutus sticks out in the small cap space as a powerful long-term growth opportunity following several recent company victories.

A major litigation win for Arbutus came from the Supreme Court of British Colombia in February. Per president & CEO Dr. Mark Murray,

With the settlement of the Acuitas litigation, Arbutus has now consolidated its LNP intellectual property estate. This is a major milestone which establishes Arbutus as the owner and only source of this industry-leading technology platform with the ability to develop a full range of applications.

Management is doing well to diversify methods of future revenue generation using the LNP technology. Licensees and partners include Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Merck & Co (MRK), Alexion (ALXN), Alnylam, amongst others. Outside interest in the company's industry-leading technology for RNAi therapies will grow exponentially after the first FDA approval reaffirms its value.

An April deal with Roivant Sciences birthed Genevant Sciences, which will start five to ten clinical programs for utilizing LNP & other Arbutus technologies by 2020. The joint venture is recruiting top dogs of the industry, including the Global Head of RNA Therapeutics at Roche, Dr. Bo Hansen, & lead scientists from Pfizer (PFE) and Takeda.

Financial Discussion

Management noted in the first quarter ER that the company's current cash position is enough to sustain operations for at least another year.

There is little acumen in constructing an estimate of potential revenues or licensing royalties possible with the LNP delivery technology. Experts agree that RNAi therapies have potential to revolutionize the oncological space. Value exists in the other therapeutic markets, as well, but it's currently too early for a reliable revenue estimate.

A revenue boost in the near future is tangible, though. Low single-digit royalties on Patisiran should equate to an additional $18-72 million annual cashflow for Arbutus based on analyst estimates. This is of course dependent on approval, the likelihood of which can be gauged only using trial results - all primary & secondary endpoints met in the phase III trial. It is also worth noting that priority review status was granted by the FDA. If the drug is approved, it will also act as an advertisement for the established avail of the LNP delivery system.

Conclusion

The market has been overzealous as of late. I expect a sizable pullback in the short-term for Arbutus, but the Canadian biopharm has unlimited long-term growth potential. Short interest is rising, earnings season is nearing, and a short attack could be looming as buying volume slows. Whether my prophecy is fulfilled, expect Arbutus to be among the acclaimed biopharms on the market in a few years. RNAi therapies will hold significance in several disease markets in the future, and Arbutus will be the medical middleman holding royalties on the lion's share.

