Cisco Dividend: By The Numbers

Cisco (CSCO) is definitely going to be pulled along by the strong rally in the NASDAQ. The question is whether they are better alternatives in this space at present. CSCO shares currently trade with a book multiple of 4.3 and a sales multiple of 4.3. These numbers are significantly higher than the company's 5-year averages of 2.3 and 2.9 respectively. Furthermore, the average book multiple and sales multiple in this industry are 2.3 and 2.9, so we can also see that Cisco is trading at a premium to the sector it operates in.

As the NASDAQ continues higher though, we are going to see valuations becoming increasingly stretched. Many investors flock to Cisco due to its strong balance sheet, dividend, and buy back profile. In fact, it is being hinted that the ongoing trade concerns involving the US will only increase the amount of buybacks. Why? Well, this could turn into a confidence issue where multinationals may opt to buy back its own stock instead of heavy capex investment in a more uncertain environment. I have written before about the ramifications of these trade wars and still feel there is far less damage that can be done to the global economy than many believe. In saying this, any escalation of tensions between the major countries could at least put capex plans on hold over the near term.

Although leveraging the balance sheet in recent times, CSCO made a statement to its shareholders by authorizing a $25 billion share buyback program earlier this year. The question though at present is can the company keep its relentless dividend growth rates going. Let's delve in.

Although dividend growth may be slowing, Cisco still managed to increase its latest quarterly payout by 14% to $0.33 per share. This growth rate is well above the average as is the company's 3.1% dividend yield. Cisco's dividend growth rate started out really aggressive as we can see from its 5-year average annual rate of 26.4%. Its 3-year average annual dividend growth rate dropped to 15.2%. Consistent buybacks are going to reduce the amount of shares outstanding which will lower the dividend payment over time.

Cisco's payout ratio though will demonstrate whether strong double-digit hikes can continue. $5.89 billion was paid out in dividends over the past 4 quarters and $12.74 billion was generated in free cash flow. This gives us a free cash flow payout ratio of 46% which is very attractive and under that psychological 60% mark. Robust dividend growth according to these numbers can definitely continue. How, though, has this key metric been trending? Well, the dividend has practically doubled since 2013 ($0.62) and the payout ratio has gone from 28% to 46%. Growth in free cash flow has only been about 8% though during this time period which one would feel must be more to keep those double-digit growth rates ticking over.

It is worth noting that the firm's debt to equity ratio has doubled over the past five years going from 22% to 44% over a trailing twelve-month average. Although taking on more debt in recent years, the company has stated that it is still very much open to a large acquisition if one were to come on the table. Moreover, Cisco's pre-tax profits still dwarf its interest payments ( interest coverage ratio of 14+) which again demonstrates the strong viability of the current dividend.

It will be earnings growth though which will fuel dividend growth over the long term. Analysts who follow this stock are predicting just over 9% bottom line growth this year along with almost 12% in the following year. If CSCO can deliver these growth rates over the long term, it should be able to keep robust dividend growth going.

If the company can hit its target of 50% software & services sales by 2020, then it will have a good chance of hitting those growth rates. Investors must be impressed with how this company over the past while has really increased its software sales. Despite the company's large portfolio, Cisco remains focused on offering software-only bundles to its customers. Obviously, acquisitions will be key to the ongoing transformation. However, as of now, there is nothing in the numbers to state that robust dividend growth rates cannot continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.