Pinduoduo: IPO Valuation Update

One of the biggest IPOs this year is coming from a company you've likely never heard of. In fact, until a few years ago, the company itself didn't exist - but it's a quick up-and-comer, and it's one of the latest big hits in China.

The company is Pinduoduo (WAST), a Chinese e-commerce firm whose name roughly translates to "together, more and more" - reflecting the theme of "team purchases" on the application, which rewards shoppers with bigger discounts depending on the number of people they can convince to join them in buying a particular item. This innovative concept has made Pinduoduo one of the fastest-growing e-commerce outlets in China, and as its revenue run rate climbs to the equivalent of $1 billion, it's starting to look like a serious competitor to the existing Chinese heavyweights, Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).

Pinduoduo has updated its IPO registration documents to include an initial pricing, implying an IPO size of $1.5 billion. That's huge. One of the most high-profile mega-unicorn IPOs in the U.S., Dropbox (DBX) raised only about half that ($756 million) in its public offering. While the IPO markets have been tremendously active this year, some of the year's largest offerings have come from Chinese companies.

Yet as I wrote in a prior article, Chinese IPOs have had mixed success on the U.S. exchanges this year. The rare success stories among them, however, share a common theme - they are high-margin internet companies. iQIYI (IQ), the self-styled "Netflix of China" and one of the best IPO performers this year (+139% since launch), is a good example of this. Investors are seemingly uninterested in Chinese hardware companies like Huami (HMI), but they are exceedingly drawn to high-growth internet plays that are playing in a market with 1 billion-plus consumers up for grabs.

IQ data by YCharts

Pinduoduo is one such company. Unlike many e-commerce companies, it primarily generates services revenue - it doesn't resell inventory on its own account, thus powering its rich 77% gross margins, approximately on par with high-margin software companies. When built atop its powerful growth rate (in the first quarter of 2018, Pinduoduo's revenues multiplied by 37x - though that came from a small base last year), this means Pinduoduo can rapidly achieve profitability as its incremental revenues drop straight to the bottom line.

In my view, Pinduoduo is a story that investors can get behind. Though its valuation (which we'll discuss in detail next) reflects a healthy premium, I wouldn't hesitate to buy Pinduoduo at this valuation, and perhaps a bit higher. Pinduoduo represents a chance to get in early on a high-flying Chinese name and experience iQIYI-like gains early on.

Valuation Update

Pinduoduo's latest F-1 filing (the equivalent of an S-1 filing for foreign issuers) indicates that the company is intending to sell 85.6 million ADSs (American Depository Shares) in its IPO at an initial pricing range of $16-19 apiece.

Each ADS, in turn, represents four ordinary shares. With a share pool of 4.43 billion shares post-IPO, this represents a capital raise of $1.5 billion and a post-IPO valuation of $19.4 billion using the $17.50 midpoint of the pricing range.

Figure 1. Pinduoduo IPO structure

Source: Pinduoduo F-1 filing

That's a healthy size for this company. As a reference point, iQIYI currently has a market cap of $11.2 billion, despite having quarterly revenues of approximately $770 million last quarter (one quarter's worth of iQIYI's revenues are larger than Pinduoduo's entire FY17 revenues).

But we can't discount the fact that Pinduoduo is growing at such a fast clip, and its near-term revenue scale - either last year's actual revenues or this year's projected revenues - form a rather diluted view of the company's potential. As a refresher, here's a look at Pinduoduo's financials:

Figure 2. Pinduoduo financials

Source: Pinduoduo F-1 filing

As noted above, Pinduoduo's revenues grew 37x (no, not a typo) in the first quarter of 2018 to RMB 1.38 billion or the rough equivalent of $220.7 million. You'll note that FY17 itself experienced a tripling of its growth rate from RMB 505 million in FY16 to RMB 1.74 billion in FY17. The fact that Pinduoduo's growth has begun to accelerate in FY18 indicates that the company is finally hitting its stride.

There's certainly plenty of room for Pinduoduo to advance, given rivals like Alibaba (and U.S. counterpart Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)) post hundreds of billions in annual revenue and GMV. Pinduoduo's FY17 GMV of RMB 141.2 billion still dwarfs in comparison to Alibaba's ~RMB 4 trillion GMV. And very few companies are growing as fast as Pinduoduo - the fact that this company was able to hit 295 million active buyers and 103 million MAUs within three years of launching is nothing short of a small miracle.

If we estimate that Pinduoduo can hit the $1 billion revenue mark this year (currently, its revenue run rate is $880 million if we simply quadruple its 1Q18 revenues), then Pinduoduo is currently valuing itself at 19.4x P/FY18 revenues. However, we have to account for two factors: first, the fact that revenue is likely to come in well above $1 billion for FY18 given an accelerating growth trend, and also the fact that revenue will continue to multiply at least into FY19. As such, its revenue multiple based on FY19 revenues might be 8-9x revenues, should revenues double in FY19.

With a rapid-growth company like this one, near-term valuation multiples offer little help. What we should look to is the revenue growth rate (check), climbing user counts (check), and profitability potential (check). In my view, Pinduoduo has vastly proven that its business model works and is popular - the next step is for the company to take the huge $1.5 billion in capital raised from this IPO and invest heavily into its next leg of growth.

Key Takeaways

The sheer size of Pinduoduo's $1.5 billion IPO is likely to draw attention from U.S. investors, even if they've never heard of the name before. After confirming that Pinduoduo's numbers and its growth potential check out against its hype value and its proposed valuation, Pinduoduo's IPO is one of the deals I've most looked forward to this year.

Shares are likely to start trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol "PDD" at some point this month or early August (currently, its IPO filing is under its parent company Walnut Street Group Holdings). Of course, don't overpay for this company if shares shoot up on the first day of trading - but keep a close eye on this name with a finger hovering over the buy button.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.