For E-Truck Revenues, Look To BYD Rather Than Tesla

BYD has the full range while Tesla looks to promote one model and has an indeterminate production date.

BYD Auto (OTCPK:BYDDF) has grown rapidly on the back of becoming the world's largest EV (electric vehicle) company. Cars both electric and ICE are what mainly moves the stock price, though batteries are of increasing importance to their revenues. They are building up a potentially strong mono-rail business. Their e-bus business is very substantial and growing worldwide.

As I pointed out in an article in November, however, they are also early leaders in e-trucks. These are produced in the same factories as their e-buses. This is becoming an important source of growing revenue for them, and revenue should surge in the next couple of years.

Tesla (TSLA) garnered a lot of publicity when they announced their Semi e-truck plans. However, there is little sign it will see the light of day in the near future. Even if it does, the company is not going to have a suite of products to keep on trucking in a meaningful fashion. There is great potential, but in my view, the Tesla Semi is likely to be a niche product only.

The BYD Offering

My November article gave details of the BYD product range. Unlike its competitors, it has a full range up and running. This is key. Much of the talk has been about the big Class 8 trucks. In fact, smaller trucks in huge demand from the growth of e-shopping and consequent urban deliveries are a more important business. Other specialist products have great potential too. In garbage trucks alone, BYD has a range of products for which orders are starting to build up.

The contract wins keep piling up for BYD.

Recently, the company closed a contract for 500 garbage trucks in Shenzhen (a city to which they have already supplied over 16,000 e-buses). These have a range of 280 kms. One is pictured below:

Source: EV Obsession

China is much more serious about vehicle electrification than Western countries. This has been seen in their e-bus programme. Shenzen has approximately 12,000 refuse trucks. The local government has stipulated that all future refuse trucks will be e-trucks. Shenzen being the home city of BYD, there is every likelihood of BYD supplying 12,000 refuse e-trucks in Shenzhen alone in the next few years.

Another recent order for garbage trucks was for 200 of a 100 km range model for Indaiatuba in Brazil.

In the USA, BYD supplies e-trucks out of their ever-growing factory in Lancaster California. It is early days: they supplied about 150 e-trucks in the USA last year.

Contract wins include yard trucks to BSNF Railway, Los Angeles port, Long Beach port, and San Diego port as well as garbage trucks to Paulo Alto. They have recently introduced a Class 6 step van with a 120-mile range. This is suited to local e-shopping orders' rapid growth business. They are trialing their step-van with UPS (UPS) amongst others. In July, they announced their first order in the Pacific North-West, for an initial two Class 8 refuse trucks for the city of Seattle.

In Canada, the country's largest food retailer Loblaw (OTCPK:LBLCF) is trialing BYD's Class 8 tractor trucks. Last month BYD received Canadian Government compliance approval for their e-trucks in the country. Loblaw is targeting its entire fleet of 400 trucks to be e-trucks within a few years.

The Competition

As one would expect, the world's truck manufacturers are all working on various ideas. My November article gave details. Two of the bigger players may become Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY). Daimler is the biggest diesel truck manufacturer in the world. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) is a major truck player with much talk about its e-truck plans. However, its first e-truck will not see the light of day until 2019 at the earliest.

In the USA, apart from the big players, there are various niche players such as Orange EV and Chanje Energy (itself importing from China). As with autos, though, most of the big players have been slow to commit to e-trucks. As a result, they are behind the game.

We saw BYD move to become the world's largest EV manufacturer because they have had the foresight and the commitment to focus on EV's from an early date. The company has been manufacturing e-trucks since 2014. It is potentially forging out a leading market position for itself in e-trucks. The established big truck manufacturers could well be playing catch-up to BYD.

The Market

All reports point to the easier charging of e-trucks compared to autos. The predictability of driving patterns makes charging much less of a problem than with autos.

A McKinsey study details how sales should accelerate. It cites particularly how the competitiveness of e-trucks is improving rapidly, and the regulatory environment is moving towards them rapidly.

Illustrated below is how McKinsey sees it going:

Source: McKinsey

These market share numbers are based upon McKinsey's least optimistic projections. They foresee the strongest growth areas being in the lighter duty range. This ties in with the growth of urban deliveries to cope with e-shopping demand.

The global truck market was valued at US$218 billion in 2016, according to a report from Techsciresearch. They forecast a CAGR of 8% up to 2022. The predicted market percentages from McKinsey above show the potential revenue generation of e-trucks. Asia will be the main market for the next few years.

Source: Techsciresearch

Asia, in particular, China and India are the growth driver. A report by Frost & Sullivan predicts that by 2025 there would be 1.5 million trucks sold annually. Over 50% of these would be in China and India. Those countries will lead the growth for both diesel trucks and e-trucks.

The Tesla Offering

The marketing genius of Elon Musk means his e-truck offering has had a lot of publicity. However, as the McKinsey report makes clear, it is aimed at the slowest growing part of the business. The market for heavy-duty trucks is the least desirable from a sales potential point of view. This is both for reasons of volume and questions over charging.

The biggest disadvantage for BYD in its overseas drive for autos, its lack of sexiness, is conversely not relevant as regards trucks.

Tesla has garnered quite an impressive array of orders from many of the titans of industry in the USA. It is not known exactly how many. At the Q1 2018 analyst call, Elon Musk was somewhat vague but said it was about 2000 units.

Its proclaimed 500 mile range is no doubt an attraction to customers wanting long-haul big trucks in the USA's wide-open spaces. Customers include Pepsi (PEP) with 100 trucks, Walmart (WMT), Anheuser-Busch (BUD), FedEx (FDX) and UPS (UPS) with 125 trucks. The deposit for the Tesla Semi was raised from US$5,000 to US$20,000. The company stated this was to slow down the rate of orders. Alternatively, it might be seen as another way to crowd-fund the new business.

In fact, at the analyst call, Musk stated:

"We are going to do better than 500 miles. We can do a 500 mile range Semi today. I think the actual production unit will be about 600 mile range."

The company is adamant that present battery technology makes the Semi's range and performance within easy reach. Apart from range another inducement for customers would be that Tesla would offer fixed costs by linking up renewable energy generation at a fixed price. At present, diesel costs are a high proportion of ownership of a trucking fleet. This leads to cost uncertainty as the diesel price is very variable due to market forces.

You can even see a video of the Tesla semi highlighting its "sexy" features and certain similarities to Model 3 parts. Sexiness may sell autos but is hardly relevant to trucks. To be fair, Musk did state that although the Semi was "cool and sexy", customers were unlikely to buy on that basis.

The value of Tesla's orders is hard to gauge at this moment but could be substantial. At the analyst call Musk also stated:

"We haven't really tried to sell the Semi."

So, he, obviously, thinks order volumes would not be a problem. However, the fact that Tesla is not trying to sell something for which there is high demand would lead to the inevitable conclusion that it does not at present have the capital to make the product.

The key issues though are still when the Tesla Semi will be manufactured and whether it will comply with its promised specifications. There is talk also of platooning of trucks. This would open up big new markets for such trucks as they could replace rail freight transport in many instances. Another boost to business could be tests being done for electrified highways that would charge e-trucks as they travel.

It seems most likely manufacturing would be split between the auto factory at Fremont and the gigafactory in Nevada.

What E-Trucks Mean for BYD

BYD is the ultimate vertically integrated new energy company. It began as a battery manufacturer. In the future, batteries will increasingly return to be at the centre of their operations.

The company has the ambition to hit US$150 billion in turnover by 2025. Many question how they will achieve such growth.

After some blips their EV sales are strong. In the first 6 months of the year, they sold 220,833 vehicles. This was an increase of 21% year on year. New energy vehicles (NEVs) increased 106% to 71,720.

Their expansion, especially overseas, has led to increased borrowings. For instance, in June, they borrowed an additional 12.4 billion yuan (US$1.87 billion). Their net assets are 55 billion yuan (US$8.29 billion). Their market cap is 142.86 billion (US$21.54 billion). They have 8.14 billion yuan (US$1.22 billion) in cash and short-term investments. Cash from operations in the last 12 months was 8.57 billion yuan (US$1.29 billion).

Long-term debt could be an issue. Long-term debt to capital is at 9.33. In the short term, their position is quite healthy. Current ratio stands at 0.98 and quick ratio stands at 0.79. So, the company needs to continue on its growth path to increase free cash flow to pay back long-term debt.

E-trucks can be vital for increasing profitability as well as revenues. Most of the investment in plant and machinery has already been made, whether in their factories in China or overseas. If there are 1.3 million e-trucks on the road by 2025, the majority of these will be in Asia. There would be a good chance that BYD could take 10% of the market. 130,000 e-trucks would be a sizeable chunk of revenue towards the company's ambitious 2025 targets. The company estimates that the e-truck market is potentially 100 times bigger than the e-bus market.

Along with e-buses, e-trucks can help to smooth out the ups and down in auto sales. Those can be strongly influenced by changes (or rumours of changes) in Government policies or by developments in the trade war with the USA. E-trucks and e-buses are likely to remain a more stable business.

Of BYD's revenue of US$16.1 billion in 2017 (US$2.2 billion EBITDA), US$8.2 billion came from autos.

BYD's rapid growth in e-bus business can be replicated in e-trucks. It is estimated that there are 200,000 buses manufactured worldwide each year. If these were all to be e-buses, that would equate to a value of US$150 billion. BYD recently signed a deal with Generate Capital in the USA whereby the U.S. party is investing US$200 million into an e-bus lease programme. Currently, 99% of e-buses on the road today are on Chinese roads.

Compare the e-bus market to the global truck market. This is already worth about US$220 billion in its non-electrified form.

How rapidly things can develop is shown by the example of e-buses in Shenzhen:

The same is likely to happen with e-trucks. As my recent article detailed, BYD has a target to get to revenues of US$2.7 billion from e-buses. E-trucks are a potentially far larger market than e-buses. BYD's existing factories overseas in California, in Hungary, and in India are geared to manufacturing e-trucks as well as e-buses.

As covered in my recent article, BYD will be ploughing large capital investment funds in building up their battery manufacturing business further. For the long-term investor in a growth company, this should be greeted as good news by stockholders. E-trucks can ramp up revenues in the next few years without the need for much increased capex.

What E-Trucks Mean for Tesla

Tesla has a few big issues which will decide the company's future. These can be summarised as:

Continued ramping up and sales of the Model 3.

Their proposed new factory in China.

Their capital requirements.

Whether battery energy storage can be a substantial long-term revenue generator.

E-trucks strike me as somewhat of a distraction. The value of orders placed (and how firm the orders are) is hard to compute. Elon Musk has stated that he expects to start deliveries in 2019 and that within 4 years, they would reach 100,000 trucks. Based on an average price of US$180,000 per truck, this would equate to an additional US$18 billion in revenue. That of course would be huge for the company. Tesla's total revenue in 2017 was US$11.76 billion. However, one has to doubt both the timeline and the order quantity targets.

The big question, though, is when and where they will be made and where the money will come from. The Fremont plant is at full capacity manufacturing their autos. The China plant is some way off realisation. The Gigafactory has room to expand and may be able to share the product with Fremont if auto demand there slows down.

The capital cost of product development will be a stretch on the company's capital availability. Starting a Semi truck from scratch will be a capital-intensive business even with the company's existing background in autos and batteries.

As with BYD, a long-term investor should be happy with news of capital investment in a growth company. With Tesla, though, it is not easy to see a path to the product on the road producing revenues in the near future.

Conclusion

If one looks at the full picture of LDTs, MDTs, and HDTs, BYD is probably the only company with a full range of products across the types. As the McKinsey report makes clear, concentration on just HDTs would severely limit potential.

Tesla could potentially accrue substantial revenues from e-trucks, but it takes a leap of faith to think it will happen in the next few years. If what Musk believes comes true, Semi revenue could be transformative for the company. However, there is a history of bright-eyed optimism not quite becoming reality.

For BYD, the reality is already here. The company operates out of China, the world's biggest market for e-truck demand. Other markets locally in Asia will also see strong demand, especially India. The main factor that has been holding back stronger e-truck volumes is a lack of product of the right type at the right price. BYD has the right products and the manufacturing capability around the world. It is in the right geographical location. E-trucks can help it to hit the ambitious revenue growth targets and do with e-trucks what it has done with autos and e-buses.

Their stock price has been hit recently mainly by a strange fraud scandal involving a sponsorship with Arsenal Football club. It has also been hit by, in my view, a wrongly pitched downgrade from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Trade protectionism moves from the USA have also been negative for the stock. These should not be long-term factors for the long-term investor.

The stock remains a strong Buy medium to long term. Cautious investors may though want to wait a while for the dust to settle on the current uncertainties.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BYDDF, TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.